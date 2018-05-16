Hundreds protest against 'fixed' Venezuela election
An opposition supporter takes part in a protest against upcoming presidential elections, in Caracas, Venezuela May 16, 2018. Several hundred Venezuelan opposition demonstrators blocked traffic in a march to the Organization of American States (OAS)...more
A man walks past graffiti painted on a fence in Caracas, reading: "I'm not going to vote". With the mainstream opposition boycotting Sunday's election and two of their most popular leaders barred from standing, leftist President Nicolas Maduro is...more
Opposition supporters take part in a protest in Caracas. Wednesday's march, a far cry from months of mass protests that drew hundreds of thousands onto the streets last year, was led by a recently formed new opposition grouping called Broad Front,...more
Opposition supporters shout slogans during a protest in Caracas. "I'm not going to vote because it's all fixed in advance," said Nancy Forrero, 54, an engineer for a private oil company. "This is a dictatorship," added Forrero, whose son has moved to...more
A woman shouts during a protest in Caracas. Chanting anti-Maduro slogans and waving the flags of militant opposition parties Justice First and Popular Will, the protesters planned to deliver a letter to the OAS office. "We want free, transparent,...more
An opposition supporter wearing a Guy Fawkes mask takes part in a protest in Caracas. The abstention push has split Venezuela's opposition and played into Maduro's hands. His main rival is a former state governor, Henri Falcon, who broke with the...more
An opposition supporter holds a placard that reads "20 M no to the fraud" during a protest in Caracas. While polls are mixed and unreliable due to the anticipated larger-than-usual abstention, some do show Falcon ahead of Maduro. However, Maduro...more
Opposition supporters shout slogans during a protest in Caracas. The United States, European Union and various Latin American nations have already condemned Sunday's vote conditions as unfair, and U.S. President Donald Trump is considering adding oil...more
An opposition supporter holds a placard that reads "Hey Nicolas! Without fear" during a protest in Caracas. In an interview with French TV channel France 24 released on Wednesday, Maduro condemned those international actions as "unacceptable threats"...more
People wearing T-shirts depicting Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez take part in a protest in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A woman shouts during a protest against upcoming presidential elections, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A placard depicting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is seen during a protest in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An opposition supporter holds a placard that reads "No to the fraud" during a protest in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A woman shouts during a protest against upcoming presidential elections in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Opposition supporters shout slogans during a protest in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A motorcycle passes graffiti painted on a fence in Caracas, reading: "Do not vote, please I beg you". REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
