Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 4, 2020 | 2:23pm EDT

How we're adapting to pandemic life

Keith Huerta, 30, cuts the hair of Nick Parr, 25, on the street outside Active Barbers in Santa Monica, California, September 2. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Keith Huerta, 30, cuts the hair of Nick Parr, 25, on the street outside Active Barbers in Santa Monica, California, September 2. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2020
Keith Huerta, 30, cuts the hair of Nick Parr, 25, on the street outside Active Barbers in Santa Monica, California, September 2. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 35
Goldfish bowl-like acrylic screens installed as part of new social distancing measures at Jazz Lounge Encounter, a night club for seeking encounters, in Tokyo's Ginza district, Japan, August 6. &nbsp;REUTERS/Issei Kato

Goldfish bowl-like acrylic screens installed as part of new social distancing measures at Jazz Lounge Encounter, a night club for seeking encounters, in Tokyo's Ginza district, Japan, August 6.  REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
Goldfish bowl-like acrylic screens installed as part of new social distancing measures at Jazz Lounge Encounter, a night club for seeking encounters, in Tokyo's Ginza district, Japan, August 6.  REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
2 / 35
People practice social distancing inside an elevator prior to arriving to their workplaces at World Trade Center, in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

People practice social distancing inside an elevator prior to arriving to their workplaces at World Trade Center, in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
People practice social distancing inside an elevator prior to arriving to their workplaces at World Trade Center, in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
3 / 35
Teddy bears sit at tables to maintain social distancing measures at Jaso Bakery restaurant in Mexico City, July 23. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido &nbsp;

Teddy bears sit at tables to maintain social distancing measures at Jaso Bakery restaurant in Mexico City, July 23. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido  

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
Teddy bears sit at tables to maintain social distancing measures at Jaso Bakery restaurant in Mexico City, July 23. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido  
Close
4 / 35
Children sit on a driveway during an outdoor movie night at a home in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, April 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Arin Yoon &nbsp; &nbsp;

Children sit on a driveway during an outdoor movie night at a home in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, April 8.  REUTERS/Arin Yoon    

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Children sit on a driveway during an outdoor movie night at a home in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, April 8.  REUTERS/Arin Yoon    
Close
5 / 35
People stand on signs to respect social distancing on a platform for the tramway in Nice, France, May 11. &nbsp;REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

People stand on signs to respect social distancing on a platform for the tramway in Nice, France, May 11.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
People stand on signs to respect social distancing on a platform for the tramway in Nice, France, May 11.  REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
6 / 35
Students sit behind old ballot boxes repurposed into partitions as they attend class in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, July 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha &nbsp;

Students sit behind old ballot boxes repurposed into partitions as they attend class in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, July 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha  

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Students sit behind old ballot boxes repurposed into partitions as they attend class in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, July 1. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha  
Close
7 / 35
People participate in an outdoor yoga class in a dome to facilitate social distancing, in Toronto, Canada, June 21. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlos Osorio &nbsp; &nbsp;

People participate in an outdoor yoga class in a dome to facilitate social distancing, in Toronto, Canada, June 21.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio    

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
People participate in an outdoor yoga class in a dome to facilitate social distancing, in Toronto, Canada, June 21.  REUTERS/Carlos Osorio    
Close
8 / 35
Everton fan Speedo Mick watches Everton play Liverpool at home, as play Premier League resumes behind closed doors, in London, Britain, June 21. &nbsp; Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs &nbsp;

Everton fan Speedo Mick watches Everton play Liverpool at home, as play Premier League resumes behind closed doors, in London, Britain, June 21.   Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs  

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
Everton fan Speedo Mick watches Everton play Liverpool at home, as play Premier League resumes behind closed doors, in London, Britain, June 21.   Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs  
Close
9 / 35
Students and teachers wear protective face masks while keeping social distance as schools reopen in Hanau, Germany, August 17. &nbsp; REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Students and teachers wear protective face masks while keeping social distance as schools reopen in Hanau, Germany, August 17.   REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2020
Students and teachers wear protective face masks while keeping social distance as schools reopen in Hanau, Germany, August 17.   REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
10 / 35
Nathalie interacts with her husband Joseph behind a transparent plastic sheet inside a bubble room installed to visit residents in the garden of the Fondation Shadet Vercoustre retirement home near Dunkirk, France, May 25. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Nathalie interacts with her husband Joseph behind a transparent plastic sheet inside a bubble room installed to visit residents in the garden of the Fondation Shadet Vercoustre retirement home near Dunkirk, France, May 25. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
Nathalie interacts with her husband Joseph behind a transparent plastic sheet inside a bubble room installed to visit residents in the garden of the Fondation Shadet Vercoustre retirement home near Dunkirk, France, May 25. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
11 / 35
Sunbathers lie in circles marked on the grass to aid in social distancing at Mission Dolores Park in San Francisco, California, May 21. REUTERS/Drone Base

