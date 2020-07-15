Hundreds protest in Moscow against reforms that could keep Putin in power
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a protest against amendments to Russia's constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. Dozens of people were arrested at a protest in...more
People take part in a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. About 500 demonstrators, many of whom wore face masks branded with the word...more
LGBT activists take part in a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. The placard reads: "I don't recognize the authority that keeps me from...more
A detained demonstrator is seen inside a police vehicle during a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. Police surrounded them and began...more
Police officers detain a participant of a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. Over a hundred people were detained, according to the...more
Police officers detain participants of a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. A vote earlier this month amended Russia's constitution,...more
Police officers detain a man during of a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. Two Russian activists involved in the campaign against the...more
A demonstrator takes part in a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 15, 2020. The placard reads: "No to eternal Putin". Mass gatherings...more
A participant holds a placard during a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 15, 2020. The placard reads: "I thought my life is about...more
Police officers stand guard on the street next to the Belka Restaurant during a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia...more
Police officers detain a participant of a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
A police officer detains a participant of a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A man wearing a protective face mask takes part in a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. The writing on his hat reads: "I'm in mourning...more
People gather near a monument to Russian poet Alexander Pushkin during a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. The writings on face masks...more
Political activist Yulia Galyamina takes part in a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A woman takes part in a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. The writing on the face reads: "No". REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
People gather near a monument to Russian poet Alexander Pushkin during a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
People stand near a monument to Russian poet Alexander Pushkin during a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. The writing on the face mask...more
An LGBT activist takes part in a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Demonstrators kiss on a lamp post during a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
A participant holds a placard during a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. The placard reads: "I am/We are the Constitution of Russia"....more
Next Slideshows
Coronavirus surges across America
California, Florida, Arizona and Texas have emerged as the new U.S. epicenters of the coronavirus pandemic, as infections have risen rapidly in about 40 of the...
Rare comet streaks across our sky
The newly discovered comet 'NEOWISE' or C/2020 F3 leaves behind a tail of gas and dust debris as it moves through the sky.
Brazil's Bolsonaro in coronavirus isolation
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for coronavirus last week, after coming down with a fever.
U.S. Navy battles to save burning warship in San Diego
Hundreds of firefighters battle from the air, land and water to save a U.S. war vessel swept by flames while moored at a San Diego shipyard.
MORE IN PICTURES
Coronavirus surges across America
California, Florida, Arizona and Texas have emerged as the new U.S. epicenters of the coronavirus pandemic, as infections have risen rapidly in about 40 of the 50 states over the last two weeks.
Rare comet streaks across our sky
The newly discovered comet 'NEOWISE' or C/2020 F3 leaves behind a tail of gas and dust debris as it moves through the sky.
Brazil's Bolsonaro in coronavirus isolation
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for coronavirus last week, after coming down with a fever.
U.S. Navy battles to save burning warship in San Diego
Hundreds of firefighters battle from the air, land and water to save a U.S. war vessel swept by flames while moored at a San Diego shipyard.
Bastille Day parade pays homage to French health workers
France paid homage to medical workers for their role in the fight against the coronavirus as part of a Bastille Day parade slimmed down to respect health precautions.
Americans protest coronavirus restrictions
Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders and mask mandates aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.
Life and death in ICUs around the world
Scenes from intensive care units at hospitals around the world, where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of COVID-19.
Notable deaths in 2020
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
At home with New York City family amid coronavirus
Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in Brooklyn, amid a coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 23,000 of New York City's residents.