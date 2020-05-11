Hundreds arrested as Hong Kong pro-democracy protests return

Riot police raise their pepper spray projectile inside a shopping mall as they disperse anti-government protesters during a rally in Hong Kong, May 10. Hong Kong authorities said they arrested 230 people during pro-democracy protests on the weekend...more

Riot police raise their pepper spray projectile inside a shopping mall as they disperse anti-government protesters during a rally in Hong Kong, May 10. Hong Kong authorities said they arrested 230 people during pro-democracy protests on the weekend after a sing-along demonstration at a shopping mall spilled out on to the streets of the Chinese-ruled city. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close