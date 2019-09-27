Hundreds of captives, many in chains, freed in Nigeria

Islamic schools, known as Almajiris, are common across the mostly Muslim north of Nigeria - a country that is roughly evenly split between followers of Christianity and Islam. Parents in northern Nigeria, the poorest part of a country in which most...more

Islamic schools, known as Almajiris, are common across the mostly Muslim north of Nigeria - a country that is roughly evenly split between followers of Christianity and Islam. Parents in northern Nigeria, the poorest part of a country in which most people live on less than $2 a day, often opt to leave their children to board at the schools. REUTERS/Stringer

Close