Sunbathers lie in circles marked on the grass to aid in social distancing at Mission Dolores Park in San Francisco, California, May 21. REUTERS/Drone Base

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
Sunbathers lie in circles marked on the grass to aid in social distancing at Mission Dolores Park in San Francisco, California, May 21. REUTERS/Drone Base
Close
12 / 35
A woman poses under a Plex'Eat prototype plexiglass bubble by designer Christophe Gernigon, which surrounds diners to protect them from the coronavirus near Paris, France, May 20. &nbsp;REUTERS/Benoit Tessier &nbsp; &nbsp;

A woman poses under a Plex'Eat prototype plexiglass bubble by designer Christophe Gernigon, which surrounds diners to protect them from the coronavirus near Paris, France, May 20.  REUTERS/Benoit Tessier    

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
A woman poses under a Plex'Eat prototype plexiglass bubble by designer Christophe Gernigon, which surrounds diners to protect them from the coronavirus near Paris, France, May 20.  REUTERS/Benoit Tessier    
Close
13 / 35
People wear protective face shields and masks at a bank preparing to reopen in Bangkok, Thailand May 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

People wear protective face shields and masks at a bank preparing to reopen in Bangkok, Thailand May 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
People wear protective face shields and masks at a bank preparing to reopen in Bangkok, Thailand May 14. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
14 / 35
Customers toast beers behind a plastic transparent board at Kichiri Shinjuku in Tokyo, Japan, May 19. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Customers toast beers behind a plastic transparent board at Kichiri Shinjuku in Tokyo, Japan, May 19. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Customers toast beers behind a plastic transparent board at Kichiri Shinjuku in Tokyo, Japan, May 19. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
15 / 35
A man receives a coffee in a cart pulled by a rope as a transportation system at a cafe in Bangkok, Thailand March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

A man receives a coffee in a cart pulled by a rope as a transportation system at a cafe in Bangkok, Thailand March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
A man receives a coffee in a cart pulled by a rope as a transportation system at a cafe in Bangkok, Thailand March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Close
16 / 35
Yellow stripe is painted in the middle of a pedestrian street to help people comply with social distance guidelines in Aalborg, Denmark May 4, 2020. Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Yellow stripe is painted in the middle of a pedestrian street to help people comply with social distance guidelines in Aalborg, Denmark May 4, 2020. Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Yellow stripe is painted in the middle of a pedestrian street to help people comply with social distance guidelines in Aalborg, Denmark May 4, 2020. Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Close
17 / 35
Minions toys are seen on cinema chairs to maintain social distancing between spectators at a MK2 cinema in Paris as Paris' cinemas reopen doors to the public in France, June 22. &nbsp;REUTERS/Benoit Tessier &nbsp; &nbsp;

Minions toys are seen on cinema chairs to maintain social distancing between spectators at a MK2 cinema in Paris as Paris' cinemas reopen doors to the public in France, June 22.  REUTERS/Benoit Tessier    

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
Minions toys are seen on cinema chairs to maintain social distancing between spectators at a MK2 cinema in Paris as Paris' cinemas reopen doors to the public in France, June 22.  REUTERS/Benoit Tessier    
Close
18 / 35
Mannequins placed between tables to help customers with social distancing in a reopened bar in Istanbul, Turkey, June 1. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Mannequins placed between tables to help customers with social distancing in a reopened bar in Istanbul, Turkey, June 1. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Mannequins placed between tables to help customers with social distancing in a reopened bar in Istanbul, Turkey, June 1. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
19 / 35
Students wearing protective masks talk while practicing social distancing at the courtyard of a secondary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Yves Herman &nbsp;

Students wearing protective masks talk while practicing social distancing at the courtyard of a secondary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Yves Herman  

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
Students wearing protective masks talk while practicing social distancing at the courtyard of a secondary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Yves Herman  
Close
20 / 35
People eat inside private dining pods at a restaurant in London, August 6. REUTERS/Toby Melville

People eat inside private dining pods at a restaurant in London, August 6. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2020
People eat inside private dining pods at a restaurant in London, August 6. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
21 / 35
People have lunch at the Penguin Eat Shabu hotpot restaurant that reopened with the implementation of a plastic barrier and social distancing measures after the easing of restrictions in Bangkok, Thailand, May 8. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

People have lunch at the Penguin Eat Shabu hotpot restaurant that reopened with the implementation of a plastic barrier and social distancing measures after the easing of restrictions in Bangkok, Thailand, May 8. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
People have lunch at the Penguin Eat Shabu hotpot restaurant that reopened with the implementation of a plastic barrier and social distancing measures after the easing of restrictions in Bangkok, Thailand, May 8. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
22 / 35
Tracy Sandridge and Julie Brown of Baltimore pose with inner tubes on wheels dubbed "bumper tables" designed to ensure social distancing when Fish Tales Bar & Grill reopens in Ocean City, Maryland, May 23. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tracy Sandridge and Julie Brown of Baltimore pose with inner tubes on wheels dubbed "bumper tables" designed to ensure social distancing when Fish Tales Bar & Grill reopens in Ocean City, Maryland, May 23. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2020
Tracy Sandridge and Julie Brown of Baltimore pose with inner tubes on wheels dubbed "bumper tables" designed to ensure social distancing when Fish Tales Bar & Grill reopens in Ocean City, Maryland, May 23. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
23 / 35
Fans watch the match from outside the stadium as Northampton Town plays Cheltenham Town in Northampton, Britain, June 18. &nbsp; Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge &nbsp; &nbsp;

Fans watch the match from outside the stadium as Northampton Town plays Cheltenham Town in Northampton, Britain, June 18.   Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge    

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2020
Fans watch the match from outside the stadium as Northampton Town plays Cheltenham Town in Northampton, Britain, June 18.   Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge    
Close
24 / 35
Customers wait outside on social distancing markings at a prototype location of fast food giant McDonald's in Arnhem, Netherlands, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Customers wait outside on social distancing markings at a prototype location of fast food giant McDonald's in Arnhem, Netherlands, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
Customers wait outside on social distancing markings at a prototype location of fast food giant McDonald's in Arnhem, Netherlands, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Close
25 / 35
A schoolchild and teacher wear face masks in a classroom at a primary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

A schoolchild and teacher wear face masks in a classroom at a primary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
A schoolchild and teacher wear face masks in a classroom at a primary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 15. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Close
26 / 35
People are seen at the Atjeh Connection restaurant with separations on the table in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 8. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

People are seen at the Atjeh Connection restaurant with separations on the table in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 8. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
People are seen at the Atjeh Connection restaurant with separations on the table in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 8. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Close
27 / 35
A sample of a redesigned office space in an artist rendering by Michigan furniture manufacturer Herman Miller Inc. &nbsp;Subdivision/via REUTERS &nbsp;

A sample of a redesigned office space in an artist rendering by Michigan furniture manufacturer Herman Miller Inc.  Subdivision/via REUTERS  

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2020
A sample of a redesigned office space in an artist rendering by Michigan furniture manufacturer Herman Miller Inc.  Subdivision/via REUTERS  
Close
28 / 35
Managers from Social Windows company test a protective plexiglass barrier installed between the tables in Brussels, Belgium, June 2. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Managers from Social Windows company test a protective plexiglass barrier installed between the tables in Brussels, Belgium, June 2. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Managers from Social Windows company test a protective plexiglass barrier installed between the tables in Brussels, Belgium, June 2. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
29 / 35
People stand on social-distancing markers at a Mercedes car dealer in Brussels, Belgium, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

People stand on social-distancing markers at a Mercedes car dealer in Brussels, Belgium, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
People stand on social-distancing markers at a Mercedes car dealer in Brussels, Belgium, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
30 / 35
People have lunch in a Taiwanese hot pot style restaurant that reopened in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4. REUTERS/Jorge Silva &nbsp;

People have lunch in a Taiwanese hot pot style restaurant that reopened in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4. REUTERS/Jorge Silva  

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
People have lunch in a Taiwanese hot pot style restaurant that reopened in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4. REUTERS/Jorge Silva  
Close
31 / 35
A woman is seen at a care facility for elderly people with dementia, in a glass house that is made for visits in Wassenaar, Netherlands, April 9. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

A woman is seen at a care facility for elderly people with dementia, in a glass house that is made for visits in Wassenaar, Netherlands, April 9. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
A woman is seen at a care facility for elderly people with dementia, in a glass house that is made for visits in Wassenaar, Netherlands, April 9. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Close
32 / 35
Tables and chairs are taped up to keep social distancing at a Starbucks coffee shop in Hong Kong, April 2. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Tables and chairs are taped up to keep social distancing at a Starbucks coffee shop in Hong Kong, April 2. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Tables and chairs are taped up to keep social distancing at a Starbucks coffee shop in Hong Kong, April 2. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
33 / 35
A bank teller wearing a protective face mask stands at a counter where a plastic curtain is installed at the Higashinakano branch of MUFG Bank in Tokyo, April 24. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A bank teller wearing a protective face mask stands at a counter where a plastic curtain is installed at the Higashinakano branch of MUFG Bank in Tokyo, April 24. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2020
A bank teller wearing a protective face mask stands at a counter where a plastic curtain is installed at the Higashinakano branch of MUFG Bank in Tokyo, April 24. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
34 / 35
Children take part in a lesson after schools reopened for grades 1-3 in Warsaw, Poland, May 25. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Children take part in a lesson after schools reopened for grades 1-3 in Warsaw, Poland, May 25. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
Children take part in a lesson after schools reopened for grades 1-3 in Warsaw, Poland, May 25. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
As virus curbs ease, Extinction Rebellion activists return to streets

As virus curbs ease, Extinction Rebellion activists...

Next Slideshows

As virus curbs ease, Extinction Rebellion activists return to streets

As virus curbs ease, Extinction Rebellion activists return to streets

Banging drums, waving flags and lying down to "die", hundreds of Extinction Rebellion activists gathered in London to demand that the government act to avoid a...

1:36pm EDT
Oil supertanker catches fire off Sri Lanka

Oil supertanker catches fire off Sri Lanka

A fire has broken out aboard a supertanker carrying about 2 million barrels of oil in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Sri Lanka.

9:20am EDT
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

8:48am EDT
Protests against racial inequality sweep across America

Protests against racial inequality sweep across America

The arrest and asphyxiation death of Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York and the shooting of Jacob Blake by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, have...

8:42am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

As virus curbs ease, Extinction Rebellion activists return to streets

As virus curbs ease, Extinction Rebellion activists return to streets

Banging drums, waving flags and lying down to "die", hundreds of Extinction Rebellion activists gathered in London to demand that the government act to avoid a climate catastrophe.

Oil supertanker catches fire off Sri Lanka

Oil supertanker catches fire off Sri Lanka

A fire has broken out aboard a supertanker carrying about 2 million barrels of oil in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Sri Lanka.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protests against racial inequality sweep across America

Protests against racial inequality sweep across America

The arrest and asphyxiation death of Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York and the shooting of Jacob Blake by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, have continued to fan a wave of protests and national soul-searching over systemic racism in the United States.

Scaled-down Venice film festival opens

Scaled-down Venice film festival opens

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, the Venice film festival is going ahead in front of live audiences with fewer Hollywood stars gracing the red carpet and no fans clamoring for autographs.

Wuhan, outbreak epicenter, returns to semblance of normality

Wuhan, outbreak epicenter, returns to semblance of normality

The central Chinese city - where the global coronavirus pandemic began - allowed more than 2,800 educational institutions to start their new term, opening their doors to nearly 1.4 million students for the first time since January.

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.

75 iconic photos from World War Two

75 iconic photos from World War Two

Unforgettable images from the Second World War on the 75th anniversary of its end.

India's coronavirus case tally nears 3.8 million as country reopens

India's coronavirus case tally nears 3.8 million as country reopens

India said it would allow metro services to reopen nationwide, despite the number of novel coronavirus infections there reaching almost 3.8 million.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast