Hundreds injured as protests rock Beirut
A protestor throws back a tear gas canister during a protest seeking to prevent MPs and government officials from reaching the parliament for a vote of confidence, in Beirut, Lebanon February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Lebanese police fires tear gas during a protest seeking to prevent MPs and government officials from reaching the parliament for a vote of confidence, in Beirut, February 11. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A riot police officer pulls a protestor lying on the ground during a protest seeking to prevent MPs and government officials from reaching the parliament for a vote of confidence, in Beirut, February 11. REUTERS//Mohamed Azakir
A view of the damaged interior of Blom bank that was set ablaze during a protest seeking to prevent MPs and government officials from reaching the parliament for a vote of confidence, in Beirut, February 11. REUTERS//Mohamed Azakir
Demonstrators take cover from water cannon during a protest seeking to prevent MPs and government officials from reaching the parliament for a vote of confidence, in Beirut, February 11. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A demonstrator is sprayed with a water cannon during a protest seeking to prevent MPs and government officials from reaching the parliament for a vote of confidence, in Beirut, February 11. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Demonstrators are sprayed with a water cannon during a protest seeking to prevent MPs and government officials from reaching the parliament for a vote of confidence, in Beirut, February 11. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A protestor tries to extinguish a tear gas during a protest seeking to prevent MPs and government officials from reaching the parliament for a vote of confidence, in Beirut, February 11. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Demonstrators are sprayed with a water cannon during a protest seeking to prevent MPs and government officials from reaching the parliament for a vote of confidence, in Beirut, February 11. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A demonstrator kicks back a tear gas canister during a protest seeking to prevent MPs and government officials from reaching the parliament for a vote of confidence, in Beirut, February 11. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A protestor throws fireworks to the riot police during a protest seeking to prevent MPs and government officials from reaching the parliament for a vote of confidence, in Beirut, February 11. REUTERS//Mohamed Azakir
Demonstrators take part in a protest seeking to prevent MPs and government officials from reaching the parliament for a vote of confidence, in Beirut, February 11. REUTERS//Mohamed Azakir
A demonstrator holds the Lebanese flag during a protest seeking to prevent MPs and government officials from reaching the parliament for a vote of confidence, in Beirut, February 11. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Demonstrators throw a garbage container over the wall towards the riot police during a protest seeking to prevent MPs and government officials from reaching the parliament for a vote of confidence, in Beirut, February 11. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Demonstrators are sprayed with a water cannon during a protest seeking to prevent MPs and government officials from reaching the parliament for a vote of confidence, in Beirut, February 11. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
