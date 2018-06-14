Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 14, 2018 | 2:35pm EDT

Hundreds still missing in Guatemala

A resident holds framed pictures of his family, recovered from his house in an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano, in San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, Guatemala June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A resident holds framed pictures of his family, recovered from his house in an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano, in San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, Guatemala June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
A resident holds framed pictures of his family, recovered from his house in an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano, in San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, Guatemala June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
1 / 29
A general view shows an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano in San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A general view shows an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano in San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2018
A general view shows an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano in San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
2 / 29
Milvia Vasquez observes an excavator removing ash from the site where she presumes her brothers are buried in San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Milvia Vasquez observes an excavator removing ash from the site where she presumes her brothers are buried in San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Milvia Vasquez observes an excavator removing ash from the site where she presumes her brothers are buried in San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
3 / 29
Milvia Vasquez, who is looking for her brothers, walks past an area affected by the eruption in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Milvia Vasquez, who is looking for her brothers, walks past an area affected by the eruption in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Milvia Vasquez, who is looking for her brothers, walks past an area affected by the eruption in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
4 / 29
An excavator removes ash in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

An excavator removes ash in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2018
An excavator removes ash in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
5 / 29
Mamerto Alvarez rests as he continues looking for his family in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Mamerto Alvarez rests as he continues looking for his family in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Mamerto Alvarez rests as he continues looking for his family in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
6 / 29
Heavy machinery removes ash in San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Heavy machinery removes ash in San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Heavy machinery removes ash in San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
7 / 29
Juan Ortiz looks on as he continues the search for his son in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Juan Ortiz looks on as he continues the search for his son in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Juan Ortiz looks on as he continues the search for his son in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
8 / 29
Angelica Alvarez, who is looking for her husband and two daughters, stands at her house during a search at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano at San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Angelica Alvarez, who is looking for her husband and two daughters, stands at her house during a search at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano at San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Angelica Alvarez, who is looking for her husband and two daughters, stands at her house during a search at an area affected by the eruption of the Fuego volcano at San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
9 / 29
Soldiers hold a bucket with human remains found during a search at San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Soldiers hold a bucket with human remains found during a search at San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Soldiers hold a bucket with human remains found during a search at San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
10 / 29
Residents pause a search as heavy machinery remove ash from a house at San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Residents pause a search as heavy machinery remove ash from a house at San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Residents pause a search as heavy machinery remove ash from a house at San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
11 / 29
Soldiers carry a stretcher with human remains at San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Soldiers carry a stretcher with human remains at San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Soldiers carry a stretcher with human remains at San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
12 / 29
People attend the funeral of 17 year old Aura Yolanda Perez Paz, who died during the eruption of the Fuego volcano in Alotenango, Guatemala June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

People attend the funeral of 17 year old Aura Yolanda Perez Paz, who died during the eruption of the Fuego volcano in Alotenango, Guatemala June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
People attend the funeral of 17 year old Aura Yolanda Perez Paz, who died during the eruption of the Fuego volcano in Alotenango, Guatemala June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
13 / 29
Eufemia Garcia, 48, who lost 50 members of her family during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, embraces a rescue worker while searching for her family in San Miguel Los Lotes, Escuintla, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Eufemia Garcia, 48, who lost 50 members of her family during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, embraces a rescue worker while searching for her family in San Miguel Los Lotes, Escuintla, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Eufemia Garcia, 48, who lost 50 members of her family during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, embraces a rescue worker while searching for her family in San Miguel Los Lotes, Escuintla, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
14 / 29
A rescue team and volunteers work at the house of Bryan Rivera, who lost 13 members of his family during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A rescue team and volunteers work at the house of Bryan Rivera, who lost 13 members of his family during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
A rescue team and volunteers work at the house of Bryan Rivera, who lost 13 members of his family during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
15 / 29
A resident is seen through ash days after the eruption of the Fuego volcano, at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A resident is seen through ash days after the eruption of the Fuego volcano, at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
A resident is seen through ash days after the eruption of the Fuego volcano, at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
16 / 29
A rescue worker rests at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A rescue worker rests at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
A rescue worker rests at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
17 / 29
Clothing is seen at an area affected by the eruption at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Clothing is seen at an area affected by the eruption at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2018
Clothing is seen at an area affected by the eruption at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
18 / 29
A volunteer removes debris from a damaged house at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A volunteer removes debris from a damaged house at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
A volunteer removes debris from a damaged house at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
19 / 29
People embrace each other during the funeral of Maria Leticia Pernilla Gil, who died during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, at a cemetery in El Rodeo, Escuintla, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

People embrace each other during the funeral of Maria Leticia Pernilla Gil, who died during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, at a cemetery in El Rodeo, Escuintla, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
People embrace each other during the funeral of Maria Leticia Pernilla Gil, who died during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, at a cemetery in El Rodeo, Escuintla, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
20 / 29
Volunteers are seen at the house of Bryan Rivera, who lost 13 members of his family at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Volunteers are seen at the house of Bryan Rivera, who lost 13 members of his family at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Volunteers are seen at the house of Bryan Rivera, who lost 13 members of his family at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
21 / 29
A volunteer is covered in ash while working at the house of Bryan Rivera at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A volunteer is covered in ash while working at the house of Bryan Rivera at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
A volunteer is covered in ash while working at the house of Bryan Rivera at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
22 / 29
Residents pull a rope to remove debris and access a buried house at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Residents pull a rope to remove debris and access a buried house at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
Residents pull a rope to remove debris and access a buried house at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
23 / 29
Eufemia Garcia, 48, who lost 50 members of her family stands on debris near the area where her house is buried in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Eufemia Garcia, 48, who lost 50 members of her family stands on debris near the area where her house is buried in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Eufemia Garcia, 48, who lost 50 members of her family stands on debris near the area where her house is buried in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
24 / 29
Bryan Rivera uses his phone after a rescue team found human remains at his home in San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Bryan Rivera uses his phone after a rescue team found human remains at his home in San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Bryan Rivera uses his phone after a rescue team found human remains at his home in San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
25 / 29
A rescue worker removes ash to access a house at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A rescue worker removes ash to access a house at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
A rescue worker removes ash to access a house at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
26 / 29
Residents work at their home at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Residents work at their home at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
Residents work at their home at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
27 / 29
Volunteer Cesar Chican inspects an area at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Volunteer Cesar Chican inspects an area at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2018
Volunteer Cesar Chican inspects an area at San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
28 / 29
Relatives and friends mourn during the funeral of Maria Leticia Pernilla Gil, who died during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, at a cemetery in El Rodeo, Escuintla, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Relatives and friends mourn during the funeral of Maria Leticia Pernilla Gil, who died during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, at a cemetery in El Rodeo, Escuintla, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Relatives and friends mourn during the funeral of Maria Leticia Pernilla Gil, who died during the eruption of the Fuego volcano, at a cemetery in El Rodeo, Escuintla, June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Russia 5 - Saudi Arabia 0

Russia 5 - Saudi Arabia 0

Next Slideshows

Russia 5 - Saudi Arabia 0

Russia 5 - Saudi Arabia 0

Host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia in the first match of the 2018 World Cup.

2:30pm EDT
World Cup in Kenya prison

World Cup in Kenya prison

As part of their rehabilitation, inmates at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison in rural Kenya are playing their own version of the World Cup, with teams named after...

1:50pm EDT
World Cup opening ceremony

World Cup opening ceremony

The opening ceremony of the 2018 World Cup.

11:40am EDT
Classic World Cup moments

Classic World Cup moments

Memorable moments from every World Cup.

10:00am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

World Cup fans

World Cup fans

Fans from around the world in Russia for the World Cup.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Russia 5 - Saudi Arabia 0

Russia 5 - Saudi Arabia 0

Host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia in the first match of the 2018 World Cup.

World Cup in Kenya prison

World Cup in Kenya prison

As part of their rehabilitation, inmates at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison in rural Kenya are playing their own version of the World Cup, with teams named after the countries competing at the real thing.

Faces of North Korea

Faces of North Korea

The people of the reclusive nation.

World Cup opening ceremony

World Cup opening ceremony

The opening ceremony of the 2018 World Cup.

Puerto Rico braces for hurricane season

Puerto Rico braces for hurricane season

About 7,000 houses and businesses still lack power, after Maria leveled a grid that was ill-maintained before the storm.

Classic World Cup moments

Classic World Cup moments

Memorable moments from every World Cup.

North Korea's missiles

North Korea's missiles

Inside the evolution of North Korea's secretive missile program.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast