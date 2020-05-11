Hundreds arrested as Hong Kong pro-democracy protests return
Riot police raise their pepper spray projectile inside a shopping mall as they disperse anti-government protesters during a rally in Hong Kong, May 10. Hong Kong authorities said they arrested 230 people during pro-democracy protests on the weekend...more
Riot police raise their pepper spray projectile inside a shopping mall as they disperse anti-government protesters during a rally, in Hong Kong, May 10. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-government protesters stage a rally at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, May 10. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police detain an anti-government protester during a protest at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, May 10. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-government protesters place objects on the road during a protest at Mong Kok in Hong Kong, May 10. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-government protesters stage a rally at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, May 10. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police detain an anti-government protester during a protest at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, May 10. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Anti-government protesters place objects on the road during a protest at Mong Kok in Hong Kong, May 10. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police disperse anti-government protesters during a protest at Mong Kok in Hong Kong, May 10. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An anti-government protester holds a flag with Chinese calligraphy that reads 'Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times', during a protest at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, May 10. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
