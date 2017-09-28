Edition:
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017

Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner poses for a portrait at his Playboy mansion in Los Angeles, July 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2010
Hugh Hefner surrounded by Playboy Bunnies as he is interviewed by television crews, August 2000. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Hugh Hefner with friends at the Playboy Mansion, April 2001. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Hugh Hefner cuts his birthday cake as four of his seven girlfriends,(L-R) Tina Jordan, Tiffany Holliday, Buffy Tyler and Regina Lauren, look on during Hefner's 75th birthday party at Studio 54 inside the MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Hugh Hefner at his Playboy mansion, July 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2010
A peacock walks on the grounds of the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, February 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2006
Hugh Hefner leans over a giant birthday cake as he blows out candles to celebrate his 75th birthday. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2009
Hugh Hefner laughs as he for poses pictures with his seven girlfriends (L to R) Tiffany, Tina, Michelle, Dalene, Stephanie, Kimberley and Regina, May 2001. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Hugh Hefner poses following a viewing of selections from the Playboy archives at Christie's in Beverly Hills to mark Playboy's 50th anniversary, September 2003. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2009
Hugh Hefner and several Playmates cheer during the NBA Finals between the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles, June 2001. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2006
Hugh Hefner twirls a napkin at the 30th annual Playboy Jazz Festival at the Hollywood Bowl, June 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Sunday, June 15, 2008
Hugh Hefner feeds a piece of cake to Cathi O'Malley as Kimberly Stanfield (L) and Katie Lohmann (2ndL) look on during Hefner's 75th birthday party in Las Vegas. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Hugh Hefner and guests toast one another as they get settled in their box seats at the 2005 Playboy Jazz Festival at the Hollywood Bowl. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Hugh Hefner poses at his Playboy mansion in Los Angeles, July 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2010
