Hundreds missing after Himalayan glacier bursts
Members of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tend to people rescued after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a small hydroelectric dam, in Chormi village in Tapovan in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 7, 2021. Rescuers...more
Members of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) search for survivors after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a small hydroelectric dam, in Chormi village in Tapovan in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 7, 2021. Sunday's violent...more
Rescue personnel adjust ropes during rescue operation after a glacier burst, in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, India, February 7, 2021. STATE DISASTER RESPONSE FORCE/via REUTERS TV
General view during a flood in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, India February 7, 2021 in this still image obtained from a video. ANI/REUTERS TV/via REUTERS
Excavator exits a tunnel in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, India during a rescue operation after a glacier burst, February 8, 2021. STATE DISASTER RESPONSE FORCE/via REUTERS TV
A view shows damage after a Himalayan glacier broke and crashed into a dam at Raini Chak Lata village in Chamoli district, northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue team members work outside a tunnel after a part of a glacier broke away and caused flood in Tapovan, northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
General view of a flooding river in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, India February 7, 2021. ITBP/REUTERS TV/via REUTERS
People walk past a destroyed dam after a Himalayan glacier broke and crashed into the dam at Raini Chak Lata village in Chamoli district, northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue personnel work during a rescue operation after a glacier burst, in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, India, February 7, 2021. STATE DISASTER RESPONSE FORCE/via REUTERS TV
General view during a flood in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, India February 7, 2021. ANI/REUTERS TV/via REUTERS
A muddy area is seen during rescue operations after a glacier burst, in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, India, February 7, 2021. INDO-TIBETAN BORDER POLICE/via REUTERS TV
A view of damaged dam after a Himalayan glacier broke and crashed into the dam at Raini Chak Lata village in Chamoli district in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A rescue team works at the site of a flood in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, India February 7, 2021. UTTARAKHAND POLICE/REUTERS TV/via REUTERS
Rescue team members work near a tunnel after a part of a glacier broke away and caused flood in Tapovan, northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A view shows a damaged barrage after a part of a glacier broke away causing glacial flood in Chormi village in Tapovan, in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A glacial flood crashes in a dam in Tapovan, Uttarakhand, India February 7, 2021. Manvar Rawat/Sewa International/via REUTERS
General view during a flood in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, India February 7, 2021. ANI/REUTERS TV/via REUTERS
A helicopter conducts an aerial survey after a Himalayan glacier broke and crashed into a dam at Raini Chak Lata village in Chamoli district, northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue team members work outside a tunnel after a part of a glacier broke away and caused flood in Tapovan, northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
