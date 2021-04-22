Edition:
Pictures | Thu Apr 22, 2021 | 4:43pm EDT

Hundreds mourn Daunte Wright, Black man killed by Minnesota police

Katie Wright, the mother of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer after a routine traffic stop, reacts during his funeral at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A family member holds a program during the funeral for Daunte Wright. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
2 / 19
People carry the coffin of Daunte Wright. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
3 / 19
George Floyd's family members raise their fists during the funeral for Daunte Wright. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
4 / 19
A member of Minnesota Freedom Fighters secures the area during the funeral for Daunte Wright. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
5 / 19
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump gestures during the funeral for Daunte Wright. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
6 / 19
A mourner applauds during the funeral for Daunte Wright. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
7 / 19
A local resident looks at the vehicle transporting the body of Daunte Wright to the cemetery. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
8 / 19
Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks next to Rev. Al Sharpton during the funeral for Daunte Wright. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
9 / 19
The chorus sings during the funeral for Daunte Wright. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
10 / 19
Rev. Al Sharpton holds the hand of Katie Wright, the mother of Daunte Wright, while leaving the funeral. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
11 / 19
Katie Wright, the mother of Daunte Wright, attends her son's funeral. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
12 / 19
Mourners attend the funeral for Daunte Wright. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
13 / 19
People attend the funeral for Daunte Wright. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
14 / 19
Mourners attend the funeral for Daunte Wright. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
15 / 19
A child looks on as she attends the funeral for Daunte Wright. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
16 / 19
Mourners pay their respects for Daunte Wright. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
17 / 19
Mourners attend the funeral for Daunte Wright. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
18 / 19
Rev. Al Sharpton and Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump pay their respects for Daunte Wright, a Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer after a routine traffic stop, at his funeral at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
