Hundreds missing after devastating fire at Rohingya refugee camp

A Rohingya refugee boy sits on a stack of burned material after a massive fire broke out in a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 24, 2021. The blaze swept through the world's biggest refugee settlement in Bangladesh, forcing about 45,000 people from their bamboo and plastic homes. At least 15 people have been killed and hundreds are missing, the United Nations said. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

