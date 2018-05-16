Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed May 16, 2018 | 6:30pm EDT

Hundreds protest against 'fixed' Venezuela election

An opposition supporter takes part in a protest against upcoming presidential elections, in Caracas, Venezuela May 16, 2018. Several hundred Venezuelan opposition demonstrators blocked traffic in a march to the Organization of American States (OAS) headquarters in Caracas on Wednesday to protest this weekend's presidential vote, which they say is rigged. REUTERS/Marco Bello

An opposition supporter takes part in a protest against upcoming presidential elections, in Caracas, Venezuela May 16, 2018. Several hundred Venezuelan opposition demonstrators blocked traffic in a march to the Organization of American States (OAS)...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
An opposition supporter takes part in a protest against upcoming presidential elections, in Caracas, Venezuela May 16, 2018. Several hundred Venezuelan opposition demonstrators blocked traffic in a march to the Organization of American States (OAS) headquarters in Caracas on Wednesday to protest this weekend's presidential vote, which they say is rigged. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
1 / 16
A man walks past graffiti painted on a fence in Caracas, reading: "I'm not going to vote". With the mainstream opposition boycotting Sunday's election and two of their most popular leaders barred from standing, leftist President Nicolas Maduro is expected to win re-election despite Venezuela's crushing economic crisis. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A man walks past graffiti painted on a fence in Caracas, reading: "I'm not going to vote". With the mainstream opposition boycotting Sunday's election and two of their most popular leaders barred from standing, leftist President Nicolas Maduro is...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
A man walks past graffiti painted on a fence in Caracas, reading: "I'm not going to vote". With the mainstream opposition boycotting Sunday's election and two of their most popular leaders barred from standing, leftist President Nicolas Maduro is expected to win re-election despite Venezuela's crushing economic crisis. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
2 / 16
Opposition supporters take part in a protest in Caracas. Wednesday's march, a far cry from months of mass protests that drew hundreds of thousands onto the streets last year, was led by a recently formed new opposition grouping called Broad Front, which is promoting abstention. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters take part in a protest in Caracas. Wednesday's march, a far cry from months of mass protests that drew hundreds of thousands onto the streets last year, was led by a recently formed new opposition grouping called Broad Front,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Opposition supporters take part in a protest in Caracas. Wednesday's march, a far cry from months of mass protests that drew hundreds of thousands onto the streets last year, was led by a recently formed new opposition grouping called Broad Front, which is promoting abstention. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
3 / 16
Opposition supporters shout slogans during a protest in Caracas. "I'm not going to vote because it's all fixed in advance," said Nancy Forrero, 54, an engineer for a private oil company. "This is a dictatorship," added Forrero, whose son has moved to Buenos Aires. Tens of thousands of Venezuelans have left their country for other places in South America in a growing exodus of migrants escaping high inflation and food shortages. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters shout slogans during a protest in Caracas. "I'm not going to vote because it's all fixed in advance," said Nancy Forrero, 54, an engineer for a private oil company. "This is a dictatorship," added Forrero, whose son has moved to...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Opposition supporters shout slogans during a protest in Caracas. "I'm not going to vote because it's all fixed in advance," said Nancy Forrero, 54, an engineer for a private oil company. "This is a dictatorship," added Forrero, whose son has moved to Buenos Aires. Tens of thousands of Venezuelans have left their country for other places in South America in a growing exodus of migrants escaping high inflation and food shortages. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
4 / 16
A woman shouts during a protest in Caracas. Chanting anti-Maduro slogans and waving the flags of militant opposition parties Justice First and Popular Will, the protesters planned to deliver a letter to the OAS office. "We want free, transparent, true elections, not what's going to happen on Sunday, a farce," said economist Ivan Lopez, 65. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A woman shouts during a protest in Caracas. Chanting anti-Maduro slogans and waving the flags of militant opposition parties Justice First and Popular Will, the protesters planned to deliver a letter to the OAS office. "We want free, transparent,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
A woman shouts during a protest in Caracas. Chanting anti-Maduro slogans and waving the flags of militant opposition parties Justice First and Popular Will, the protesters planned to deliver a letter to the OAS office. "We want free, transparent, true elections, not what's going to happen on Sunday, a farce," said economist Ivan Lopez, 65. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
5 / 16
An opposition supporter wearing a Guy Fawkes mask takes part in a protest in Caracas. The abstention push has split Venezuela's opposition and played into Maduro's hands. His main rival is a former state governor, Henri Falcon, who broke with the opposition coalition to run, arguing the only way to defeat Maduro was at the ballot box. "Those promoting abstention are not offering any alternative, they want a foreign military intervention, but it is we Venezuelans who have to resolve our problems," Falcon told Reuters at a rally in Barinas state on Tuesday night. REUTERS/Marco Bello

An opposition supporter wearing a Guy Fawkes mask takes part in a protest in Caracas. The abstention push has split Venezuela's opposition and played into Maduro's hands. His main rival is a former state governor, Henri Falcon, who broke with the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
An opposition supporter wearing a Guy Fawkes mask takes part in a protest in Caracas. The abstention push has split Venezuela's opposition and played into Maduro's hands. His main rival is a former state governor, Henri Falcon, who broke with the opposition coalition to run, arguing the only way to defeat Maduro was at the ballot box. "Those promoting abstention are not offering any alternative, they want a foreign military intervention, but it is we Venezuelans who have to resolve our problems," Falcon told Reuters at a rally in Barinas state on Tuesday night. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
6 / 16
An opposition supporter holds a placard that reads "20 M no to the fraud" during a protest in Caracas. While polls are mixed and unreliable due to the anticipated larger-than-usual abstention, some do show Falcon ahead of Maduro. However, Maduro benefits from the ruling Socialist Party's election machinery, the vote-winning power of state food handouts, and an election board controlled by loyalists. REUTERS/Marco Bello

