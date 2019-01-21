Hundreds of Central American migrants enter Mexico
A migrant reacts as he tries to take a lift in a sugar cane truck together with other migrants during their journey towards the United States, in Huixtla, Mexico, January 20, 2019. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Migrants prepare to walk in Huixtla, January 20. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Migrants climb a sugar cane truck in hope to get a lift in Huixtla, January 20. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Jeffrey Rivera (C), 7, sleeps as migrants wait for buses in Huixtla, January 20. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Migrants walk in Huixtla, January 20. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Migrants walk during their journey in Huixtla, January 20. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Migrant David Fonseca (C), from Honduras, takes a lift in the back of a truck together with other migrants in Villa Comaltitlan, January 20. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A girl belonging to a caravan of migrants from Honduras is attended to by medical volunteers on the border bridge in Hidalgo, January 19. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Migrants walk during their journey in Tapanatepec, January 20. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A family waits to be processed by Mexican immigration officers on the border bridge in Hidalgo, Mexico, January 19. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People wait to be processed by Mexican immigration officers on the border bridge in Hidalgo, Mexico, January 19. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People rest on the border bridge in Hidalgo, January 19. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Men belonging to a caravan of migrants wait to be processed by Mexican immigration officers on the border bridge in Hidalgo, January 19. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A woman embraces her children outside the Barratal shelter, where a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States have stayed, during an outside church service in Tijuana, January 19. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Clothes belonging to migrants dry on the banks of Huixtla river, in Huixtla, January 19. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Migrant from Honduras Angel Enamorado takes a break with his 3-year old son Williandarla beside a highway during their journey towards the United States, in Esquipulas, January 19. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Migrants Leticia Guevara and her 11-year old daughter Ana Guevara take a break during their journey towards the United States, in Tapachula, January 19. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Migrants from Honduras cross the Suchiate river between Tecun Uman, in Guatemala, and Ciudad Hidalgo in Mexico, January 18. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Next Slideshows
Deadly blast at fuel pipeline in Mexico
At least 66 people were killed after a pipeline ruptured by suspected fuel thieves exploded in Mexico, as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador defended the...
Super blood wolf moon
The total lunar eclipse, a supermoon that is especially close to Earth, has a coppery red glow when it appears in January, when wolves howled in hunger outside...
Women's March 2019
Women march in U.S. cities to mark the second anniversary of demonstrations that drew millions the day after Republican President Donald Trump's inauguration in...
MORE IN PICTURES
Longest government shutdown in U.S. history
A partial government shutdown over President Donald Trump's demand for $5.7 billion to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border is the longest shutdown in U.S. history.
Deadly blast at fuel pipeline in Mexico
At least 66 people were killed after a pipeline ruptured by suspected fuel thieves exploded in Mexico, as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador defended the army despite its failure to clear the site before the blast.
Super blood wolf moon
The total lunar eclipse, a supermoon that is especially close to Earth, has a coppery red glow when it appears in January, when wolves howled in hunger outside villages, earning the name super blood wolf moon.
Women's March 2019
Women march in U.S. cities to mark the second anniversary of demonstrations that drew millions the day after Republican President Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2017.
Women's Marches around the world
Women hold "sister marches" overseas to mark the second anniversary of demonstrations the day after U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2017.
Marking the Epiphany
Orthodox Christians celebrate Epiphany by immersing themselves in waters.
Trump's first two years in office
Images from the first two years of Donald Trump's presidency.
Washington's 'March for Life'
President Donald Trump spoke in a pre-recorded video to thousands of anti-abortion activists in Washington for the 46th "March for Life," vowing to veto any legislation that weakens the protection of human life.