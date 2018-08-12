Hundreds take to Charlottesville streets
Protesters stand in front of Virginia State Police officers forming a cordon at the University of Virginia, ahead of the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 11, 2018....more
Protesters gather at the University of Virginia, ahead of the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A protester stands in front of Virginia State Police officers forming a cordon at the University of Virginia, ahead of the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People draw on a sidewalk near a memorial to Heather Heyer ahead of the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A group wearing anti-fascist attire pass outdoor restaurant diners on the Downtown Mall, ahead of the one-year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Police detain a man after he bought banned items in a store within the secure zone, ahead of the one-year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Virginia State Police officers form a cordon at the University of Virginia, ahead of the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Virginia State Police officers form a cordon at the University of Virginia, ahead of the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Protesters march ahead of the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Police in riot gear deploy around the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Protesters gather at Lambeth field at the University of Virginia, ahead of the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Protesters march at the University of Virginia, ahead of the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Protesters march at the University of Virginia, ahead of the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Protesters march at the University of Virginia, ahead of the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Protesters march at the University of Virginia, ahead of the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Protesters march at the University of Virginia, ahead of the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The site where Heather Heyer was killed during the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests sits inside the secure perimeter ahead the one year anniversary of her death in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People embrace at a memorial near the site where Heather Heyer was killed during the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman writes on a street ahead of the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man is detained by police ahead of the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A group wearing anti-fascist labels visits the site where Heather Heyer was killed during the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A anti-fascist sticker is shown on a stop sign ahead of the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A group wearing anti-fascist attire march from the Heather Heyer's memorial ahead of the one-year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A group wearing anti-fascist attire visits the site where Heather Heyer was killed during the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer who was killed during the August 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, arrives for the "the Hope that Summons Us: A Morning of Renewal and Reflection" ceremony at the University of Virginia in...more
Flowers and messages are left at a memorial to Heather Heyer ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Next Slideshows
One year ago in Charlottesville
A look back at the weekend hundreds of white supremacists, neo-Nazis and others descended upon Charlottesville, Virginia, ending with the death of 32-year-old...
Charlottesville confronts identity one year after clashes
Scenes from the Virginia town one year after deadly clashes at a white nationalist rally killed one woman, underscoring deep racial and economic inequities that...
Exodus from Venezuela
Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have fled their country's economic and political turmoil for Brazil, Colombia and beyond over the past 18 months.
Aftermath of Indonesia's earthquake
A 6.9-magnitude earthquake, which killed at least 259 people and drove thousands of tourists to leave, was the worst on record to hit the holiday island of...
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly shooting in New Brunswick
Four people, including two police officers, were killed in a shooting in eastern Canada in the latest eruption of gun violence across the country that has led to calls for weapons bans in cities.
One year ago in Charlottesville
A look back at the weekend hundreds of white supremacists, neo-Nazis and others descended upon Charlottesville, Virginia, ending with the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer when James Fields allegedly rammed his car into counter-protesters.
Balloons over Bristol
The Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in southwest England is the largest of its kind in Europe, according to organizers, gathering over 130 hot air balloons from across the world.
Charlottesville confronts identity one year after clashes
Scenes from the Virginia town one year after deadly clashes at a white nationalist rally killed one woman, underscoring deep racial and economic inequities that have long divided this picturesque college town.
Exodus from Venezuela
Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have fled their country's economic and political turmoil for Brazil, Colombia and beyond over the past 18 months.
Aftermath of Indonesia's earthquake
A 6.9-magnitude earthquake, which killed at least 259 people and drove thousands of tourists to leave, was the worst on record to hit the holiday island of Lombok.
European heatwave
Wildfires, dry riverbeds, parched farmland, packed beaches and more signs of a heat wave across western Europe.
Argentina Senate rejects legalizing abortion
Argentine senators rejected a bill to legalize abortion, pushing back against a groundswell of support from a surging abortion rights movement.
Aboard a migrant rescue ship
Scenes from aboard the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea.