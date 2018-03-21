Hunger brings death after Congo violence
Kaba Bitika Marie, 19 months, an internally displaced and severely acute malnourished child receives medical attention at the Presbyterian hospital in Dibindi zone of Mbuji Mayi in Kasai Oriental Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, March...more
A severely acute malnourished and internally displaced Congolese child is screened at the Tshiamala general referral hospital of Mwene Ditu in Kasai Oriental Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, March 15, 2018. In all, over 13 million...more
A severely acute malnourished and internally displaced Congolese child drinks porridge as she waits to receive medical attention at the Tshiamala general referral hospital of Mwene Ditu in Kasai Oriental Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo,...more
An internally displaced Congolese woman carries her severely acute malnourished child as he receives medical attention at the Presbyterian hospital in Dibindi zone of Mbuji Mayi in Kasai Oriental Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, March...more
An internally displaced child feeds her severely acute malnourished sibling as they wait to receive medical attention at the Tshiamala general referral hospital of Mwene Ditu in Kasai Oriental Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, March 15,...more
Dieudonne Sabwa, 4, an internally displaced and severely acute malnourished child waits to receive medical attention at the Tshiamala general referral hospital of Mwene Ditu in Kasai Oriental Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, March 15,...more
An internally displaced woman sits with her severely acute malnourished children as they wait to receive medical attention at the Tshiamala general referral hospital of Mwene Ditu in Kasai Oriental Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, March...more
An internally displaced Congolese woman holds her severely acute malnourished child as they wait to receive medical attention at the Presbyterian hospital in Dibindi zone of Mbuji Mayi in Kasai Oriental Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo,...more
Ntumbabu Kalubi, 4, an internally displaced and severely acute malnourished child waits to receive medical attention at the Tshiamala general referral hospital of Mwene Ditu in Kasai Oriental Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, March 15,...more
Severely acute malnourished and internally displaced Congolese children wait to receive medical attention at the Tshiamala general referral hospital of Mwene Ditu in Kasai Oriental Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, March 15, 2018....more
A severely acute malnourished and internally displaced Congolese child is screened at the Tshiamala general referral hospital of Mwene Ditu in Kasai Oriental Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Dr. Elvis Badinaga examines Kaba Bitika Marie, 19 months, an internally displaced and severely acute malnourished child as her grandmother Tchitita Mutombo looks on at the Presbyterian hospital in Dibindi zone of Mbuji Mayi in Kasai Oriental Province...more
Severely acute malnourished and internally displaced Congolese children drink porridge as they wait to receive medical attention at the Tshiamala general referral hospital of Mwene Ditu in Kasai Oriental Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo,...more
Severely acute malnourished and internally displaced Congolese children wait to receive medical attention at the Tshiamala general referral hospital of Mwene Ditu in Kasai Oriental Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, March 15, 2018....more
An internally displaced Congolese woman with albinism sits outside the Tshiamala general referral hospital of Mwene Ditu in Kasai Oriental Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
