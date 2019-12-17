Edition:
Hundreds of police mourn fallen New Jersey detective

The family of Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals watches as his casket is carried from St. Aedan's Church during his funeral service in Jersey City, New Jersey, December 17. Police turned out by the hundreds on to mourn a fallen comrade, a northern New Jersey detective who was the first of six people to die last week in a shooting rampage that authorities have labeled an act of domestic terrorism. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Police officers stand in formation on the street outside the funeral service for Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals at St. Aedan's Church in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Laura Seals, the wife of slain Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals holds the American flag that was draped over his casket outside St. Aedan's Church following his funeral service in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The family of Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals watches as his casket is carried from St. Aedan's Church during his funeral service in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The casket of Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals is carried from St. Aedan's Church following his funeral service in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The casket of Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals is carried from St. Aedan's Church as his family follows behind during his funeral service in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The family of Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals watches as his casket is carried from St. Aedan's Church during his funeral service in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The casket of Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals is carried from St. Aedan's Church during his funeral service in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Family members of Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals stand in the rain as his casket arrives for his funeral service at St. Aedan's Church in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A riderless horse is walked in a procession as the casket of Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals arrives for his funeral service at St. Aedan's Church in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Police officers stand and salute as the casket is carried into the funeral service for Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals at St. Aedan's Church in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Police officers stand and salute as the casket is carried into the funeral service for Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals at St. Aedan's Church in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Police officers and firefighters gather on the street ahead of the funeral service for Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals at St. Aedan's Church in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

New Jersey State Police officers stand in formation on the street ahead of the funeral service for Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals at St. Aedan's Church in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The casket of Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals is carried from St. Aedan's Church as his family follows behind during his funeral service in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Police officers carry flags ahead of the funeral service for Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals at St. Aedan's Church in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A hearse and riderless horse arrive at the funeral service for Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals at St. Aedan's Church in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

