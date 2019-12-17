Hundreds of police mourn fallen New Jersey detective
The family of Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals watches as his casket is carried from St. Aedan's Church during his funeral service in Jersey City, New Jersey, December 17. Police turned out by the hundreds on to mourn a fallen comrade, a...more
Police officers stand in formation on the street outside the funeral service for Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals at St. Aedan's Church in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Laura Seals, the wife of slain Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals holds the American flag that was draped over his casket outside St. Aedan's Church following his funeral service in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The family of Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals watches as his casket is carried from St. Aedan's Church during his funeral service in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The casket of Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals is carried from St. Aedan's Church following his funeral service in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The casket of Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals is carried from St. Aedan's Church as his family follows behind during his funeral service in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The casket of Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals is carried from St. Aedan's Church during his funeral service in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Family members of Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals stand in the rain as his casket arrives for his funeral service at St. Aedan's Church in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A riderless horse is walked in a procession as the casket of Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals arrives for his funeral service at St. Aedan's Church in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Police officers stand and salute as the casket is carried into the funeral service for Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals at St. Aedan's Church in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Police officers and firefighters gather on the street ahead of the funeral service for Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals at St. Aedan's Church in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
New Jersey State Police officers stand in formation on the street ahead of the funeral service for Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals at St. Aedan's Church in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Police officers carry flags ahead of the funeral service for Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals at St. Aedan's Church in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A hearse and riderless horse arrive at the funeral service for Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals at St. Aedan's Church in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
