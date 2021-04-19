Hundreds protest Chicago police killing of 13-year-old boy Adam Toledo
Protesters demonstrate in the intersection of Milwaukee and Kedzie Avenues near Logan Square Park a day after officials released a graphic body-camera video showing a police officer shooting and killing 13-year-old boy Adam Toledo two weeks ago while...more
A protester reacts while waving a Mexican flag during a protest in the intersection of Milwaukee and Kedzie Avenues near Logan Square Park over the police killing of Adam Toledo in Chicago, Illinois, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
A poster with the picture of Adam Toledo is seen as people take part in a demonstration in Chicago, Illinois, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
A protester dressed as a policeman and wearing a mask depicting a pig takes part in a demonstration over the police killing of Adam Toledo in Chicago, Illinois, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
A protester waves a flag as Chicago Police Department officers secure during a demonstration in the intersection of Milwaukee and Kedzie Avenues near Logan Square Park over the police killing of Adam Toledo in Chicago, Illinois, April 16, 2021....more
A protester waves a flag during a demonstration in the intersection of Milwaukee and Kedzie Avenues near Logan Square Park over the police killing of Adam Toledo in Chicago, Illinois, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
Protesters hold placards as they demonstrate over the police killing of Adam Toledo in Chicago, Illinois, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
People take part in a demonstration over the police killing of Adam Toledo in Chicago, Illinois, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
A man holds a sign during a demonstration in the intersection of Milwaukee and Kedzie Avenues near Logan Square Park over the police killing of Adam Toledo in Chicago, Illinois, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
A protester uses a megaphone during a demonstration over the police killing of Adam Toledo in Chicago, Illinois, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
A protester gestures during a demonstration in the intersection of Milwaukee and Kedzie Avenues near Logan Square Park over the police killing of Adam Toledo in Chicago, Illinois, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
Protesters hold placards during a demonstration over the police killing of Adam Toledo in Chicago, Illinois, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
A protester waves a Mexican and an Ecuadorian flag during a demonstration over the police killing of Adam Toledo in Chicago, Illinois, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
A protester holds a sign during a demonstration over the police killing of Adam Toledo in Chicago, Illinois, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
A protester holds up a skateboard during a demonstration over the police killing of Adam Toledo in Chicago, Illinois, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
Protesters kneel while raising their hands during a demonstration over the police killing of Adam Toledo in Chicago, Illinois, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Eileen T. Meslar
