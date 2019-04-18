Hundreds arrested in London climate protests
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Oxford Circus during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 18. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Police officers detain climate change activists at Oxford Circus during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 18. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 18. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Police officers talk with climate change activists at Oxford Circus during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 18. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 18. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Climate change activists glue themselves to the boat parked at Oxford Circus during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 18. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 18. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Oxford Circus during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 18. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Oxford Circus during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 18. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Oxford Circus during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 18. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Climate change activists attend the demonstration at Oxford Circus during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 17. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Climate change activists dance at Oxford Circus during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 17. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 17. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Climate change activists attend the demonstration at Oxford Circus during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 17. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Oxford Circus during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 17. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Climate change activists from Extinction Rebellion protest sit after glueing themselves to the front fence of Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn's house in London, April 17. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A police officer approaches a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Police detain a protester as climate change activists demonstrate during an Extinction Rebellion protest at the Waterloo Bridge in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A climate change activist shouts as he is being detained by police during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police detain a protester as climate change activists demonstrate during an Extinction Rebellion protest at the Waterloo Bridge in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
