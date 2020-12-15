Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Dec 14, 2020 | 10:38pm EST

Hundreds march in Ohio over police shooting of Black man Casey Goodson

Sean Walton, the family attorney, comforts Tamala Payne, the mother of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, as people gathered to protest outside of the State House in Columbus, Ohio, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

Sean Walton, the family attorney, comforts Tamala Payne, the mother of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, as people gathered to protest outside of the State House in Columbus, Ohio,...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
Sean Walton, the family attorney, comforts Tamala Payne, the mother of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, as people gathered to protest outside of the State House in Columbus, Ohio, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald
Close
1 / 22
People protest against the death of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

People protest against the death of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
People protest against the death of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald
Close
2 / 22
People protest against the death of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, outside of the State House in Columbus, Ohio, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

People protest against the death of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, outside of the State House in Columbus, Ohio, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
People protest against the death of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, outside of the State House in Columbus, Ohio, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald
Close
3 / 22
People protest against the death of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

People protest against the death of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
People protest against the death of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald
Close
4 / 22
People protest against the death of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

People protest against the death of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
People protest against the death of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald
Close
5 / 22
People protest against the death of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, outside of the State House in Columbus, Ohio, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

People protest against the death of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, outside of the State House in Columbus, Ohio, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
People protest against the death of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, outside of the State House in Columbus, Ohio, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald
Close
6 / 22
The younger brother of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, weeps as he speaks in remembrance of his older brother outside of the State House in Columbus, Ohio, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

The younger brother of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, weeps as he speaks in remembrance of his older brother outside of the State House in Columbus, Ohio, December 12, 2020....more

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
The younger brother of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, weeps as he speaks in remembrance of his older brother outside of the State House in Columbus, Ohio, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald
Close
7 / 22
A man holds a placard as people protest against the death of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

A man holds a placard as people protest against the death of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
A man holds a placard as people protest against the death of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 12, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald
Close
8 / 22
People protest in reaction to the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

People protest in reaction to the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2020
People protest in reaction to the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald
Close
9 / 22
People protest in reaction to the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

People protest in reaction to the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
People protest in reaction to the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald
Close
10 / 22
Columbus police department officers look on as people protest outside of the police headquarters in reaction to the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

Columbus police department officers look on as people protest outside of the police headquarters in reaction to the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
Columbus police department officers look on as people protest outside of the police headquarters in reaction to the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald
Close
11 / 22
People protest outside the police headquarters in reaction to the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

People protest outside the police headquarters in reaction to the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
People protest outside the police headquarters in reaction to the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald
Close
12 / 22
People protest outside the police headquarters in reaction to the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

People protest outside the police headquarters in reaction to the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
People protest outside the police headquarters in reaction to the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald
Close
13 / 22
People paint a mural on High St. in downtown during a protest in reaction to the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Seth Herald

People paint a mural on High St. in downtown during a protest in reaction to the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020.  REUTERS/Seth...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
People paint a mural on High St. in downtown during a protest in reaction to the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020.  REUTERS/Seth Herald
Close
14 / 22
People protest in reaction to the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

People protest in reaction to the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
People protest in reaction to the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald
Close
15 / 22
A man performs a burnout on his motorcycle as people gather to protest in reaction to the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

A man performs a burnout on his motorcycle as people gather to protest in reaction to the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Seth...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2020
A man performs a burnout on his motorcycle as people gather to protest in reaction to the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald
Close
16 / 22
A man stands on his motorcycle and raises his fist as people protest in reaction to the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

A man stands on his motorcycle and raises his fist as people protest in reaction to the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Seth...more

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2020
A man stands on his motorcycle and raises his fist as people protest in reaction to the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald
Close
17 / 22
People protest in reaction to the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

People protest in reaction to the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2020
People protest in reaction to the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald
Close
18 / 22
People protest in reaction to the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

People protest in reaction to the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2020
People protest in reaction to the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald
Close
19 / 22
People protest in reaction to the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

People protest in reaction to the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2020
People protest in reaction to the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald
Close
20 / 22
People protest outside of the Police headquarters in reaction to the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

People protest outside of the Police headquarters in reaction to the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2020
People protest outside of the Police headquarters in reaction to the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald
Close
21 / 22
Congresswoman Joyce Beatty speaks to protesters concerning the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty speaks to protesters concerning the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2020
Congresswoman Joyce Beatty speaks to protesters concerning the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Ethiopians cross into Sudan to flee war

Ethiopians cross into Sudan to flee war

Next Slideshows

Ethiopians cross into Sudan to flee war

Ethiopians cross into Sudan to flee war

The conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region has killed thousands of people, and forced nearly 50,000 refugees, mostly Tigrayans, into eastern Sudan since early...

Dec 14 2020
Protests in Warsaw on anniversary of communist-era crackdown

Protests in Warsaw on anniversary of communist-era crackdown

People march during a protest organized by Poland's Women Strike movement on the anniversary of the martial law crackdown by the former communist regime, in...

Dec 14 2020
Gunmen abduct more than 300 pupils at Nigeria school

Gunmen abduct more than 300 pupils at Nigeria school

Gunmen abducted more than 300 pupils from an all-boys school in Kankara, northwestern Nigeria, in an attack that has outraged the country.

Dec 14 2020
India's farmers stage mass protests against reforms

India's farmers stage mass protests against reforms

Indian farmers have been demonstrating for nearly three weeks against deregulation of the agriculture sector that will allow them to sell produce to buyers...

Dec 14 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Ethiopians cross into Sudan to flee war

Ethiopians cross into Sudan to flee war

The conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region has killed thousands of people, and forced nearly 50,000 refugees, mostly Tigrayans, into eastern Sudan since early November.

Protests in Warsaw on anniversary of communist-era crackdown

Protests in Warsaw on anniversary of communist-era crackdown

People march during a protest organized by Poland's Women Strike movement on the anniversary of the martial law crackdown by the former communist regime, in Warsaw.

Gunmen abduct more than 300 pupils at Nigeria school

Gunmen abduct more than 300 pupils at Nigeria school

Gunmen abducted more than 300 pupils from an all-boys school in Kankara, northwestern Nigeria, in an attack that has outraged the country.

India's farmers stage mass protests against reforms

India's farmers stage mass protests against reforms

Indian farmers have been demonstrating for nearly three weeks against deregulation of the agriculture sector that will allow them to sell produce to buyers beyond government-regulated wholesale markets, where growers are assured a minimum price.

Anti-lockdown protest erupts as infections surge in London

Anti-lockdown protest erupts as infections surge in London

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in London to protest against coronavirus restrictions as the city prepares to move into England's highest tier of restrictions, citing increased infection rates that may be partly linked to a new variant of the coronavirus.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.

U.S. Electoral College formally confirms Joe Biden's victory over Trump

U.S. Electoral College formally confirms Joe Biden's victory over Trump

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden took another step closer to the White House as key states in the Electoral College system formally confirmed his Nov. 3 election victory effectively ending President Donald Trump's long-shot attempt to overturn the results.

Pictures of the year: America's coronavirus outbreak

Pictures of the year: America's coronavirus outbreak

Our top images of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak in 2020.

Only total solar eclipse of 2020 darkens South America's skies

Only total solar eclipse of 2020 darkens South America's skies

The only total eclipse of 2020 was visible across a narrow band of South America, stretching from Chile to Argentina.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast