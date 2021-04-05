Edition:
Pictures | Mon Apr 5, 2021 | 2:17pm EDT

Hundreds of Chinese ships massed in South China Sea

A view of one set of fishing vessels at Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea, March 23. The Philippines has filed a diplomatic protest over a "swarming and threatening" presence of 220 Chinese vessels it believes to be manned by militias at Whitsun Reef. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
A satellite view of fishing vessels and Whitsun Reef, March 23. Chinese diplomats have said the boats anchored near the reef - numbering more than 200 based on initial intelligence gathered by Philippine patrols - were sheltering from rough seas and that no militia were aboard. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
A view of fishing vessels anchored at Whitsun Reef, which Manila calls the Julian Felipe Reef, March 23. 2021 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Chinese vessels, believed to be manned by Chinese maritime militia personnel, at Whitsun Reef, South China Sea, March 27. Philippine Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Chinese vessels at Whitsun Reef, March 27. Philippine Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Chinese vessels at Whitsun Reef, March 27. Philippine Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Some of the approximately 220 Chinese vessels reported by the Philippine Coast Guard, and believed to be manned by Chinese maritime militia personnel, at Whitsun Reef, March 7. Philippine Coast Guard/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
