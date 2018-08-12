Edition:
United States
Hundreds take to Charlottesville streets

Protesters stand in front of Virginia State Police officers forming a cordon at the University of Virginia, ahead of the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 11, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Protesters gather at the University of Virginia, ahead of the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
A protester stands in front of Virginia State Police officers forming a cordon at the University of Virginia, ahead of the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
People draw on a sidewalk near a memorial to Heather Heyer ahead of the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
A group wearing anti-fascist attire pass outdoor restaurant diners on the Downtown Mall, ahead of the one-year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Police detain a man after he bought banned items in a store within the secure zone, ahead of the one-year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Virginia State Police officers form a cordon at the University of Virginia, ahead of the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Virginia State Police officers form a cordon at the University of Virginia, ahead of the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Protesters march ahead of the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Police in riot gear deploy around the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Protesters gather at Lambeth field at the University of Virginia, ahead of the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Protesters march at the University of Virginia, ahead of the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Protesters march at the University of Virginia, ahead of the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Protesters march at the University of Virginia, ahead of the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Protesters march at the University of Virginia, ahead of the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Protesters march at the University of Virginia, ahead of the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
The site where Heather Heyer was killed during the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests sits inside the secure perimeter ahead the one year anniversary of her death in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
People embrace at a memorial near the site where Heather Heyer was killed during the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
A woman writes on a street ahead of the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
A man is detained by police ahead of the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
A group wearing anti-fascist labels visits the site where Heather Heyer was killed during the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
A anti-fascist sticker is shown on a stop sign ahead of the one year anniversary of the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
A group wearing anti-fascist attire march from the Heather Heyer's memorial ahead of the one-year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
A group wearing anti-fascist attire visits the site where Heather Heyer was killed during the 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer who was killed during the August 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, arrives for the "the Hope that Summons Us: A Morning of Renewal and Reflection" ceremony at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Flowers and messages are left at a memorial to Heather Heyer ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
