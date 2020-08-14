Edition:
Pictures | Thu Aug 13, 2020 | 8:22pm EDT

Hundreds of migrants cross Channel in dinghies to England

A migrant woman reunites with her child after arriving at Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 9, 2020. Hundreds of people, including some children, have been caught crossing to southern England from makeshift camps in northern France in the past week - many navigating one of the world's busiest shipping routes in overloaded rubber dinghies. REUTERS/Paul Childs

A migrant woman reunites with her child after arriving at Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 9, 2020. Hundreds of people, including some children, have been caught crossing to southern England from makeshift camps in northern France in the past week - many navigating one of the world's busiest shipping routes in overloaded rubber dinghies. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A view shows dinghies being stored at Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 9, 2020. More than 500 migrants have arrived on British beaches in recent days, with many fleeing poverty, persecution or war in countries like Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria. REUTERS/Paul Childs

A view shows dinghies being stored at Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 9, 2020. More than 500 migrants have arrived on British beaches in recent days, with many fleeing poverty, persecution or war in countries like Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Migrants prepare to disembark at Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 12, 2020. Refugee rights groups say the British government is exaggerating the impact of the crossings, pointing out that the numbers getting across are tiny compared with flows of migrants in many other parts of the world. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Migrants prepare to disembark at Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 12, 2020. Refugee rights groups say the British government is exaggerating the impact of the crossings, pointing out that the numbers getting across are tiny compared with flows of migrants in many other parts of the world. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
A migrant gestures as he is being transported to Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 9, 2020. About 4,000 people are estimated to have reached the English shore since the start of this year, a fraction of the numbers who have entered the European Union via Italy, Malta, Greece and Spain after dangerous Mediterranean crossings.&nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Childs

A migrant gestures as he is being transported to Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 9, 2020. About 4,000 people are estimated to have reached the English shore since the start of this year, a fraction of the numbers who have entered the European Union via Italy, Malta, Greece and Spain after dangerous Mediterranean crossings. REUTERS/Paul Childs
A Border Force official carries a migrant child, at Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 9, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Childs

A Border Force official carries a migrant child, at Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 9, 2020.  REUTERS/Paul Childs
Migrants are brought to Dover harbour by Border Force, in Dover, Britain August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Migrants are brought to Dover harbour by Border Force, in Dover, Britain August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
A migrant is seen under a sheet before going to a medical testing facility, after arriving at Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 9, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Childs

A migrant is seen under a sheet before going to a medical testing facility, after arriving at Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 9, 2020.  REUTERS/Paul Childs
Migrants disembark after arriving at Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Migrants disembark after arriving at Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
British Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage speaks during a visit at Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

British Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage speaks during a visit at Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
An inflatable boat used by migrants is brought by Border Forces crew at Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

An inflatable boat used by migrants is brought by Border Forces crew at Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Migrants react as they are brought to Dover harbour by Border Patrol, in Dover, Britain August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Migrants react as they are brought to Dover harbour by Border Patrol, in Dover, Britain August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Migrants react as they are brought to Dover harbour by Border Patrol, in Dover, Britain August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Migrants react as they are brought to Dover harbour by Border Patrol, in Dover, Britain August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
An officer looks out of a window at Dover harbour from a Border Force boat, in Dover, Britain August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

An officer looks out of a window at Dover harbour from a Border Force boat, in Dover, Britain August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Migrants react as they are brought to Dover harbour by Border Patrol, in Dover, Britain August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Migrants react as they are brought to Dover harbour by Border Patrol, in Dover, Britain August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
An inflatable boat used by migrants is brought by Border Forces crew at Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

An inflatable boat used by migrants is brought by Border Forces crew at Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Migrants are brought to Dover harbour by Border Force, in Dover, Britain August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Migrants are brought to Dover harbour by Border Force, in Dover, Britain August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A man helps a migrant woman as she got off of the Border Force's boat after arriving at Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 9, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Childs

A man helps a migrant woman as she got off of the Border Force's boat after arriving at Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 9, 2020.  REUTERS/Paul Childs
Migrants react as they are brought to Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Migrants react as they are brought to Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A migrant is taken by an official to a medical testing facility after arriving at Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs

A migrant is taken by an official to a medical testing facility after arriving at Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
