Hundreds of Chinese ships massed in South China Sea
A view of one set of fishing vessels at Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea, March 23. The Philippines has filed a diplomatic protest over a "swarming and threatening" presence of 220 Chinese vessels it believes to be manned by militias at Whitsun...more
A satellite view of fishing vessels and Whitsun Reef, March 23. Chinese diplomats have said the boats anchored near the reef - numbering more than 200 based on initial intelligence gathered by Philippine patrols - were sheltering from rough seas and...more
A view of fishing vessels anchored at Whitsun Reef, which Manila calls the Julian Felipe Reef, March 23. 2021 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
Chinese vessels, believed to be manned by Chinese maritime militia personnel, at Whitsun Reef, South China Sea, March 27. Philippine Coast Guard/via REUTERS
Chinese vessels at Whitsun Reef, March 27. Philippine Coast Guard/via REUTERS
Chinese vessels at Whitsun Reef, March 27. Philippine Coast Guard/via REUTERS
Some of the approximately 220 Chinese vessels reported by the Philippine Coast Guard, and believed to be manned by Chinese maritime militia personnel, at Whitsun Reef, March 7. Philippine Coast Guard/via REUTERS
