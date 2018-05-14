Edition:
Mon May 14, 2018 | 7:40am EDT

Huge fissures open on Hawaiian volcano

Lava erupts from a fissure east of the Leilani Estates subdivision during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
Lava erupts from a fissure east of the Leilani Estates subdivision during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Volcanic gases rise from the ground in the Leilani Estates subdivision. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
Lava erupts from a fissure east of the Leilani Estates subdivision. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
Volcanic gases rise from the ground in the Leilani Estates subdivision. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
A dead palm tree stands in a lava flow in the Leilani Estates subdivision. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
Lava erupts from a fissure east of the Leilani Estates subdivision. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Lava erupts from a fissure east of the Leilani Estates subdivision. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
Senior Airman John Linzmeier, of the Hawaii National Guard, observes a lava flow in the Leilani Estates subdivision. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
Smoke and steam rise from a lava flow in the Leilani Estates subdivision. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
Volcanic gasses rise from the ground in the Leilani Estates subdivision. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
Volcanic gases rise from a fissure near the remains of a structure in the Leilani Estates subdivision. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
Smoke and steam rise from fissures in the Leilani Estates subdivision. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
A No Trespassing sign hangs from a tree in a lava flow in the Leilani Estates subdivision. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
Lava erupts from a fissure east of the Leilani Estates subdivision. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
Lava erupts from a fissure east of the Leilani Estates subdivision. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Smoke and steam rise from fissures near the Leilani Estates subdivision. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
A bouquet and a lei rest on a lava flow in the Leilani Estates subdivision. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
Lava erupts from a fissure east of the Leilani Estates subdivision. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
Volcanic gases rise from the ground in the Leilani Estates subdivision. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
A driver steers through volcanic gasses in the Leilani Estates subdivision. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
A lava flow covers a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
Smoke and steam rise from a lava flow in the Leilani Estates subdivision. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
An onlooker watches as lava erupts from a fissure east of the Leilani Estates subdivision. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Lava erupts from a fissure east of the Leilani Estates subdivision. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Sisters Jolyn, 15, (L), and Haley Clinton, 17, take photos as lava erupts from a fissure near their home east of the Leilani Estates subdivision. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Smoke and steam rise from fissures in the Leilani Estates subdivision. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
An onlooker watches as lava erupts from a fissure east of the Leilani Estates subdivision. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Lava erupts from a fissure east of the Leilani Estates subdivision. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Bystanders watch lava erupt from a fissure east of the Leilani Estates subdivision. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
