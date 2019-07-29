Hundreds of hot air balloons over France
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line at the Mondial Air Ballons festival, in an attempt to break the 2017 record of 456 balloons aligning in an hour, in Chambley, France, July 29, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Some of hundreds of hot air balloons are seen at the Mondial Air Ballons festival on the opening day, July 26. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line world record attempt, July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line world record attempt, July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Hot air balloons fly on the third day of the festival, July 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line world record attempt, July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line world record attempt, July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Hot air balloons fly on the third day of the festival, July 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Hot air balloons are seen on the opening day of the festival, July 26. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A hot air balloon flies at sunset on the third day of the festival, July 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line world record attempt, July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line world record attempt, July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line world record attempt, July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A hot air balloon flies over Saint-Julien-les-Gorze on the second day of the festival, July 27. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line world record attempt, July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Hot air balloons fly on the third day of the festival, July 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Hot air balloons fly over Saint-Julien-les-Gorze after taking off on the second day of the festival, July 27. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Hundreds of hot air balloons take part in the Great Line world record attempt, July 29. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Hot air balloons are seen on the opening day of the festival, July 26. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A hot air balloon flies at sunset on the third day of the festival, July 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
