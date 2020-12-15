Hundreds march in Ohio over police shooting of Black man Casey Goodson
Sean Walton, the family attorney, comforts Tamala Payne, the mother of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, as people gathered to protest outside of the State House in Columbus, Ohio,...more
The younger brother of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, weeps as he speaks in remembrance of his older brother outside of the State House in Columbus, Ohio, December 12, 2020....more
Congresswoman Joyce Beatty speaks to protesters concerning the death of Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was killed by police last week as he entered his home, in Columbus, Ohio, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald
