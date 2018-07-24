Hundreds missing after Laos dam collapse
Villagers evacuate after the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam collapsed in Attapeu province, Laos. Hundreds of people are missing and several are feared dead after a hydropower dam under construction in southern Laos collapsed, causing flash flooding...more
Villagers carry their belonging as they evacuate after the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam collapsed in Attapeu province, Laos. REUTERS/Stringer
Villagers are seen inside a temporary shelter as they evacuate after the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam collapsed in Attapeu province, Laos. REUTERS/Stringer
Villagers are seen inside a temporary shelter with their belonging as they evacuate after the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam collapsed in Attapeu province, Laos. REUTERS/Stringer
Villagers are seen inside a temporary shelter as they evacuate after the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam collapsed in Attapeu province, Laos. REUTERS/Stringer
