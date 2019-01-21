Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jan 21, 2019 | 9:15am EST

Hundreds of Central American migrants enter Mexico

A migrant reacts as he tries to take a lift in a sugar cane truck together with other migrants during their journey towards the United States, in Huixtla, Mexico, January 20, 2019. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A migrant reacts as he tries to take a lift in a sugar cane truck together with other migrants during their journey towards the United States, in Huixtla, Mexico, January 20, 2019. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, January 20, 2019
A migrant reacts as he tries to take a lift in a sugar cane truck together with other migrants during their journey towards the United States, in Huixtla, Mexico, January 20, 2019. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
1 / 18
Migrants prepare to walk in Huixtla, January 20. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Migrants prepare to walk in Huixtla, January 20. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, January 20, 2019
Migrants prepare to walk in Huixtla, January 20. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
2 / 18
Migrants climb a sugar cane truck in hope to get a lift in Huixtla, January 20. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Migrants climb a sugar cane truck in hope to get a lift in Huixtla, January 20. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, January 20, 2019
Migrants climb a sugar cane truck in hope to get a lift in Huixtla, January 20. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
3 / 18
Jeffrey Rivera (C), 7, sleeps as migrants wait for buses in Huixtla, January 20. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Jeffrey Rivera (C), 7, sleeps as migrants wait for buses in Huixtla, January 20. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, January 20, 2019
Jeffrey Rivera (C), 7, sleeps as migrants wait for buses in Huixtla, January 20. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
4 / 18
Migrants walk in Huixtla, January 20. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Migrants walk in Huixtla, January 20. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, January 20, 2019
Migrants walk in Huixtla, January 20. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
5 / 18
Migrants walk during their journey in Huixtla, January 20. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Migrants walk during their journey in Huixtla, January 20. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, January 20, 2019
Migrants walk during their journey in Huixtla, January 20. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
6 / 18
Migrant David Fonseca (C), from Honduras, takes a lift in the back of a truck together with other migrants in Villa Comaltitlan, January 20. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Migrant David Fonseca (C), from Honduras, takes a lift in the back of a truck together with other migrants in Villa Comaltitlan, January 20. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, January 20, 2019
Migrant David Fonseca (C), from Honduras, takes a lift in the back of a truck together with other migrants in Villa Comaltitlan, January 20. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
7 / 18
A girl belonging to a caravan of migrants from Honduras is attended to by medical volunteers on the border bridge in Hidalgo, January 19. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A girl belonging to a caravan of migrants from Honduras is attended to by medical volunteers on the border bridge in Hidalgo, January 19. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
A girl belonging to a caravan of migrants from Honduras is attended to by medical volunteers on the border bridge in Hidalgo, January 19. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
8 / 18
Migrants walk during their journey in Tapanatepec, January 20. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Migrants walk during their journey in Tapanatepec, January 20. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, January 21, 2019
Migrants walk during their journey in Tapanatepec, January 20. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
9 / 18
A family waits to be processed by Mexican immigration officers on the border bridge in Hidalgo, Mexico, January 19. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

A family waits to be processed by Mexican immigration officers on the border bridge in Hidalgo, Mexico, January 19. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
A family waits to be processed by Mexican immigration officers on the border bridge in Hidalgo, Mexico, January 19. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
10 / 18
People wait to be processed by Mexican immigration officers on the border bridge in Hidalgo, Mexico, January 19. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

People wait to be processed by Mexican immigration officers on the border bridge in Hidalgo, Mexico, January 19. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
People wait to be processed by Mexican immigration officers on the border bridge in Hidalgo, Mexico, January 19. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
11 / 18
People rest on the border bridge in Hidalgo, January 19. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

