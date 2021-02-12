Hundreds of thousands join Myanmar's anti-coup protests
A demonstrator is detained by police officers during a protest against the military coup in Mawlamyine, Myanmar, February 12, 2021. Than Lwin Times/via REUTERS
People hold signs and flash a three-finger salute from a vehicle to protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrator protest in front of the Chinese embassy, against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A man flashes the three-finger salute after being arrested during a protest against the military coup in Mawlamyine, Myanmar, February 12, 2021. Than Lwin Times/via REUTERS
Demonstrators wearing costumes shout slogans as they protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators hold a flag and flash a three-finger salute as they protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator flashes the three-finger salute while joining a protest in front of the Chinese embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police fire rubber bullets during a protest against the military coup in Mawlamyine, Myanmar, February 12, 2021. Than Lwin Times/via REUTERS
People wearing costumes march with signs in a protest against the military coup in the ancient city of Bagan, Myanmar, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman holds a placard during a rally against the military coup in Inle Lake, Myanmar, February 11, 2021. REUTERS
People show the three-finger salute outside the Chinese Embassy as they protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Shirtless men holding placards protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. MYINT MYAT HTET via REUTERS
People protest against the military coup outside the Japanese Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police officers holding banners join the protest against the military coup in Kayah State, Myanmar February 10, 2021. KHUN BWE MUE via REUTERS
Monks protest against the military coup on a street in Mandalay, Myanmar February 10, 2021. AKOSIPRECIOUS via REUTERS
A demonstrator holds a placard during a rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Medical workers rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Women wearing ball gowns protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon, Myanmar February 10, 2021. KYAW SOE THET via REUTERS
People display placards as they rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Medical workers rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators wearing wedding clothes hold up placards as they rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Poeple rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators riot against police as they protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A police officer aims during clashes with protestors rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police uses a water canon against demonstrators as they protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People cover with plastic in case of a water canon during a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police fire a water cannon at protesters rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police fire a water cannon during clashes with protestors rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police carry their injured fellow member as people protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police fire a water cannon at protesters rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A detained demonstrator gestures as they protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police officers line up during clashes with protestors rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People join a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators riot against police as they protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A man holds a placard as people rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators riot against police as they protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People cover with plastic in case of a water canon use during a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People join a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police officers run during clashes with protestors rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police fire a water cannon during clashes with protestors rallying against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators riot against police as they protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police fire a water cannon at protesters demonstrating against the coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People join a rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police stand guard during a protest against the military coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police briefly fire a water cannon at protesters demonstrating against the coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. SOCIAL MEDIA/via REUTERS
Protesters and police are seen in a rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Buddhist monks show the three-finger salute as they join a rally in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A man with a tattoo of Aung San Suu Kyi takes part in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of the elected leader in Yangon, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People watch from their balconies a protest against the military coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator shows the three-finger salute as people rally in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A man holds up a portrait of Aung San Suu Kyi as he takes part in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Pandemic dampens Lunar New Year celebrations
The Year of the Ox begins amid curbs on holiday gatherings, travel restrictions and fears over new coronavirus variants.
Inside a COVID-19 ward in Sarasota, Florida
Scenes from the ICU at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida.
Inside Trump's second impeachment trial
Democratic lawmakers lay out their evidence that former President Donald Trump incited an insurrection by exhorting thousands of supporters to march on the...
Gaza burn victims get 3D-printed face masks made close to home
Medecins Sans Frontieres-France and a local business are now supplying 3D printed burn masks to help Gaza burn patients heal. In the past, the masks were only...
MORE IN PICTURES
130-vehicle pile up on icy Texas highway leaves several dead
At least 130 vehicles were involved in a massive and deadly morning car pile up along a stretch of highway in Fort Worth, Texas.
Pandemic dampens Lunar New Year celebrations
The Year of the Ox begins amid curbs on holiday gatherings, travel restrictions and fears over new coronavirus variants.
Inside a COVID-19 ward in Sarasota, Florida
Scenes from the ICU at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida.
Inside Trump's second impeachment trial
Democratic lawmakers lay out their evidence that former President Donald Trump incited an insurrection by exhorting thousands of supporters to march on the Capitol last month.
Gaza burn victims get 3D-printed face masks made close to home
Medecins Sans Frontieres-France and a local business are now supplying 3D printed burn masks to help Gaza burn patients heal. In the past, the masks were only available when they traveled to Jordan for surgery, but coronavirus restrictions have made that journey difficult.
Refrigerated trailers store the COVID dead in Los Angeles
Los Angeles County rolls out temporary refrigerated trailers for its pandemic dead, as California surpasses New York to become the U.S. state with the most coronavirus deaths.
Hundreds still missing after Himalayan glacier bursts
Some 200 are dead or still unaccounted for in the Indian Himalayas, after part of a glacier broke away on Sunday, sending a torrent of water, rock and dust down a mountain valley.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Brazilian ballerina born without arms soars with her attitude
Born without arms, Bueno s dream of being a dancer seemed painfully unrealistic - especially in a small town in rural Brazil, where her disability made her a social curiosity.