Hundreds still missing after Himalayan glacier bursts

Machines enter a tunnel to clear it after a part of a glacier broke away, in Tapovan in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 10, 2021. Some 204 people remain unaccounted for since Sunday's disaster in Uttarakhand state, most of them workers at the Tapovan Vishnugad hydroelectric project and at the smaller Rishiganga dam, which was swept away by the torrent. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

