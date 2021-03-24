Edition:
Hundreds missing after devastating fire at Rohingya refugee camp

A Rohingya refugee boy sits on a stack of burned material after a massive fire broke out in a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 24, 2021. The blaze swept through the world's biggest refugee settlement in Bangladesh, forcing about 45,000 people from their bamboo and plastic homes. At least 15 people have been killed and hundreds are missing, the United Nations said. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Smoke billows at the site of the Rohingya refugee camp where fire broke out in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

A general view of a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ro Yassin Abdumonab

A combination image of satellite photos shows Balukhali camp, a camp for Rohingya refugees, before (L) and after a fire near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, November 12, 2020 and March 23, 2021.  Planet Labs Inc./Handout via REUTERS

A Rohingya refugee woman carries her child as she looks on in a refugee camp after a massive fire in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A Rohingya man collects damaged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders at a refugee camp after a massive fire in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees search for valuable materials, such as gold, in the ashes in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A Rohingya refugee girl is seen in front of newly erected makeshift tents after the fire in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A Rohingya refugee boy looks on in a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A Rohingya refugee child reacts to the camera in a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Fire is seen at the Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A fire and smoke are seen at a Balukhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh March 22, 2021. Ro Yassin Abdumonab/via REUTERS

A fire is seen at a Balukhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh March 22, 2021. Rohingya Right Team/Md Arakani/via REUTERS

Rohingya refugees search for valuable materials, such as gold, in the ashes in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Newly built makeshift tents are seen at the Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A Rohingya woman sits on the ground with her belongings after her shelter burned down in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ro Yassin Abdumonab

Fire is seen at Balukhali Refugee Camp, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 22, 2021. MD JAMAL PHOTOGRAPHY/via REUTERS

The aftermath of a fire at Rohingya Balukhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh March 23, 2021. Abdul Wajed Rashidi/via REUTERS

Aftermath of a fire at Rohingya Balukhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh March 23, 2021. Ro Yassin Abdumonab/via REUTERS

Refugees stand next to burning homes after a fire broke out at a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

A fire is seen at a Balukhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh March 22, 2021. Ro Yassin Abdumonab/via REUTERS

Fire is seen at Balukhali Refugee Camp, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 22, 2021. MD JAMAL PHOTOGRAPHY/via REUTERS

A fire is seen at a Balukhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh March 22, 2021. Ro Yassin Abdumonab/via REUTERS

Fire is seen at Balukhali Refugee Camp, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 22, 2021, in this still image obtained by Reuters from a social media video.

Refugees stand amidst smoke after a fire broke out at a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Rohingya refugees sift through rubble at the site where their shelter burned down in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ro Yassin Abdumonab

