Pictures | Wed Mar 21, 2018 | 12:00pm EDT

Hunger brings death after Congo violence

Kaba Bitika Marie, 19 months, an internally displaced and severely acute malnourished child receives medical attention at the Presbyterian hospital in Dibindi zone of Mbuji Mayi in Kasai Oriental Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, March 16, 2018. About 400,000 children in Kasai suffer from severe acute malnutrition, roughly the same number as in civil war-ravaged Yemen, according to the United Nations children�s agency (UNICEF). REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A severely acute malnourished and internally displaced Congolese child is screened at the Tshiamala general referral hospital of Mwene Ditu in Kasai Oriental Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, March 15, 2018. In all, over 13 million Congolese need humanitarian aid, twice as many as last year, and 7.7 million face severe food insecurity, up 30 percent from a year ago, the U.N. said in a report this month. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A severely acute malnourished and internally displaced Congolese child drinks porridge as she waits to receive medical attention at the Tshiamala general referral hospital of Mwene Ditu in Kasai Oriental Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, March 15, 2018. Aid groups say they have only a fraction of the $1.7 billion they need this year, so many of those returning home hungry and destitute find they are left to fend for themselves. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
An internally displaced Congolese woman carries her severely acute malnourished child as he receives medical attention at the Presbyterian hospital in Dibindi zone of Mbuji Mayi in Kasai Oriental Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
An internally displaced child feeds her severely acute malnourished sibling as they wait to receive medical attention at the Tshiamala general referral hospital of Mwene Ditu in Kasai Oriental Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Dieudonne Sabwa, 4, an internally displaced and severely acute malnourished child waits to receive medical attention at the Tshiamala general referral hospital of Mwene Ditu in Kasai Oriental Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
An internally displaced woman sits with her severely acute malnourished children as they wait to receive medical attention at the Tshiamala general referral hospital of Mwene Ditu in Kasai Oriental Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
An internally displaced Congolese woman holds her severely acute malnourished child as they wait to receive medical attention at the Presbyterian hospital in Dibindi zone of Mbuji Mayi in Kasai Oriental Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Ntumbabu Kalubi, 4, an internally displaced and severely acute malnourished child waits to receive medical attention at the Tshiamala general referral hospital of Mwene Ditu in Kasai Oriental Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Severely acute malnourished and internally displaced Congolese children wait to receive medical attention at the Tshiamala general referral hospital of Mwene Ditu in Kasai Oriental Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A severely acute malnourished and internally displaced Congolese child is screened at the Tshiamala general referral hospital of Mwene Ditu in Kasai Oriental Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Dr. Elvis Badinaga examines Kaba Bitika Marie, 19 months, an internally displaced and severely acute malnourished child as her grandmother Tchitita Mutombo looks on at the Presbyterian hospital in Dibindi zone of Mbuji Mayi in Kasai Oriental Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Severely acute malnourished and internally displaced Congolese children drink porridge as they wait to receive medical attention at the Tshiamala general referral hospital of Mwene Ditu in Kasai Oriental Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Severely acute malnourished and internally displaced Congolese children wait to receive medical attention at the Tshiamala general referral hospital of Mwene Ditu in Kasai Oriental Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
An internally displaced Congolese woman with albinism sits outside the Tshiamala general referral hospital of Mwene Ditu in Kasai Oriental Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
