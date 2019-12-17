Hundreds of police mourn fallen New Jersey detective

The family of Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals watches as his casket is carried from St. Aedan's Church during his funeral service in Jersey City, New Jersey, December 17. Police turned out by the hundreds on to mourn a fallen comrade, a...more

The family of Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals watches as his casket is carried from St. Aedan's Church during his funeral service in Jersey City, New Jersey, December 17. Police turned out by the hundreds on to mourn a fallen comrade, a northern New Jersey detective who was the first of six people to die last week in a shooting rampage that authorities have labeled an act of domestic terrorism. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

