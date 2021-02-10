Hundreds still missing after Himalayan glacier bursts
Members of a rescue team work during a relief operation at the site of a destroyed bridge after a flash flood swept down a mountain valley destroying dams and bridges, in Raini village in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 10, 2021....more
Machines enter a tunnel to clear it after a part of a glacier broke away, in Tapovan in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 10, 2021. Some 204 people remain unaccounted for since Sunday's disaster in Uttarakhand state, most of them...more
General view of the place where members of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conduct a rescue operation, after a part of a glacier broke away, in Tapovan in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Members of rescue team work during a rescue and relief operation at the site of a destroyed hydroelectric power station after a flash flood swept down a mountain valley destroying dams and bridges, in Raini village in the northern state of...more
Members of rescue team work during a rescue and relief operation at the site of a destroyed hydroelectric power station after a flash flood swept down a mountain valley destroying dams and bridges, in Raini village in the northern state of...more
Members of rescue teams work during a rescue operation outside a tunnel after a part of a glacier broke away, in Tapovan in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Members of rescue team work during a rescue and relief operation at the site of a destroyed hydroelectric power station after a flash flood swept down a mountain valley destroying dams and bridges, in Raini village in the northern state of...more
General view of the place where members of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conduct a rescue operation, after a part of a glacier broke away, in Tapovan in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Members of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carry the body of a victim after recovering it from the debris during a rescue operation outside a tunnel after a part of a glacier broke away, in Tapovan in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India,...more
Members of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) search for survivors in Chormi village in Tapovan in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tend to people rescued in Chormi village in Tapovan in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers walk in a tunnel in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, India during a rescue operation, February 9, 2021. INDO-TIBETAN BORDER POLICE/STATE DISASTER RESPONSE FORCE via REUTERS TV
Members of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) watch as a machine is used to clear a tunnel in Tapovan in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conduct a rescue operation outside a tunnel in Tapovan in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) remove the body of a victim after recovering it from the debris during a rescue operation outside a tunnel in Tapovan in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue personnel adjust ropes during rescue operation after a glacier burst, in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, India, February 7, 2021. STATE DISASTER RESPONSE FORCE/via REUTERS TV
General view during a flood in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, India February 7, 2021 in this still image obtained from a video. ANI/REUTERS TV/via REUTERS
A view shows damage after a Himalayan glacier broke and crashed into a dam at Raini Chak Lata village in Chamoli district, northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue team members work outside a tunnel after a part of a glacier broke away and caused flood in Tapovan, northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
General view of a flooding river in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, India February 7, 2021. ITBP/REUTERS TV/via REUTERS
People walk past a destroyed dam after a Himalayan glacier broke and crashed into the dam at Raini Chak Lata village in Chamoli district, northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue personnel work during a rescue operation after a glacier burst, in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, India, February 7, 2021. STATE DISASTER RESPONSE FORCE/via REUTERS TV
General view during a flood in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, India February 7, 2021. ANI/REUTERS TV/via REUTERS
A view of damaged dam after a Himalayan glacier broke and crashed into the dam at Raini Chak Lata village in Chamoli district in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A view shows a damaged barrage after a part of a glacier broke away causing glacial flood in Chormi village in Tapovan, in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A glacial flood crashes in a dam in Tapovan, Uttarakhand, India February 7, 2021. Manvar Rawat/Sewa International/via REUTERS
General view during a flood in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, India February 7, 2021. ANI/REUTERS TV/via REUTERS
Rescue team members work outside a tunnel after a part of a glacier broke away and caused flood in Tapovan, northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
