Hundreds of captives, many in chains, freed in Nigeria
People with chained legs are pictured after being rescued from a building in the northern city of Kaduna, September 26. More than 300 captives, most of them children and many in chains, have been rescued from a building in the northern Nigerian city....more
All the children seen by a Reuters reporter at the scene were boys aged from around five to their late teens. Some had their ankles manacled together and others were chained by their legs to large metal hubcaps. TELEVISION CONTINENTAL/Reuters TV
Police said the building housed an Islamic school and that seven people had been arrested in the raid on Thursday. It was not clear how long the children had been held there. TELEVISION CONTINENTAL/Reuters TV
Reports carried by local media said the captives had been tortured, starved and sexually abused. Reuters was not immediately able to confirm those reports, though sores that appeared consistent with injuries inflicted by a whip were visible on one...more
Islamic schools, known as Almajiris, are common across the mostly Muslim north of Nigeria - a country that is roughly evenly split between followers of Christianity and Islam. Parents in northern Nigeria, the poorest part of a country in which most...more
The children have been moved to a temporary camp at a stadium in Kaduna, and would later be moved to another camp in a suburb of the city while attempts are made to find their parents, police said. Pictured, police stand with detained teachers. ...more
Islamic schools in Nigeria have for years been dogged by allegations of abuse and accusations that some children have been forced to beg on the streets of northern Nigerian cities. TELEVISION CONTINENTAL/Reuters TV
Some parents who had already been contacted went to the school to retrieve their children. "We do not know that they will be put to this kind of harsh condition," one parent told Reuters. REUTERS/Stringer
