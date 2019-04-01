Edition:
Hunger stalks Mozambique after cyclone

Flooded livestock pens are seen from the air near Beira, Mozambique, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai. Hundreds of rural communities were plunged into food crisis after Cyclone Idai tore through central Mozambique on March 14, humanitarian workers say. The government estimates that more than 700,000 hectares of agricultural land was flooded, leaving many farmers with nothing to harvest. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
Flooded fields are seen from the air near Beira, Mozambique, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
People stand on the banks where the bridge was washed away, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, near the village of John Segredo, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
Flattened crops are seen from the air near John Segredo north of Beira, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
Women walk past flattened crops near John Segredo north of Beira, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
Flooded buildings are seen in Beira, Mozambique, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
A woman walks past a damaged building as waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Buzi near Beira, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, March 24, 2019
People walk through floodwater near Beira, Mozambique, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
People walk through floodwater near Beira, Mozambique, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
Flattened crops and destroyed structures are seen from the air near John Segredo north of Beira, Mozambique, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
Flooded buildings are seen as waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Buzi near Beira, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, March 24, 2019
People walk through floodwater near Beira, Mozambique, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
People walk through floodwater near Beira, Mozambique, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
Damaged buildings are seen as flood waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, near Beira, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, March 24, 2019
People walk past fallen palm trees as flood waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Buzi near Beira, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, March 24, 2019
Flooded fields are seen from the air near Beira, Mozambique, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
A man walks through flooded land as waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Buzi near Beira, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, March 24, 2019
People walk past fallen crops as flood waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Buzi near Beira, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, March 24, 2019
Trucks are seen near damaged buildings in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Beira, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, March 24, 2019
People walk past fallen palm trees as flood waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Buzi near Beira, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, March 24, 2019
