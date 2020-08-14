Hundreds of migrants cross Channel in dinghies to England
A migrant woman reunites with her child after arriving at Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 9, 2020. Hundreds of people, including some children, have been caught crossing to southern England from makeshift camps in northern France in the past...more
A view shows dinghies being stored at Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 9, 2020. More than 500 migrants have arrived on British beaches in recent days, with many fleeing poverty, persecution or war in countries like Afghanistan, Iraq, and...more
Migrants prepare to disembark at Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 12, 2020. Refugee rights groups say the British government is exaggerating the impact of the crossings, pointing out that the numbers getting across are tiny compared with flows...more
A migrant gestures as he is being transported to Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 9, 2020. About 4,000 people are estimated to have reached the English shore since the start of this year, a fraction of the numbers who have entered the European...more
A Border Force official carries a migrant child, at Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Migrants are brought to Dover harbour by Border Force, in Dover, Britain August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
A migrant is seen under a sheet before going to a medical testing facility, after arriving at Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Migrants disembark after arriving at Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
British Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage speaks during a visit at Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
An inflatable boat used by migrants is brought by Border Forces crew at Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Migrants react as they are brought to Dover harbour by Border Patrol, in Dover, Britain August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Migrants react as they are brought to Dover harbour by Border Patrol, in Dover, Britain August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
An officer looks out of a window at Dover harbour from a Border Force boat, in Dover, Britain August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Migrants react as they are brought to Dover harbour by Border Patrol, in Dover, Britain August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
An inflatable boat used by migrants is brought by Border Forces crew at Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Migrants are brought to Dover harbour by Border Force, in Dover, Britain August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A man helps a migrant woman as she got off of the Border Force's boat after arriving at Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Migrants react as they are brought to Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A migrant is taken by an official to a medical testing facility after arriving at Dover harbour, in Dover, Britain August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Next Slideshows
Glamour grandmas of Beijing
Glamma Beijing, a group of four women in their 60s and 70s who met at a modeling class after retiring 20 years ago, find social media fame for their fashionable...
Beirut's devastated cityscape in aftermath of blast
As the residents of Beirut try to pick up their lives after an explosion that shook the country to its core, they are doing so with their surroundings utterly...
Amazon again under threat from forest fires
Fires in the Brazilian Amazon have surged so far in August, outstripping the same period of 2019 and renewing concerns about the forest's destruction.
MORE IN PICTURES
Street protests in Belarus after contested election
Thousands of people have been arrested in nationwide street protests that pose the biggest challenge to strongman President Alexander Lukashenko's 26-year rule.
Oil spill devastates Mauritius after Japanese tanker runs aground
The MV Wakashio struck a coral reef on Mauritius' southeast coast two weeks ago and began leaking oil across the Indian Ocean island's most pristine beaches, raising fears of a major ecological crisis.
Glamour grandmas of Beijing
Glamma Beijing, a group of four women in their 60s and 70s who met at a modeling class after retiring 20 years ago, find social media fame for their fashionable looks.
Beirut's devastated cityscape in aftermath of blast
As the residents of Beirut try to pick up their lives after an explosion that shook the country to its core, they are doing so with their surroundings utterly transformed.
Amazon again under threat from forest fires
Fires in the Brazilian Amazon have surged so far in August, outstripping the same period of 2019 and renewing concerns about the forest's destruction.
Biden and running mate Harris make first campaign appearance
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, make their first appearance as a ticket in Wilmington, Delaware.
Joe Biden's socially distanced presidential campaign
The Democratic presidential candidate hits the campaign trail in the time of coronavirus, scheduling speeches and visits with reporters present but no large crowds.
Notable deaths in 2020
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.