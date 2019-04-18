Edition:
Hundreds arrested in London climate protests

Police officers detain a climate change activist at Oxford Circus during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 18. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
Police officers detain climate change activists at Oxford Circus during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 18. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 18. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
Police officers talk with climate change activists at Oxford Circus during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 18. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 18. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
Climate change activists glue themselves to the boat parked at Oxford Circus during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 18. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 18. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Oxford Circus during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 18. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Oxford Circus during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 18. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Oxford Circus during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 18. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
Climate change activists attend the demonstration at Oxford Circus during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 17. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Climate change activists dance at Oxford Circus during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 17. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 17. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Climate change activists attend the demonstration at Oxford Circus during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 17. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Oxford Circus during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 17. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Climate change activists from Extinction Rebellion protest sit after glueing themselves to the front fence of Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn's house in London, April 17. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
A police officer approaches a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Police officers detain a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 16. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Police detain a protester as climate change activists demonstrate during an Extinction Rebellion protest at the Waterloo Bridge in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
A climate change activist shouts as he is being detained by police during an Extinction Rebellion protest in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Police detain a protester as climate change activists demonstrate during an Extinction Rebellion protest at the Waterloo Bridge in London, April 15. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
