Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 4, 2020 | 8:17am EDT

Hundreds of prisoners flee before Afghan forces end Islamic State jail siege

Afghan security forces take position on a building where the attackers were hiding after an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan security forces take position on a building where the attackers were hiding after an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
Afghan security forces take position on a building where the attackers were hiding after an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
1 / 21
Afghan security forces walk past a building where the attackers of a jail compound were hiding following the attack in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan security forces walk past a building where the attackers of a jail compound were hiding following the attack in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
Afghan security forces walk past a building where the attackers of a jail compound were hiding following the attack in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
2 / 21
Afghan security forces keep watch at the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan security forces keep watch at the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
Afghan security forces keep watch at the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
3 / 21
An Afghan family leaves the site of attacks in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

An Afghan family leaves the site of attacks in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
An Afghan family leaves the site of attacks in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
4 / 21
A man carries an injured person in a hospital after blasts, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 2, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

A man carries an injured person in a hospital after blasts, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 2, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2020
A man carries an injured person in a hospital after blasts, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 2, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
5 / 21
Afghan security forces inspect the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan security forces inspect the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
Afghan security forces inspect the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
6 / 21
Army vehicles are parked near the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

Army vehicles are parked near the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
Army vehicles are parked near the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
7 / 21
Men walk past damaged auto-rickshaws at the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

Men walk past damaged auto-rickshaws at the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
Men walk past damaged auto-rickshaws at the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
8 / 21
A member of Afghan security forces inspects the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

A member of Afghan security forces inspects the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
A member of Afghan security forces inspects the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
9 / 21
Afghan security forces take position on a building where the attackers were hiding after an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan security forces take position on a building where the attackers were hiding after an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
Afghan security forces take position on a building where the attackers were hiding after an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
10 / 21
Afghan security forces inspect the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan security forces inspect the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
Afghan security forces inspect the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
11 / 21
Afghan security forces keep watch infront of the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan security forces keep watch infront of the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
Afghan security forces keep watch infront of the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
12 / 21
Afghan security forces inspect the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan security forces inspect the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
Afghan security forces inspect the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
13 / 21
Afghan security forces keep watch near the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan security forces keep watch near the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
Afghan security forces keep watch near the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
14 / 21
An Army vehicle patrols near the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

An Army vehicle patrols near the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
An Army vehicle patrols near the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
15 / 21
Afghan security forces arrive near the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan security forces arrive near the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
Afghan security forces arrive near the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
16 / 21
Afghan security forces keep watch near the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan security forces keep watch near the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
Afghan security forces keep watch near the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
17 / 21
Afghan security forces keep watch near the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan security forces keep watch near the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
Afghan security forces keep watch near the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
18 / 21
Afghan security forces transport detained prisoners who escaped from a jail after insurgents attacked a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan security forces transport detained prisoners who escaped from a jail after insurgents attacked a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2020
Afghan security forces transport detained prisoners who escaped from a jail after insurgents attacked a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
19 / 21
Men help an injured person in a hospital after blasts, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 2, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

Men help an injured person in a hospital after blasts, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 2, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2020
Men help an injured person in a hospital after blasts, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 2, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
20 / 21
Injured men receive treatment in a hospital after blasts, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 2, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

Injured men receive treatment in a hospital after blasts, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 2, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2020
Injured men receive treatment in a hospital after blasts, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 2, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Memberships in Black gun club on the rise

Memberships in Black gun club on the rise

Next Slideshows

Memberships in Black gun club on the rise

Memberships in Black gun club on the rise

The insecurity brought on by COVID-19 lockdowns and the anger following the police killing of George Floyd has led to higher levels of gun ownership, especially...

2:16am EDT
Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19 as some countries fear a second wave of cases.

Aug 03 2020
Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Aug 03 2020
Celebrating Eid al-Adha amid coronavirus

Celebrating Eid al-Adha amid coronavirus

Masked and socially distanced to fight the coronavirus, Muslims around the world held prayers on Friday to mark the festival of Eid al-Adha, with mosques at...

Aug 03 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Memberships in Black gun club on the rise

Memberships in Black gun club on the rise

The insecurity brought on by COVID-19 lockdowns and the anger following the police killing of George Floyd has led to higher levels of gun ownership, especially among African Americans.

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19 as some countries fear a second wave of cases.

Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Celebrating Eid al-Adha amid coronavirus

Celebrating Eid al-Adha amid coronavirus

Masked and socially distanced to fight the coronavirus, Muslims around the world held prayers on Friday to mark the festival of Eid al-Adha, with mosques at reduced capacity and some praying in the open air.

Photos of the month: July

Photos of the month: July

Our top photos from July 2020.

Portland has night without tear gas as feds withdraw

Portland has night without tear gas as feds withdraw

Portland had its first night in weeks without tear gas after state police took over from federal agents guarding a courthouse that has been the focal point of violence between protesters and tactical officers.

Socially distanced haj pilgrimage begins

Socially distanced haj pilgrimage begins

Amidst efforts to curb COVID-19, the haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca has been limited to about 1,000 Muslim faithful from within Saudi Arabia.

Federal law enforcement officers confront Portland protesters

Federal law enforcement officers confront Portland protesters

The deployment of federal police agents at antiracism demonstrations in Portland has drawn criticism from Democrats and civil liberties groups who allege excessive force and federal overreach by President Donald Trump.

Healthcare workers join protests against racial inequality

Healthcare workers join protests against racial inequality

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, medical workers take part in demonstrations against racial inequality and police brutality.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast