Pictures | Wed Feb 17, 2021 | 8:50am EST

Hundreds of thousands march in Myanmar anti-coup protest

A demonstrator takes part in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Demonstrators hold placards with the image of Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
A demonstrator flashes a three-finger salute during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Demonstrators protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
A demonstrator takes part in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
A demonstrator flashes a three-finger salute during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Demonstrators protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Demonstrators use their vehicles to block the road during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Demonstrators protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Demonstrators protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Demonstrators protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
A demonstrator shows the three-finger salute during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Demonstrators protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Demonstrators protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Demonstrators protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Demonstrators protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Demonstrators hold up placards depicting elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Demonstrators flash the three-finger salute while standing behind a banner during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
