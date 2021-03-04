Hundreds mourn Myanmar's 'Everything will be OK' protester
People attend the funeral of Angel in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. Hundreds of mourners gathered for the funeral of the 19-year-old protester shot and killed at a demonstration against military rule. Angel, also known as Kyal Sin, was shot in...more
Angel, bottom left, takes cover among protesters after police opened fire to disperse an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, March 3, 2021. Mourners, many of them young like her, filed past her open coffin and sang protest songs, raised a three-fingered...more
Angel was one of 38 people killed on Wednesday, according to a United Nations tally. A spokesman for the junta did not respond to a request for comment on the killings. She is seen in unknown location in this picture uploaded on social media December...more
Angel's body lies during her funeral, March 4, 2021. Sai Tun, 32, who attended the funeral, said he could not come to terms with what had happened to her. "We feel so angry about their inhuman behaviour and really sad at the same time," he told...more
Despite the slogan on her shirt, Angel was aware of the risk as she headed out to the protest, posting details of her blood group, a contact number and a request to donate her body in the event of her death. The phrase on the shirt quickly went viral...more
People attend the funeral of Angel in Mandalay, March 4, 2021. More than 50 people have now been killed as the military struggles to impose its authority, in particular on a generation that has grown up in recent years under a government led by...more
Funeral procession for Angel is seen in this still image from social media video, in Mandalay, March 4, 2021. Mizzima Daily via REUTERS
People attend the funeral of Angel in Mandalay, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
The funeral procession for Angel is seen in this still image from social media video, in Mandalay, March 4, 2021. Mizzima Daily via REUTERS
The funeral procession for Angel is seen in Mandalay, March 4, 2021. Mizzima Daily via REUTERS
Angel takes cover as protesters crouch after police opened fire to disperse an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters, including Angel, crouch after police opened fire to disperse an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
