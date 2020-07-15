Hundreds protest in Moscow against reforms that could keep Putin in power

Police officers detain participants of a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. A vote earlier this month amended Russia's constitution, handing Putin the right to run for two more presidential terms, an outcome the Kremlin described as a triumph. Opposition activists say the vote was illegitimate and that it is time for Putin, who has ruled Russia for over two decades as president or prime minister, to step down. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

