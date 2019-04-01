Hunger stalks Mozambique after cyclone

Flooded livestock pens are seen from the air near Beira, Mozambique, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai. Hundreds of rural communities were plunged into food crisis after Cyclone Idai tore through central Mozambique on March 14, humanitarian workers...more

Flooded livestock pens are seen from the air near Beira, Mozambique, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai. Hundreds of rural communities were plunged into food crisis after Cyclone Idai tore through central Mozambique on March 14, humanitarian workers say. The government estimates that more than 700,000 hectares of agricultural land was flooded, leaving many farmers with nothing to harvest. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

