Hunger strike by undocumented migrant workers continues in Belgium

Yassine Azhari, 24, an asylum seeker from Morocco who is among several hundred migrants requesting to be regularised by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare, is helped to his mattress after having his lips disinfected, as he takes part in a hunger strike for more than 7 weeks while dozens started a thirst strike on July 16, at the ULB University campus in Brussels, Belgium July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