An opposition supporter holds a placard that reads "20 M no to the fraud" during a protest in Caracas. While polls are mixed and unreliable due to the anticipated larger-than-usual abstention, some do show Falcon ahead of Maduro. However, Maduro...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
An opposition supporter holds a placard that reads "20 M no to the fraud" during a protest in Caracas. While polls are mixed and unreliable due to the anticipated larger-than-usual abstention, some do show Falcon ahead of Maduro. However, Maduro benefits from the ruling Socialist Party's election machinery, the vote-winning power of state food handouts, and an election board controlled by loyalists. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
7 / 16
Opposition supporters shout slogans during a protest in Caracas. The United States, European Union and various Latin American nations have already condemned Sunday's vote conditions as unfair, and U.S. President Donald Trump is considering adding oil sanctions to measures already taken to stop Venezuela issuing more debt. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters shout slogans during a protest in Caracas. The United States, European Union and various Latin American nations have already condemned Sunday's vote conditions as unfair, and U.S. President Donald Trump is considering adding oil...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Opposition supporters shout slogans during a protest in Caracas. The United States, European Union and various Latin American nations have already condemned Sunday's vote conditions as unfair, and U.S. President Donald Trump is considering adding oil sanctions to measures already taken to stop Venezuela issuing more debt. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
8 / 16
An opposition supporter holds a placard that reads "Hey Nicolas! Without fear" during a protest in Caracas. In an interview with French TV channel France 24 released on Wednesday, Maduro condemned those international actions as "unacceptable threats" to sovereignty and insisted Venezuela's democracy was "impeccable." He also said there may be a referendum after the election to revoke opposition legislators in the National Assembly. "It seems a very good idea," he said, of the idea being floated by the entirely pro-Maduro Constituent Assembly, which has taken over the opposition-run legislature's functions. REUTERS/Marco Bello

An opposition supporter holds a placard that reads "Hey Nicolas! Without fear" during a protest in Caracas. In an interview with French TV channel France 24 released on Wednesday, Maduro condemned those international actions as "unacceptable threats"...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
An opposition supporter holds a placard that reads "Hey Nicolas! Without fear" during a protest in Caracas. In an interview with French TV channel France 24 released on Wednesday, Maduro condemned those international actions as "unacceptable threats" to sovereignty and insisted Venezuela's democracy was "impeccable." He also said there may be a referendum after the election to revoke opposition legislators in the National Assembly. "It seems a very good idea," he said, of the idea being floated by the entirely pro-Maduro Constituent Assembly, which has taken over the opposition-run legislature's functions. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
9 / 16
People wearing T-shirts depicting Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez take part in a protest in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

People wearing T-shirts depicting Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez take part in a protest in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
People wearing T-shirts depicting Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez take part in a protest in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
10 / 16
A woman shouts during a protest against upcoming presidential elections, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A woman shouts during a protest against upcoming presidential elections, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
A woman shouts during a protest against upcoming presidential elections, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
11 / 16
A placard depicting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is seen during a protest in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A placard depicting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is seen during a protest in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
A placard depicting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is seen during a protest in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
12 / 16
An opposition supporter holds a placard that reads "No to the fraud" during a protest in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

An opposition supporter holds a placard that reads "No to the fraud" during a protest in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
An opposition supporter holds a placard that reads "No to the fraud" during a protest in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
13 / 16
A woman shouts during a protest against upcoming presidential elections in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A woman shouts during a protest against upcoming presidential elections in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
A woman shouts during a protest against upcoming presidential elections in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
14 / 16
Opposition supporters shout slogans during a protest in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters shout slogans during a protest in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Opposition supporters shout slogans during a protest in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
15 / 16
A motorcycle passes graffiti painted on a fence in Caracas, reading: "Do not vote, please I beg you". REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A motorcycle passes graffiti painted on a fence in Caracas, reading: "Do not vote, please I beg you". REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
A motorcycle passes graffiti painted on a fence in Caracas, reading: "Do not vote, please I beg you". REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano

Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano

Next Slideshows

Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano

Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano

Explosions intensify on Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, spewing ash and triggering a red alert for aircraft for the first time since the latest eruption began 2 weeks...

11:20am EDT
Commoners who married into royalty

Commoners who married into royalty

Everyday people who wed into royalty.

11:15am EDT
Palestinians protest on Nakba Day

Palestinians protest on Nakba Day

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces break out during the 70th anniversary of Nakba, when hundreds of thousands fled or were driven from their homes...

May 15 2018
Drones and kites fly over Gaza protests

Drones and kites fly over Gaza protests

Israeli soldiers use drones to down flaming kites that Palestinian protesters are flying over the border in a bid to torch bushes and distract snipers.

May 15 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Countdown to royal wedding

Countdown to royal wedding

Preparing for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle on May 19.

Royal wedding souvenirs

Royal wedding souvenirs

Items for sale celebrating the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 71st Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano

Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano

Explosions intensify on Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, spewing ash and triggering a red alert for aircraft for the first time since the latest eruption began 2 weeks ago.

Commoners who married into royalty

Commoners who married into royalty

Everyday people who wed into royalty.

Russia's bridge to Crimea opens

Russia's bridge to Crimea opens

A new bridge connecting the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula opens.

Pope in the wind

Pope in the wind

Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.

Bolivia's graveyard of trains

Bolivia's graveyard of trains

Nineteenth-century locomotives from Bolivian Railways Company rust under the sun.

Palestinians protest on Nakba Day

Palestinians protest on Nakba Day

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces break out during the 70th anniversary of Nakba, when hundreds of thousands fled or were driven from their homes in violence culminating in war between the newly created Jewish state and its Arab neighbors in 1948.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast