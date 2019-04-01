Hunger stalks Mozambique after cyclone
Flooded livestock pens are seen from the air near Beira, Mozambique, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai. Hundreds of rural communities were plunged into food crisis after Cyclone Idai tore through central Mozambique on March 14, humanitarian workers...more
Flooded fields are seen from the air near Beira, Mozambique, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
People stand on the banks where the bridge was washed away, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, near the village of John Segredo, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Flattened crops are seen from the air near John Segredo north of Beira, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Women walk past flattened crops near John Segredo north of Beira, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Flooded buildings are seen in Beira, Mozambique, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A woman walks past a damaged building as waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Buzi near Beira, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
People walk through floodwater near Beira, Mozambique, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
People walk through floodwater near Beira, Mozambique, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Flattened crops and destroyed structures are seen from the air near John Segredo north of Beira, Mozambique, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Flooded buildings are seen as waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Buzi near Beira, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
People walk through floodwater near Beira, Mozambique, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
People walk through floodwater near Beira, Mozambique, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Damaged buildings are seen as flood waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, near Beira, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
People walk past fallen palm trees as flood waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Buzi near Beira, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Flooded fields are seen from the air near Beira, Mozambique, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A man walks through flooded land as waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Buzi near Beira, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
People walk past fallen crops as flood waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Buzi near Beira, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Trucks are seen near damaged buildings in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Beira, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
People walk past fallen palm trees as flood waters begin to recede in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, in Buzi near Beira, Mozambique. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
