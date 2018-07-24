Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 24, 2018 | 10:05am EDT

Hundreds missing after Laos dam collapse

Villagers evacuate after the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam collapsed in Attapeu province, Laos. Hundreds of people are missing and several are feared dead after a hydropower dam under construction in southern Laos collapsed, causing flash flooding that swept away homes, state media reported on Tuesday. ABC Laos News/via REUTERS

Villagers carry their belonging as they evacuate after the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam collapsed in Attapeu province, Laos. REUTERS/Stringer

Villagers are seen inside a temporary shelter as they evacuate after the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam collapsed in Attapeu province, Laos. REUTERS/Stringer

Villagers are seen inside a temporary shelter with their belonging as they evacuate after the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam collapsed in Attapeu province, Laos. REUTERS/Stringer

Villagers are seen inside a temporary shelter as they evacuate after the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam collapsed in Attapeu province, Laos. REUTERS/Stringer

