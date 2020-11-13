Edition:
How we're adapting to life in a pandemic

A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets with children while sitting in a "Santa Claus bubble" in Aalborg, Denmark, November 13. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2020
A resident kisses a relative through a plastic sheet installed in a special 'hug room' at a care home in Castelfranco Veneto, Italy, November 11. Centro residenziale per anziani Domenico Sartor/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2020
A message reminding about social distancing appears on the screen before a drive-in premiere for the film "The Trial of the Chicago 7" at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, October 13. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Members exercise at Bally Sport Center, after a five-month lockdown, in Antiguo Cuscatlan, El Salvador, September 7. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2020
People practice social distancing inside an elevator prior to arriving to their workplaces at World Trade Center, in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
People sit inside protection booths at the Sushi das Artes restaurant in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 6. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Keith Huerta, 30, cuts the hair of Nick Parr, 25, on the street outside Active Barbers in Santa Monica, California, September 2. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2020
People are seen seated in outlined sections while viewing a screening as part of Movie Nights with Tribeca Film Festival at the Backyard at Hudson Yards in Manhattan, September 26. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2020
A woman sits outside Cafe Du Soleil under bubble tents in Manhattan, New York, September 23. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Teddy bears sit at tables to maintain social distancing measures at Jaso Bakery restaurant in Mexico City, July 23. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
Goldfish bowl-like acrylic screens installed as part of new social distancing measures at Jazz Lounge Encounter, a night club for seeking encounters, in Tokyo's Ginza district, Japan, August 6. &nbsp;REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
People stand on signs to respect social distancing on a platform for the tramway in Nice, France, May 11. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
Students sit behind old ballot boxes repurposed into partitions as they attend class in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, July 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
People participate in an outdoor yoga class in a dome to facilitate social distancing, in Toronto, Canada, June 21. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlos Osorio &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
Everton fan Speedo Mick watches Everton play Liverpool at home, as play Premier League resumes behind closed doors, in London, Britain, June 21. &nbsp; Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
Students and teachers wear protective face masks while keeping social distance as schools reopen in Hanau, Germany, August 17. &nbsp; REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Sunbathers lie in circles marked on the grass to aid in social distancing at Mission Dolores Park in San Francisco, California, May 21. REUTERS/Drone Base

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
A woman poses under a Plex'Eat prototype plexiglass bubble by designer Christophe Gernigon, which surrounds diners to protect them from the coronavirus near Paris, France, May 20. &nbsp;REUTERS/Benoit Tessier &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
People wear protective face shields and masks at a bank preparing to reopen in Bangkok, Thailand May 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
Customers toast beers behind a plastic transparent board at Kichiri Shinjuku in Tokyo, Japan, May 19. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
A man receives a coffee in a cart pulled by a rope as a transportation system at a cafe in Bangkok, Thailand March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
Yellow stripe is painted in the middle of a pedestrian street to help people comply with social distance guidelines in Aalborg, Denmark May 4, 2020. Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Minions toys are seen on cinema chairs to maintain social distancing between spectators at a MK2 cinema in Paris as Paris' cinemas reopen doors to the public in France, June 22. &nbsp;REUTERS/Benoit Tessier &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
Mannequins placed between tables to help customers with social distancing in a reopened bar in Istanbul, Turkey, June 1. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Students wearing protective masks talk while practicing social distancing at the courtyard of a secondary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Yves Herman &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
People eat inside private dining pods at a restaurant in London, August 6. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2020
People have lunch at the Penguin Eat Shabu hotpot restaurant that reopened with the implementation of a plastic barrier and social distancing measures after the easing of restrictions in Bangkok, Thailand, May 8. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Customers wait outside on social distancing markings at a prototype location of fast food giant McDonald's in Arnhem, Netherlands, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
A schoolchild and teacher wear face masks in a classroom at a primary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
People are seen at the Atjeh Connection restaurant with separations on the table in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 8. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Managers from Social Windows company test a protective plexiglass barrier installed between the tables in Brussels, Belgium, June 2. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
People stand on social-distancing markers at a Mercedes car dealer in Brussels, Belgium, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
People have lunch in a Taiwanese hot pot style restaurant that reopened in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4. REUTERS/Jorge Silva &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
