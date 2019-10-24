Hundreds evacuate as wildfire rages in Sonoma County
Flying embers from a destroyed fence are seen during the Kincade fire near Geyserville, California, October 24. More than 500 homes are under mandatory evacuation orders as the Kincade Fire rages with zero containment, according to authorities. ...more
A dozer transporter leaves a drop point as the Kincade fire burns near Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The Robert Young Estate Winery is seen as the Kincade fire burns in the distance, in Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Vines are silhouetted against the Kincade fire burning in a valley below, near Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A firefighting bulldozer moves into position along Geysers Road while battling the Kincade fire, near Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Two firefighters monitor the Kincade fire, near Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters monitor the Kincade fire, near Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A firefighting vehicle drives along a dirt road during the Kincade fire, near Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A firefighter confers with his colleague inside a fire engine during the Kincade fire near Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
