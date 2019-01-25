Edition:
Hundreds missing after Brazil dam collapse

General view from above of a dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA that burst, in Brumadinho, Brazil January 25, 2019. REUTERS/Washington Alves

General view from above of a dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA that burst, in Brumadinho, January 25. REUTERS/Washington Alves

A helicopter flies over a dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA that burst, in Brumadinho, January 25. REUTERS/Washington Alves

Residents are seen in an area next to a dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA that burst, in Brumadinho, January 25. REUTERS/Washington Alves

A house is seen in a area next to a dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA that burst, in Brumadinho, January 25. REUTERS/Washington Alves

General view from above of a dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA that burst, in Brumadinho, January 25. REUTERS/Washington Alves

General view from above of a dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA that burst, in Brumadinho, January 25. REUTERS/Washington Alves

General view from above of a dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA that burst, in Brumadinho, January 25. REUTERS/Washington Alves

A rescue helicopter flies over a dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA that burst, in Brumadinho, January 25. REUTERS/Washington Alves

General view from above of a dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA that burst, in Brumadinho, January 25. REUTERS/Washington Alves

General view from above of a dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA that burst, in Brumadinho, January 25. REUTERS/Washington Alves

General view from above of a dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA that burst, in Brumadinho, January 25. REUTERS/Washington Alves

