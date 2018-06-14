Hundreds still missing in Guatemala
A resident holds framed pictures of his family, recovered from his house in an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano, in San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, Guatemala June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A general view shows an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano in San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Milvia Vasquez observes an excavator removing ash from the site where she presumes her brothers are buried in San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Milvia Vasquez, who is looking for her brothers, walks past an area affected by the eruption in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
An excavator removes ash in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Mamerto Alvarez rests as he continues looking for his family in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Heavy machinery removes ash in San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Juan Ortiz looks on as he continues the search for his son in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Angelica Alvarez, who is looking for her husband and two daughters, stands at her house during a search at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano at San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Soldiers hold a bucket with human remains found during a search at San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Residents pause a search as heavy machinery remove ash from a house at San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Soldiers carry a stretcher with human remains at San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
People attend the funeral of 17 year old Aura Yolanda Perez Paz, who died during the eruption of the Fuego volcano in Alotenango, Guatemala June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Eufemia Garcia, 48, who lost 50 members of her family during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, embraces a rescue worker while searching for her family in San Miguel Los Lotes, Escuintla, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A rescue team and volunteers work at the house of Bryan Rivera, who lost 13 members of his family during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A resident is seen through ash days after the eruption of the Fuego volcano, at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A rescue worker rests at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Clothing is seen at an area affected by the eruption at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A volunteer removes debris from a damaged house at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People embrace each other during the funeral of Maria Leticia Pernilla Gil, who died during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, at a cemetery in El Rodeo, Escuintla, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Volunteers are seen at the house of Bryan Rivera, who lost 13 members of his family at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A volunteer is covered in ash while working at the house of Bryan Rivera at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Residents pull a rope to remove debris and access a buried house at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Eufemia Garcia, 48, who lost 50 members of her family stands on debris near the area where her house is buried in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Bryan Rivera uses his phone after a rescue team found human remains at his home in San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A rescue worker removes ash to access a house at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Residents work at their home at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Volunteer Cesar Chican inspects an area at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Relatives and friends mourn during the funeral of Maria Leticia Pernilla Gil, who died during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, at a cemetery in El Rodeo, Escuintla, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
