Wed Jan 15, 2020

Hundreds leave Honduras en route to U.S.

Hondurans walk along a road as they take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2020. Several hundred people set off before dawn from San Pedro Sula in northern Honduras, about 25 miles from the Guatemala border en route to the United States. REUTERS/Stringer

Hondurans walk along a road as they take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2020. Several hundred people set off before dawn from San Pedro Sula in northern Honduras, about 25 miles from the Guatemala border en route to the United States.

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Hondurans walk along a road as they take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2020. Several hundred people set off before dawn from San Pedro Sula in northern Honduras, about 25 miles from the Guatemala border en route to the United States.
A Honduran gestures while leaving with others in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2020. San Pedro Sula, one of Central America's most violent cities, also was the departure point for a large caravan in 2018 that angered Trump, prompting him to press governments in the region to do more to contain migration. REUTERS/Stringer

A Honduran gestures while leaving with others in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2020. San Pedro Sula, one of Central America's most violent cities, also was the departure point for a large caravan in 2018 that angered Trump, prompting him to press governments in the region to do more to contain migration.

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
A Honduran gestures while leaving with others in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2020. San Pedro Sula, one of Central America's most violent cities, also was the departure point for a large caravan in 2018 that angered Trump, prompting him to press governments in the region to do more to contain migration.
Hondurans walk along a road as they take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Hondurans walk along a road as they take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2020.

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Hondurans walk along a road as they take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Hondurans gather to depart in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Hondurans gather to depart in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2020.

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Hondurans gather to depart in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Hondurans walk along a road as they take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Hondurans walk along a road as they take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2020.

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Hondurans walk along a road as they take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Hondurans travel on a truck as they take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Hondurans travel on a truck as they take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2020.

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Hondurans travel on a truck as they take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Hondurans walk along a road as they take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Hondurans walk along a road as they take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2020.

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Hondurans walk along a road as they take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Hondurans walk along a road as they take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Hondurans walk along a road as they take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2020.

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Hondurans walk along a road as they take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman carries her baby as she takes part among other Hondurans in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman carries her baby as she takes part among other Hondurans in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2020.

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
A woman carries her baby as she takes part among other Hondurans in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Hondurans carry their luggage as they wait to leave with a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, at a bus station in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Hondurans carry their luggage as they wait to leave with a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, at a bus station in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 14, 2020.

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Hondurans carry their luggage as they wait to leave with a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, at a bus station in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Hondurans wait to leave with a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, at a bus station in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Hondurans wait to leave with a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, at a bus station in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 14, 2020.

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Hondurans wait to leave with a new caravan of migrants set to head to the United States, at a bus station in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Blanket of ash surrounds Philippine volcano

Blanket of ash surrounds Philippine volcano