People rest on the border bridge in Hidalgo, January 19. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
People rest on the border bridge in Hidalgo, January 19. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
12 / 18
Men belonging to a caravan of migrants wait to be processed by Mexican immigration officers on the border bridge in Hidalgo, January 19. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Men belonging to a caravan of migrants wait to be processed by Mexican immigration officers on the border bridge in Hidalgo, January 19. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
Men belonging to a caravan of migrants wait to be processed by Mexican immigration officers on the border bridge in Hidalgo, January 19. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
13 / 18
A woman embraces her children outside the Barratal shelter, where a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States have stayed, during an outside church service in Tijuana, January 19. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman embraces her children outside the Barratal shelter, where a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States have stayed, during an outside church service in Tijuana, January 19. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
A woman embraces her children outside the Barratal shelter, where a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States have stayed, during an outside church service in Tijuana, January 19. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 18
Clothes belonging to migrants dry on the banks of Huixtla river, in Huixtla, January 19. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Clothes belonging to migrants dry on the banks of Huixtla river, in Huixtla, January 19. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
Clothes belonging to migrants dry on the banks of Huixtla river, in Huixtla, January 19. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
15 / 18
Migrant from Honduras Angel Enamorado takes a break with his 3-year old son Williandarla beside a highway during their journey towards the United States, in Esquipulas, January 19. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Migrant from Honduras Angel Enamorado takes a break with his 3-year old son Williandarla beside a highway during their journey towards the United States, in Esquipulas, January 19. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
Migrant from Honduras Angel Enamorado takes a break with his 3-year old son Williandarla beside a highway during their journey towards the United States, in Esquipulas, January 19. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
16 / 18
Migrants Leticia Guevara and her 11-year old daughter Ana Guevara take a break during their journey towards the United States, in Tapachula, January 19. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Migrants Leticia Guevara and her 11-year old daughter Ana Guevara take a break during their journey towards the United States, in Tapachula, January 19. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, January 19, 2019
Migrants Leticia Guevara and her 11-year old daughter Ana Guevara take a break during their journey towards the United States, in Tapachula, January 19. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
17 / 18
Migrants from Honduras cross the Suchiate river between Tecun Uman, in Guatemala, and Ciudad Hidalgo in Mexico, January 18. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Migrants from Honduras cross the Suchiate river between Tecun Uman, in Guatemala, and Ciudad Hidalgo in Mexico, January 18. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, January 18, 2019
Migrants from Honduras cross the Suchiate river between Tecun Uman, in Guatemala, and Ciudad Hidalgo in Mexico, January 18. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Deadly blast at fuel pipeline in Mexico

Deadly blast at fuel pipeline in Mexico

Next Slideshows

Deadly blast at fuel pipeline in Mexico

Deadly blast at fuel pipeline in Mexico

At least 66 people were killed after a pipeline ruptured by suspected fuel thieves exploded in Mexico, as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador defended the...

9:00am EST
Super blood wolf moon

Super blood wolf moon

The total lunar eclipse, a supermoon that is especially close to Earth, has a coppery red glow when it appears in January, when wolves howled in hunger outside...

8:45am EST
The life of Martin Luther King Jr.

The life of Martin Luther King Jr.

Images of the life and legacy of the late civil rights leader.

Jan 20 2019
Women's March 2019

Women's March 2019

Women march in U.S. cities to mark the second anniversary of demonstrations that drew millions the day after Republican President Donald Trump's inauguration in...

Jan 20 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Longest government shutdown in U.S. history

Longest government shutdown in U.S. history

A partial government shutdown over President Donald Trump's demand for $5.7 billion to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border is the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

Deadly blast at fuel pipeline in Mexico

Deadly blast at fuel pipeline in Mexico

At least 66 people were killed after a pipeline ruptured by suspected fuel thieves exploded in Mexico, as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador defended the army despite its failure to clear the site before the blast.

Super blood wolf moon

Super blood wolf moon

The total lunar eclipse, a supermoon that is especially close to Earth, has a coppery red glow when it appears in January, when wolves howled in hunger outside villages, earning the name super blood wolf moon.

The life of Martin Luther King Jr.

The life of Martin Luther King Jr.

Images of the life and legacy of the late civil rights leader.

Women's March 2019

Women's March 2019

Women march in U.S. cities to mark the second anniversary of demonstrations that drew millions the day after Republican President Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2017.

Women's Marches around the world

Women's Marches around the world

Women hold "sister marches" overseas to mark the second anniversary of demonstrations the day after U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2017.

Marking the Epiphany

Marking the Epiphany

Orthodox Christians celebrate Epiphany by immersing themselves in waters.

Trump's first two years in office

Trump's first two years in office

Images from the first two years of Donald Trump's presidency.

Washington's 'March for Life'

Washington's 'March for Life'

President Donald Trump spoke in a pre-recorded video to thousands of anti-abortion activists in Washington for the 46th "March for Life," vowing to veto any legislation that weakens the protection of human life.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast