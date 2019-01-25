Hundreds missing after Brazil dam collapse
General view from above of a dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA that burst, in Brumadinho, Brazil January 25, 2019. REUTERS/Washington Alves
General view from above of a dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA that burst, in Brumadinho, January 25. REUTERS/Washington Alves
A helicopter flies over a dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA that burst, in Brumadinho, January 25. REUTERS/Washington Alves
Residents are seen in an area next to a dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA that burst, in Brumadinho, January 25. REUTERS/Washington Alves
A house is seen in a area next to a dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA that burst, in Brumadinho, January 25. REUTERS/Washington Alves
General view from above of a dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA that burst, in Brumadinho, January 25. REUTERS/Washington Alves
General view from above of a dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA that burst, in Brumadinho, January 25. REUTERS/Washington Alves
General view from above of a dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA that burst, in Brumadinho, January 25. REUTERS/Washington Alves
A rescue helicopter flies over a dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA that burst, in Brumadinho, January 25. REUTERS/Washington Alves
General view from above of a dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA that burst, in Brumadinho, January 25. REUTERS/Washington Alves
General view from above of a dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA that burst, in Brumadinho, January 25. REUTERS/Washington Alves
General view from above of a dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA that burst, in Brumadinho, January 25. REUTERS/Washington Alves
