Hundreds mourn Daunte Wright, Black man killed by Minnesota police
Katie Wright, the mother of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer after a routine traffic stop, reacts during his funeral at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 22, 2021....more
A family member holds a program during the funeral for Daunte Wright. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
People carry the coffin of Daunte Wright. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
George Floyd's family members raise their fists during the funeral for Daunte Wright. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
A member of Minnesota Freedom Fighters secures the area during the funeral for Daunte Wright. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump gestures during the funeral for Daunte Wright. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
A mourner applauds during the funeral for Daunte Wright. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
A local resident looks at the vehicle transporting the body of Daunte Wright to the cemetery. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks next to Rev. Al Sharpton during the funeral for Daunte Wright. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
The chorus sings during the funeral for Daunte Wright. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Rev. Al Sharpton holds the hand of Katie Wright, the mother of Daunte Wright, while leaving the funeral. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Katie Wright, the mother of Daunte Wright, attends her son's funeral. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Mourners attend the funeral for Daunte Wright. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
People attend the funeral for Daunte Wright. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mourners attend the funeral for Daunte Wright. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
A child looks on as she attends the funeral for Daunte Wright. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Mourners pay their respects for Daunte Wright. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Mourners attend the funeral for Daunte Wright. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
Rev. Al Sharpton and Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump pay their respects for Daunte Wright, a Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer after a routine traffic stop, at his funeral at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Minneapolis,...more
