Hundreds protest against 'fixed' Venezuela election

An opposition supporter holds a placard that reads "Hey Nicolas! Without fear" during a protest in Caracas. In an interview with French TV channel France 24 released on Wednesday, Maduro condemned those international actions as "unacceptable threats" to sovereignty and insisted Venezuela's democracy was "impeccable." He also said there may be a referendum after the election to revoke opposition legislators in the National Assembly. "It seems a very good idea," he said, of the idea being floated by the entirely pro-Maduro Constituent Assembly, which has taken over the opposition-run legislature's functions. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Close