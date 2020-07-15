Edition:
Hundreds protest in Moscow against reforms that could keep Putin in power

Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a protest against amendments to Russia's constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. Dozens of people were arrested at a protest in Moscow against constitutional reforms that give President Vladimir Putin the option to remain in power for another 16 years, witnesses and a monitoring group said. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a protest against amendments to Russia's constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. Dozens of people were arrested at a protest in Moscow against constitutional reforms that give President Vladimir Putin the option to remain in power for another 16 years, witnesses and a monitoring group said. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
People take part in a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. About 500 demonstrators, many of whom wore face masks branded with the word "no," chanted calls for Putin to resign and held up banners against the reforms. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

People take part in a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. About 500 demonstrators, many of whom wore face masks branded with the word "no," chanted calls for Putin to resign and held up banners against the reforms. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
LGBT activists take part in a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. The placard reads: "I don't recognize the authority that keeps me from having a family". REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

LGBT activists take part in a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. The placard reads: "I don't recognize the authority that keeps me from having a family". REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A detained demonstrator is seen inside a police vehicle during a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. Police surrounded them and began making arrests late in the evening after participants started a march down one of the city's main boulevards, with officers in riot gear forcefully rounding up protesters and placing them in vans. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

A detained demonstrator is seen inside a police vehicle during a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. Police surrounded them and began making arrests late in the evening after participants started a march down one of the city's main boulevards, with officers in riot gear forcefully rounding up protesters and placing them in vans. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Police officers detain a participant of a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. Over a hundred people were detained, according to the rights monitoring group OVD-info. There was no immediate confirmation from police or the government on numbers of arrests. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Police officers detain a participant of a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. Over a hundred people were detained, according to the rights monitoring group OVD-info. There was no immediate confirmation from police or the government on numbers of arrests. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Police officers detain participants of a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. A vote earlier this month amended Russia's constitution, handing Putin the right to run for two more presidential terms, an outcome the Kremlin described as a triumph. Opposition activists say the vote was illegitimate and that it is time for Putin, who has ruled Russia for over two decades as president or prime minister, to step down. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Police officers detain participants of a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. A vote earlier this month amended Russia's constitution, handing Putin the right to run for two more presidential terms, an outcome the Kremlin described as a triumph. Opposition activists say the vote was illegitimate and that it is time for Putin, who has ruled Russia for over two decades as president or prime minister, to step down. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Police officers detain a man during of a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. Two Russian activists involved in the campaign against the constitutional reforms were detained last week and the homes of five others were searched, ahead of the scheduled protest, which had not been sanctioned by authorities. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Police officers detain a man during of a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. Two Russian activists involved in the campaign against the constitutional reforms were detained last week and the homes of five others were searched, ahead of the scheduled protest, which had not been sanctioned by authorities. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A demonstrator takes part in a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 15, 2020. The placard reads: "No to eternal Putin". Mass gatherings are banned in the capital because of COVID-19 restrictions. Even in normal times, protests of more than one person require the authorities' advance consent. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

A demonstrator takes part in a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 15, 2020. The placard reads: "No to eternal Putin". Mass gatherings are banned in the capital because of COVID-19 restrictions. Even in normal times, protests of more than one person require the authorities' advance consent. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A participant holds a placard during a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 15, 2020. The placard reads: "I thought my life is about serving the people, but now I realize it's a damn usurpation of power". REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

A participant holds a placard during a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 15, 2020. The placard reads: "I thought my life is about serving the people, but now I realize it's a damn usurpation of power". REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Police officers stand guard on the street next to the Belka Restaurant during a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Police officers stand guard on the street next to the Belka Restaurant during a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Police officers detain a participant of a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Police officers detain a participant of a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
A police officer detains a participant of a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

A police officer detains a participant of a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A man wearing a protective face mask takes part in a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. The writing on his hat reads: "I'm in mourning for our Constitution". REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

A man wearing a protective face mask takes part in a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. The writing on his hat reads: "I'm in mourning for our Constitution". REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
People gather near a monument to Russian poet Alexander Pushkin during a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. The writings on face masks read: "No!". REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

People gather near a monument to Russian poet Alexander Pushkin during a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. The writings on face masks read: "No!". REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Political activist Yulia Galyamina takes part in a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Political activist Yulia Galyamina takes part in a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A woman takes part in a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. The writing on the face reads: "No". REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A woman takes part in a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. The writing on the face reads: "No". REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
People gather near a monument to Russian poet Alexander Pushkin during a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

People gather near a monument to Russian poet Alexander Pushkin during a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
People stand near a monument to Russian poet Alexander Pushkin during a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. The writing on the face mask reads: "No". REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

People stand near a monument to Russian poet Alexander Pushkin during a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. The writing on the face mask reads: "No". REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
An LGBT activist takes part in a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

An LGBT activist takes part in a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Demonstrators kiss on a lamp post during a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Demonstrators kiss on a lamp post during a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
A participant holds a placard during a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. The placard reads: "I am/We are the Constitution of Russia". REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

A participant holds a placard during a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. The placard reads: "I am/We are the Constitution of Russia". REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
