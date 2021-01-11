Hundreds of migrants without shelter exposed to freezing Bosnia winter
Migrants warm themselves at an abandoned factory as hundreds of them are taking shelter in abandoned buildings in the northwestern town of Bihac in Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants warm themselves at an abandoned factory as hundreds of them are taking shelter in abandoned buildings in the northwestern town of Bihac in Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant walks near an abandoned factory as hundreds of them are taking shelter in abandoned buildings in the northwestern town of Bihac in Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants queue to receive food during a snowfall as hundreds of them are taking shelter in abandoned buildings in the northwestern town of Bihac in Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants eat rice at an abandoned building where they are squatting as hundreds of them are taking shelter in abandoned buildings in the northwestern town of Bihac in Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant stands in front of a house as hundreds of them are taking shelter in abandoned buildings in the northwestern town of Bihac in Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrants brings supplies to an abandoned house as hundreds of them are taking shelter in the northwestern town of Bihac in Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants walk inside an abandoned house as hundreds of them are taking shelter in abandoned buildings in the northwestern town of Bihac in Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant holds a flashlight as he looks for water outside an abandoned factory as hundreds of them are taking shelter in abandoned buildings in the northwestern town of Bihac in Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants warm themselves at an abandoned factory as hundreds of them are taking shelter in abandoned buildings in the northwestern town of Bihac in Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants walk near an abandoned factory as hundreds of them are taking shelter in abandoned buildings in the northwestern town of Bihac in Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants stand in front of an abandoned factory as hundreds of them are taking shelter in abandoned buildings in the northwestern town of Bihac in Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants warm themselves at an abandoned factory as hundreds of them are taking shelter in abandoned buildings in the northwestern town of Bihac in Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant walks outside an abandoned factory as hundreds of them are taking shelter in abandoned buildings in the northwestern town of Bihac in Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants gather to collect water outside an abandoned factory as hundreds of them are taking shelter in abandoned buildings in the northwestern town of Bihac in Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants warm themselves at an abandoned factory as hundreds of them are taking shelter in abandoned buildings in the northwestern town of Bihac in Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants warm themselves at an abandoned factory as hundreds of them are taking shelter in abandoned buildings in the northwestern town of Bihac in Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant walks outside an abandoned factory as hundreds of them are taking shelter in abandoned buildings in the northwestern town of Bihac in Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants stand inside at an abandoned factory as hundreds of them are taking shelter in abandoned buildings in the northwestern town of Bihac in Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant looks out of a window as hundreds of them are taking shelter in abandoned buildings in the northwestern town of Bihac in Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant carries water near an abandoned building where he is squatting as hundreds of them are taking shelter in abandoned buildings in the northwestern town of Bihac in Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants queue to receive food as hundreds of them are taking shelter in abandoned buildings in the northwestern town of Bihac in Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant walks at abandoned building where he is squatting as hundreds of them are taking shelter in abandoned buildings in the northwestern town of Bihac in Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
