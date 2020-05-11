Edition:
Mon May 11, 2020 | 8:04am EDT

Hundreds arrested as Hong Kong pro-democracy protests return

Riot police raise their pepper spray projectile inside a shopping mall as they disperse anti-government protesters during a rally in Hong Kong, May 10. Hong Kong authorities said they arrested 230 people during pro-democracy protests on the weekend after a sing-along demonstration at a shopping mall spilled out on to the streets of the Chinese-ruled city. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu &nbsp;

Riot police raise their pepper spray projectile inside a shopping mall as they disperse anti-government protesters during a rally, in Hong Kong, May 10. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-government protesters stage a rally at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, May 10. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Riot police raise their pepper spray projectile inside a shopping mall as they disperse anti-government protesters during a rally, in Hong Kong, May 10. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Riot police detain an anti-government protester during a protest at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, May 10. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-government protesters place objects on the road during a protest at Mong Kok in Hong Kong, May 10. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-government protesters stage a rally at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, May 10. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Riot police raise their pepper spray projectile inside a shopping mall as they disperse anti-government protesters during a rally, in Hong Kong, May 10. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Riot police detain an anti-government protester during a protest at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, May 10. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Anti-government protesters place objects on the road during a protest at Mong Kok in Hong Kong, May 10. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Riot police disperse anti-government protesters during a protest at Mong Kok in Hong Kong, May 10. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An anti-government protester holds a flag with Chinese calligraphy that reads 'Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times', during a protest at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, May 10. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

