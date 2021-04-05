Hundreds of Chinese ships massed in South China Sea

A satellite view of fishing vessels and Whitsun Reef, March 23. Chinese diplomats have said the boats anchored near the reef - numbering more than 200 based on initial intelligence gathered by Philippine patrols - were sheltering from rough seas and...more

A satellite view of fishing vessels and Whitsun Reef, March 23. Chinese diplomats have said the boats anchored near the reef - numbering more than 200 based on initial intelligence gathered by Philippine patrols - were sheltering from rough seas and that no militia were aboard. Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

Close