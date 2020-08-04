Hundreds of prisoners flee before Afghan forces end Islamic State jail siege
Afghan security forces take position on a building where the attackers were hiding after an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan security forces walk past a building where the attackers of a jail compound were hiding following the attack in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan security forces keep watch at the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
An Afghan family leaves the site of attacks in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
A man carries an injured person in a hospital after blasts, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 2, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan security forces inspect the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
Army vehicles are parked near the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
Men walk past damaged auto-rickshaws at the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
A member of Afghan security forces inspects the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan security forces take position on a building where the attackers were hiding after an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan security forces inspect the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan security forces keep watch infront of the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan security forces inspect the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan security forces keep watch near the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
An Army vehicle patrols near the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan security forces arrive near the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan security forces keep watch near the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan security forces keep watch near the site of an attack on a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
Afghan security forces transport detained prisoners who escaped from a jail after insurgents attacked a jail compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
Men help an injured person in a hospital after blasts, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 2, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
Injured men receive treatment in a hospital after blasts, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 2, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz
