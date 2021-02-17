Hundreds of thousands march in Myanmar anti-coup protest
A demonstrator takes part in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators hold placards with the image of Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator flashes a three-finger salute during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator takes part in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator flashes a three-finger salute during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators use their vehicles to block the road during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator shows the three-finger salute during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators hold up placards depicting elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators flash the three-finger salute while standing behind a banner during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky
Europe's most active volcano erupts with a show of lava in Catania, Italy.
Thousands take to Barcelona's streets to demand release of arrested rapper
Thousands of protesters in Barcelona demanded the release of rapper Pablo Hasel, who was arrested by Spanish police after being given a jail sentence on charges...
Millions without power as extreme cold blasts U.S.
Historic subzero cold reaching as far south as Texas has left millions without power.
Stray dogs with bright blue fur found in Russia
A pack of stray dogs with blue fur was found earlier this month near an abandoned chemical plant in the Russian city of Dzerzhinsk.
MORE IN PICTURES
Italy's Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky
Europe's most active volcano erupts with a show of lava in Catania, Italy.
Thousands take to Barcelona's streets to demand release of arrested rapper
Thousands of protesters in Barcelona demanded the release of rapper Pablo Hasel, who was arrested by Spanish police after being given a jail sentence on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs.
Millions without power as extreme cold blasts U.S.
Historic subzero cold reaching as far south as Texas has left millions without power.
Stray dogs with bright blue fur found in Russia
A pack of stray dogs with blue fur was found earlier this month near an abandoned chemical plant in the Russian city of Dzerzhinsk.
An Italian family's year of living amid COVID
A year ago, Marzio Toniolo led a simple life as a primary school teacher, husband and father in the small northern Italian town of San Fiorano, until their town and a cluster of others became the first "red zone" outside China to be put under lockdown in February 2020.
Greece blanketed by heaviest snowfall in over a decade
The heaviest snowfall to hit Greece in 12 years triggered power cuts, disrupted transport as authorities briefly closed off sections of highways and appealed to the public to avoid non-essential travel.
The surface of Mars
What the Red Planet looks like up close.
Fiery final lap at crash-filled Daytona 500
Michael McDowell emerged from an ugly final-lap wreck to take the lead and went on to win the weather- and crash-delayed running of the Daytona 500.
Smaller protests in Myanmar as junta deploys more troops, military vehicles
Protesters in Myanmar keep up demands for the release of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and an end to military rule despite the deployment of armored vehicles and more soldiers on the streets.