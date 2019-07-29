Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 29, 2019 | 10:15am EDT

Hundreds of hot air balloons over France

Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line at the Mondial Air Ballons festival, in an attempt to break the 2017 record of 456 balloons aligning in an hour, in Chambley, France, July 29, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line at the Mondial Air Ballons festival, in an attempt to break the 2017 record of 456 balloons aligning in an hour, in Chambley, France, July 29, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line at the Mondial Air Ballons festival, in an attempt to break the 2017 record of 456 balloons aligning in an hour, in Chambley, France, July 29, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
1 / 20
Some of hundreds of hot air balloons are seen at the Mondial Air Ballons festival on the opening day, July 26. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Some of hundreds of hot air balloons are seen at the Mondial Air Ballons festival on the opening day, July 26. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, July 26, 2019
Some of hundreds of hot air balloons are seen at the Mondial Air Ballons festival on the opening day, July 26. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
2 / 20
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line world record attempt, July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line world record attempt, July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line world record attempt, July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
3 / 20
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line world record attempt, July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line world record attempt, July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line world record attempt, July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
4 / 20
Hot air balloons fly on the third day of the festival, July 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Hot air balloons fly on the third day of the festival, July 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
Hot air balloons fly on the third day of the festival, July 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
5 / 20
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line world record attempt, July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line world record attempt, July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line world record attempt, July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
6 / 20
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line world record attempt, July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line world record attempt, July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line world record attempt, July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
7 / 20
Hot air balloons fly on the third day of the festival, July 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Hot air balloons fly on the third day of the festival, July 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
Hot air balloons fly on the third day of the festival, July 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
8 / 20
Hot air balloons are seen on the opening day of the festival, July 26. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Hot air balloons are seen on the opening day of the festival, July 26. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, July 26, 2019
Hot air balloons are seen on the opening day of the festival, July 26. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
9 / 20
A hot air balloon flies at sunset on the third day of the festival, July 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A hot air balloon flies at sunset on the third day of the festival, July 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
A hot air balloon flies at sunset on the third day of the festival, July 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
10 / 20
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line world record attempt, July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line world record attempt, July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line world record attempt, July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
11 / 20
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line world record attempt, July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line world record attempt, July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line world record attempt, July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
12 / 20
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line world record attempt, July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line world record attempt, July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line world record attempt, July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
13 / 20
A hot air balloon flies over Saint-Julien-les-Gorze on the second day of the festival, July 27. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A hot air balloon flies over Saint-Julien-les-Gorze on the second day of the festival, July 27. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
A hot air balloon flies over Saint-Julien-les-Gorze on the second day of the festival, July 27. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
14 / 20
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line world record attempt, July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line world record attempt, July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line world record attempt, July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
15 / 20
Hot air balloons fly on the third day of the festival, July 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Hot air balloons fly on the third day of the festival, July 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
Hot air balloons fly on the third day of the festival, July 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
16 / 20
Hot air balloons fly over Saint-Julien-les-Gorze after taking off on the second day of the festival, July 27. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Hot air balloons fly over Saint-Julien-les-Gorze after taking off on the second day of the festival, July 27. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
Hot air balloons fly over Saint-Julien-les-Gorze after taking off on the second day of the festival, July 27. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
17 / 20
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line world record attempt, July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line world record attempt, July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2019
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line world record attempt, July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
18 / 20
Hot air balloons are seen on the opening day of the festival, July 26. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Hot air balloons are seen on the opening day of the festival, July 26. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, July 26, 2019
Hot air balloons are seen on the opening day of the festival, July 26. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
19 / 20
A hot air balloon flies at sunset on the third day of the festival, July 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A hot air balloon flies at sunset on the third day of the festival, July 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
A hot air balloon flies at sunset on the third day of the festival, July 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Best of Comic-Con

Best of Comic-Con

Next Slideshows

Best of Comic-Con

Best of Comic-Con

Highlights from the annual Comic-Con gathering in San Diego.

Jul 19 2019
NYC's Diner En Blanc rained out

NYC's Diner En Blanc rained out

The secretive Diner En Blanc pop up dinner is hit with heavy rain in Battery Park.

Jul 18 2019
Pride worldwide

Pride worldwide

Celebrating LGBTQ rights around the world during Pride Month.

Jul 08 2019
Elusive animals caught on remote cameras

Elusive animals caught on remote cameras

Remote cameras capture rarely seen creatures in their natural habitats.

Jul 03 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Italy's Mount Etna erupts

Italy's Mount Etna erupts

Mount Etna spews huge clouds of ash as it erupts in Sicily.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.

Shooting at California food festival

Shooting at California food festival

A gunman killed at least three people at a California food festival on Sunday before being shot dead by police, and police were hunting for a second person they believed was involved in the killing.

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

Protesters clash in Hong Kong as violence intensifies

Protesters clash in Hong Kong as violence intensifies

Hong Kong police clashed with thousands of protesters on Sunday, as they sought to defend China s main representative office from crowds seething over what many see as an increasing cycle of violence against them.

Protesters clash with police during anti-triad march in Hong Kong

Protesters clash with police during anti-triad march in Hong Kong

Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at demonstrators hurling rocks in a rural Hong Kong town on Saturday as several thousand activists gathered to protest an attack by suspected triad gang members at a train station last weekend.

Russia detains more than 1,000 people in opposition crackdown

Russia detains more than 1,000 people in opposition crackdown

Russian police rounded up more than 1,000 people in Moscow in one of the biggest crackdowns of recent times against an increasingly defiant opposition decrying President Vladimir Putin s tight grip on power.

Young women and non-binary farmers grow diversity in Long Island

Young women and non-binary farmers grow diversity in Long Island

Women and non-binary people are among a growing cadre of new farmers in their 20s and 30s who are changing the face of organic agriculture, running some of the best-known organic farms in Long Island, New York.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast