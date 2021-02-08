Edition:
Mon Feb 8, 2021

Hundreds missing after Himalayan glacier bursts

Members of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tend to people rescued after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a small hydroelectric dam, in Chormi village in Tapovan in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 7, 2021. Rescuers searched for more than 200 people missing in the Indian Himalayas, including some trapped in a tunnel, after part of a glacier broke away, sending a torrent of water, rock and dust down a mountain valley. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Members of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) search for survivors after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a small hydroelectric dam, in Chormi village in Tapovan in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 7, 2021. Sunday's violent surge below Nanda Devi, India's second-highest peak, swept away the small Rishiganga hydro electric project and damaged a bigger one further down the Dhauliganga river being built by state firm NTPC. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Rescue personnel adjust ropes during rescue operation after a glacier burst, in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, India, February 7, 2021. STATE DISASTER RESPONSE FORCE/via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
General view during a flood in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, India February 7, 2021 in this still image obtained from a video. ANI/REUTERS TV/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Excavator exits a tunnel in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, India during a rescue operation after a glacier burst, February 8, 2021. STATE DISASTER RESPONSE FORCE/via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A view shows damage after a Himalayan glacier broke and crashed into a dam at Raini Chak Lata village in Chamoli district, northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Rescue team members work outside a tunnel after a part of a glacier broke away and caused flood in Tapovan, northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
General view of a flooding river in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, India February 7, 2021. ITBP/REUTERS TV/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
People walk past a destroyed dam after a Himalayan glacier broke and crashed into the dam at Raini Chak Lata village in Chamoli district, northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Rescue personnel work during a rescue operation after a glacier burst, in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, India, February 7, 2021. STATE DISASTER RESPONSE FORCE/via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
General view during a flood in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, India February 7, 2021. ANI/REUTERS TV/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
A muddy area is seen during rescue operations after a glacier burst, in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, India, February 7, 2021. INDO-TIBETAN BORDER POLICE/via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A view of damaged dam after a Himalayan glacier broke and crashed into the dam at Raini Chak Lata village in Chamoli district in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
A rescue team works at the site of a flood in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, India February 7, 2021. UTTARAKHAND POLICE/REUTERS TV/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Rescue team members work near a tunnel after a part of a glacier broke away and caused flood in Tapovan, northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A view shows a damaged barrage after a part of a glacier broke away causing glacial flood in Chormi village in Tapovan, in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A glacial flood crashes in a dam in Tapovan, Uttarakhand, India February 7, 2021. Manvar Rawat/Sewa International/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
General view during a flood in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, India February 7, 2021. ANI/REUTERS TV/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
A helicopter conducts an aerial survey after a Himalayan glacier broke and crashed into a dam at Raini Chak Lata village in Chamoli district, northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Rescue team members work outside a tunnel after a part of a glacier broke away and caused flood in Tapovan, northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
