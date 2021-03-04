Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Mar 4, 2021 | 4:39pm EST

Hundreds mourn Myanmar's 'Everything will be OK' protester

People attend the funeral of Angel in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 4, 2021. Hundreds of mourners gathered for the funeral of the 19-year-old protester shot and killed at a demonstration against military rule. Angel, also known as Kyal Sin, was shot in the head and killed in the city of Mandalay on Wednesday while wearing a shirt bearing the message "Everything will be OK". REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Angel, bottom left, takes cover among protesters after police opened fire to disperse an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, March 3, 2021. Mourners, many of them young like her, filed past her open coffin and sang protest songs, raised a three-fingered salute of defiance and chanted slogans against the Feb. 1 military coup that has plunged the country into turmoil. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Angel was one of 38 people killed on Wednesday, according to a United Nations tally. A spokesman for the junta did not respond to a request for comment on the killings. She is seen in unknown location in this picture uploaded on social media December 19, 2019. Instagram/@ jia_xi_5201314/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Angel's body lies during her funeral, March 4, 2021. Sai Tun, 32, who attended the funeral, said he could not come to terms with what had happened to her. "We feel so angry about their inhuman behaviour and really sad at the same time," he told Reuters by telephone. "We'll fight dictatorship until the end. We must prevail." REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Despite the slogan on her shirt, Angel was aware of the risk as she headed out to the protest, posting details of her blood group, a contact number and a request to donate her body in the event of her death. The phrase on the shirt quickly went viral on social media among opponents of the coup. She is seen lying on the ground before she was shot in the head, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
People attend the funeral of Angel in Mandalay, March 4, 2021. More than 50 people have now been killed as the military struggles to impose its authority, in particular on a generation that has grown up in recent years under a government led by democracy champion Aung San Suu Kyi. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Funeral procession for Angel is seen in this still image from social media video, in Mandalay, March 4, 2021. Mizzima Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
People attend the funeral of Angel in Mandalay, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
The funeral procession for Angel is seen in this still image from social media video, in Mandalay, March 4, 2021. Mizzima Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
The funeral procession for Angel is seen in Mandalay, March 4, 2021. Mizzima Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Angel takes cover as protesters crouch after police opened fire to disperse an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Protesters, including Angel, crouch after police opened fire to disperse an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
