Pictures | Fri Feb 12, 2021 | 11:57am EST

Hundreds of thousands join Myanmar's anti-coup protests

A demonstrator is detained by police officers during a protest against the military coup in Mawlamyine, Myanmar, February 12, 2021. Than Lwin Times/via REUTERS

A demonstrator is detained by police officers during a protest against the military coup in Mawlamyine, Myanmar, February 12, 2021. Than Lwin Times/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
A demonstrator is detained by police officers during a protest against the military coup in Mawlamyine, Myanmar, February 12, 2021. Than Lwin Times/via REUTERS
People hold signs and flash a three-finger salute from a vehicle to protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People hold signs and flash a three-finger salute from a vehicle to protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
People hold signs and flash a three-finger salute from a vehicle to protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrator protest in front of the Chinese embassy, against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Demonstrator protest in front of the Chinese embassy, against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
Demonstrator protest in front of the Chinese embassy, against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A man flashes the three-finger salute after being arrested during a protest against the military coup in Mawlamyine, Myanmar, February 12, 2021. Than Lwin Times/via REUTERS

A man flashes the three-finger salute after being arrested during a protest against the military coup in Mawlamyine, Myanmar, February 12, 2021. Than Lwin Times/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
A man flashes the three-finger salute after being arrested during a protest against the military coup in Mawlamyine, Myanmar, February 12, 2021. Than Lwin Times/via REUTERS
Demonstrators wearing costumes shout slogans as they protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Demonstrators wearing costumes shout slogans as they protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
Demonstrators wearing costumes shout slogans as they protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators hold a flag and flash a three-finger salute as they protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Demonstrators hold a flag and flash a three-finger salute as they protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Demonstrators hold a flag and flash a three-finger salute as they protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator flashes the three-finger salute while joining a protest in front of the Chinese embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

A demonstrator flashes the three-finger salute while joining a protest in front of the Chinese embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
A demonstrator flashes the three-finger salute while joining a protest in front of the Chinese embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police fire rubber bullets during a protest against the military coup in Mawlamyine, Myanmar, February 12, 2021. Than Lwin Times/via REUTERS

Police fire rubber bullets during a protest against the military coup in Mawlamyine, Myanmar, February 12, 2021. Than Lwin Times/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
Police fire rubber bullets during a protest against the military coup in Mawlamyine, Myanmar, February 12, 2021. Than Lwin Times/via REUTERS
People wearing costumes march with signs in a protest against the military coup in the ancient city of Bagan, Myanmar, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People wearing costumes march with signs in a protest against the military coup in the ancient city of Bagan, Myanmar, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
People wearing costumes march with signs in a protest against the military coup in the ancient city of Bagan, Myanmar, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman holds a placard during a rally against the military coup in Inle Lake, Myanmar, February 11, 2021. REUTERS

A woman holds a placard during a rally against the military coup in Inle Lake, Myanmar, February 11, 2021. REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
A woman holds a placard during a rally against the military coup in Inle Lake, Myanmar, February 11, 2021. REUTERS
People show the three-finger salute outside the Chinese Embassy as they protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People show the three-finger salute outside the Chinese Embassy as they protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
People show the three-finger salute outside the Chinese Embassy as they protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Shirtless men holding placards protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. MYINT MYAT HTET via REUTERS

Shirtless men holding placards protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. MYINT MYAT HTET via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Shirtless men holding placards protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. MYINT MYAT HTET via REUTERS
People protest against the military coup outside the Japanese Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People protest against the military coup outside the Japanese Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
People protest against the military coup outside the Japanese Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police officers holding banners join the protest against the military coup in Kayah State, Myanmar February 10, 2021. KHUN BWE MUE via REUTERS

Police officers holding banners join the protest against the military coup in Kayah State, Myanmar February 10, 2021. KHUN BWE MUE via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Police officers holding banners join the protest against the military coup in Kayah State, Myanmar February 10, 2021. KHUN BWE MUE via REUTERS
Monks protest against the military coup on a street in Mandalay, Myanmar February 10, 2021. AKOSIPRECIOUS via REUTERS

Monks protest against the military coup on a street in Mandalay, Myanmar February 10, 2021. AKOSIPRECIOUS via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Monks protest against the military coup on a street in Mandalay, Myanmar February 10, 2021. AKOSIPRECIOUS via REUTERS
A demonstrator holds a placard during a rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

