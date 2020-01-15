Hundreds leave Honduras en route to U.S.
Hondurans walk along a road as they take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2020. Several hundred people set off before dawn from San Pedro Sula in northern Honduras, about 25...more
A Honduran gestures while leaving with others in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2020. San Pedro Sula, one of Central America's most violent cities, also was the departure point for...more
Hondurans walk along a road as they take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Hondurans gather to depart in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Hondurans walk along a road as they take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Hondurans travel on a truck as they take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Hondurans walk along a road as they take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Hondurans walk along a road as they take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman carries her baby as she takes part among other Hondurans in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Hondurans carry their luggage as they wait to leave with a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, at a bus station in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Hondurans wait to leave with a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, at a bus station in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Blanket of ash surrounds Philippine volcano
Nearly 40,000 people have been evacuated from near a Philippine volcano that could erupt violently at any moment, authorities said on Tuesday, but thousands...
Fires rage across Australia
Wildfires have ravaged more than 27 million acres of land across the country, nearly half the area of the United Kingdom, following a three-year drought that...
Australia's dinosaur-era pines live on after bushfire rescue
Australia's Wollemi Pines survived the dinosaurs, and now firefighters have nursed them through the country's worst bushfires in generations to live another...
Who are the seven Democrats who will prosecute Trump in Senate trial?
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Wednesday the seven members of the House of Representatives who will act as prosecutors to lay out the impeachment...
MORE IN PICTURES
Blanket of ash surrounds Philippine volcano
Nearly 40,000 people have been evacuated from near a Philippine volcano that could erupt violently at any moment, authorities said on Tuesday, but thousands more are refusing to leave or have already drifted back.
Fires rage across Australia
Wildfires have ravaged more than 27 million acres of land across the country, nearly half the area of the United Kingdom, following a three-year drought that has left much of the country's bushland vulnerable to blazes.
Australia's dinosaur-era pines live on after bushfire rescue
Australia's Wollemi Pines survived the dinosaurs, and now firefighters have nursed them through the country's worst bushfires in generations to live another day.
Inside Harvey Weinstein's rape trial
The former film producer Harvey Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women, and faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.
Who are the seven Democrats who will prosecute Trump in Senate trial?
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Wednesday the seven members of the House of Representatives who will act as prosecutors to lay out the impeachment case against President Donald Trump in the Senate.
Putin's 20 years in power
Vladimir Putin was named acting president on Dec. 31, 1999, by then-president Boris Yeltsin. He has been in office as president or prime minister ever since, a period spanning two decades.
Animals at risk in Australian bushfires
As many as a billion animals are estimated to have either died in Australia's wildfires or are at risk in the aftermath due to a lack of food and shelter.
How each candidate performed in last night's Democratic debate
Six Democratic White House contenders took part in a high-stakes Iowa debate, as polls show an unsettled nominating race with no clear favorite three weeks before Iowans kick off the party's presidential nominating contest.
Ukrainian airliner crash victims mourned
The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800, flying to Kiev and carrying mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians, crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, killing all 176 people on board.