A demonstrator holds a placard during a rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
A demonstrator holds a placard during a rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Medical workers rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Medical workers rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Medical workers rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Women wearing ball gowns protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon, Myanmar February 10, 2021. KYAW SOE THET via REUTERS

Women wearing ball gowns protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon, Myanmar February 10, 2021. KYAW SOE THET via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Women wearing ball gowns protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon, Myanmar February 10, 2021. KYAW SOE THET via REUTERS
People display placards as they rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People display placards as they rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
People display placards as they rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Medical workers rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Medical workers rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Medical workers rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators wearing wedding clothes hold up placards as they rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Demonstrators wearing wedding clothes hold up placards as they rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Demonstrators wearing wedding clothes hold up placards as they rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Poeple rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Poeple rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Poeple rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators riot against police as they protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Demonstrators riot against police as they protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Demonstrators riot against police as they protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A police officer aims during clashes with protestors rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

A police officer aims during clashes with protestors rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
A police officer aims during clashes with protestors rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police uses a water canon against demonstrators as they protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Police uses a water canon against demonstrators as they protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Police uses a water canon against demonstrators as they protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People cover with plastic in case of a water canon during a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People cover with plastic in case of a water canon during a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
People cover with plastic in case of a water canon during a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police fire a water cannon at protesters rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Police fire a water cannon at protesters rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Police fire a water cannon at protesters rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
People rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police fire a water cannon during clashes with protestors rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Police fire a water cannon during clashes with protestors rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Police fire a water cannon during clashes with protestors rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
People rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police carry their injured fellow member as people protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Police carry their injured fellow member as people protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Police carry their injured fellow member as people protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Protesters rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Protesters rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police fire a water cannon at protesters rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Police fire a water cannon at protesters rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Police fire a water cannon at protesters rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A detained demonstrator gestures as they protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

A detained demonstrator gestures as they protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
A detained demonstrator gestures as they protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police officers line up during clashes with protestors rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Police officers line up during clashes with protestors rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Police officers line up during clashes with protestors rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People join a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People join a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
People join a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators riot against police as they protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Demonstrators riot against police as they protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Demonstrators riot against police as they protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A man holds a placard as people rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

A man holds a placard as people rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
A man holds a placard as people rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators riot against police as they protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Demonstrators riot against police as they protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Demonstrators riot against police as they protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People cover with plastic in case of a water canon use during a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People cover with plastic in case of a water canon use during a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
People cover with plastic in case of a water canon use during a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People join a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People join a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
People join a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police officers run during clashes with protestors rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Police officers run during clashes with protestors rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Police officers run during clashes with protestors rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police fire a water cannon during clashes with protestors rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Police fire a water cannon during clashes with protestors rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Police fire a water cannon during clashes with protestors rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators riot against police as they protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Demonstrators riot against police as they protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Demonstrators riot against police as they protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police fire a water cannon at protesters demonstrating against the coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Police fire a water cannon at protesters demonstrating against the coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
Police fire a water cannon at protesters demonstrating against the coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People join a rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People join a rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
People join a rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police stand guard during a protest against the military coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Police stand guard during a protest against the military coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
Police stand guard during a protest against the military coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police briefly fire a water cannon at protesters demonstrating against the coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. SOCIAL MEDIA/via REUTERS

Police briefly fire a water cannon at protesters demonstrating against the coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. SOCIAL MEDIA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
Police briefly fire a water cannon at protesters demonstrating against the coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. SOCIAL MEDIA/via REUTERS
Protesters and police are seen in a rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Protesters and police are seen in a rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
Protesters and police are seen in a rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Buddhist monks show the three-finger salute as they join a rally in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Buddhist monks show the three-finger salute as they join a rally in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Buddhist monks show the three-finger salute as they join a rally in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A man with a tattoo of Aung San Suu Kyi takes part in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of the elected leader in Yangon, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

A man with a tattoo of Aung San Suu Kyi takes part in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of the elected leader in Yangon, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2021
A man with a tattoo of Aung San Suu Kyi takes part in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of the elected leader in Yangon, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People watch from their balconies a protest against the military coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People watch from their balconies a protest against the military coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
People watch from their balconies a protest against the military coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator shows the three-finger salute as people rally in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

A demonstrator shows the three-finger salute as people rally in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
A demonstrator shows the three-finger salute as people rally in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A man holds up a portrait of Aung San Suu Kyi as he takes part in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

A man holds up a portrait of Aung San Suu Kyi as he takes part in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
A man holds up a portrait of Aung San Suu Kyi as he takes part in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
