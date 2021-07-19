Edition:
Hunger strike by undocumented migrant workers continues in Belgium

Mohammed, an asylum seeker who is among several hundred migrants requesting to be regularised by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare and who has been on hunger strike for more than 7 weeks, lies in a bed at the Saint-Jean-Baptiste au Beguinage church, in Brussels, Belgium, July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, July 19, 2021
Mohammed, an asylum seeker who is among several hundred migrants requesting to be regularised by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare and who has been on hunger strike for more than 7 weeks, lies in a bed at the Saint-Jean-Baptiste au Beguinage church, in Brussels, Belgium, July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Amine Khodjaoui, 29, from Algeria, lies in bed with sewed lips, as he takes part in a hunger strike for more than 7 weeks while dozens started a thirst strike on July 16, at the ULB University campus in Brussels, Belgium July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, July 19, 2021
Amine Khodjaoui, 29, from Algeria, lies in bed with sewed lips, as he takes part in a hunger strike for more than 7 weeks while dozens started a thirst strike on July 16, at the ULB University campus in Brussels, Belgium July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Amine Khodjaoui, 29, from Algeria, lies in bed with sewed lips while he takes part in a hunger strike for more than 7 weeks while dozens started a thirst strike on July 16, at the ULB University campus in Brussels, Belgium July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, July 19, 2021
Amine Khodjaoui, 29, from Algeria, lies in bed with sewed lips while he takes part in a hunger strike for more than 7 weeks while dozens started a thirst strike on July 16, at the ULB University campus in Brussels, Belgium July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Yassine Azhari, 24, an asylum seeker from Morocco who is among several hundred migrants requesting to be regularised by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare, is helped to his mattress after having his lips disinfected, as he takes part in a hunger strike for more than 7 weeks while dozens started a thirst strike on July 16, at the ULB University campus in Brussels, Belgium July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, July 19, 2021
Yassine Azhari, 24, an asylum seeker from Morocco who is among several hundred migrants requesting to be regularised by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare, is helped to his mattress after having his lips disinfected, as he takes part in a hunger strike for more than 7 weeks while dozens started a thirst strike on July 16, at the ULB University campus in Brussels, Belgium July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Asylum seekers take part in a hunger strike for more than 7 weeks while dozens started a thirst strike on July 16, at the Saint-Jean-Baptiste au Beguinage church, in Brussels, Belgium, July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, July 19, 2021
Asylum seekers take part in a hunger strike for more than 7 weeks while dozens started a thirst strike on July 16, at the Saint-Jean-Baptiste au Beguinage church, in Brussels, Belgium, July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Asylum seekers take part in a hunger strike for more than 7 weeks while dozens started a thirst strike on July 16, at the ULB University campus, in Brussels, Belgium, July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, July 19, 2021
Asylum seekers take part in a hunger strike for more than 7 weeks while dozens started a thirst strike on July 16, at the ULB University campus, in Brussels, Belgium, July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Yassine Azhari, 24, an asylum seeker from Morocco lies in bed with sewed lips, as he takes part in a hunger strike for more than 7 weeks while dozens started a thirst strike on July 16, at the ULB University campus July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, July 19, 2021
Yassine Azhari, 24, an asylum seeker from Morocco lies in bed with sewed lips, as he takes part in a hunger strike for more than 7 weeks while dozens started a thirst strike on July 16, at the ULB University campus July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Yassine Azhari, 24, an asylum seeker from Morocco is taken back to his mattress after having his lips disinfected, as he takes part in a hunger strike for more than 7 weeks while dozens started a thirst strike on July 16, at the ULB University campus in Brussels, Belgium July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, July 19, 2021
Yassine Azhari, 24, an asylum seeker from Morocco is taken back to his mattress after having his lips disinfected, as he takes part in a hunger strike for more than 7 weeks while dozens started a thirst strike on July 16, at the ULB University campus in Brussels, Belgium July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Yassine Azhari, 24, an asylum seeker from Morocco lies in bed with sewed lips next to other migrants, as he takes part in a hunger strike for more than 7 weeks while dozens started a thirst strike on July 16, at the ULB University campus July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, July 19, 2021
Yassine Azhari, 24, an asylum seeker from Morocco lies in bed with sewed lips next to other migrants, as he takes part in a hunger strike for more than 7 weeks while dozens started a thirst strike on July 16, at the ULB University campus July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Yassine Azhari, 24, an asylum seeker from Morocco has his lips disinfected, as he takes part in a hunger strike for more than 7 weeks while dozens started a thirst strike on July 16, at the ULB University campus in Brussels, Belgium July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, July 19, 2021
Yassine Azhari, 24, an asylum seeker from Morocco has his lips disinfected, as he takes part in a hunger strike for more than 7 weeks while dozens started a thirst strike on July 16, at the ULB University campus in Brussels, Belgium July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Amine Khodjaoui, 29, from Algeria, is checked by a medic, as he lies in bed with sewed lips while he takes part in a hunger strike for more than 7 weeks while dozens started a thirst strike on July 16, at the ULB University campus in Brussels, Belgium July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, July 19, 2021
Amine Khodjaoui, 29, from Algeria, is checked by a medic, as he lies in bed with sewed lips while he takes part in a hunger strike for more than 7 weeks while dozens started a thirst strike on July 16, at the ULB University campus in Brussels, Belgium July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Omor Belil is transported to a hospital as he takes part in a hunger strike for more than 7 weeks while dozens started a thirst strike on July 16, at the ULB University campus in Brussels, Belgium July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, July 19, 2021
Omor Belil is transported to a hospital as he takes part in a hunger strike for more than 7 weeks while dozens started a thirst strike on July 16, at the ULB University campus in Brussels, Belgium July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A volunteer checks the health of an asylum seeker who is among several hundred migrants requesting to be regularised by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare and who has been on hunger strike for more than 7 weeks, at the Saint-Jean-Baptiste au Beguinage church, in Brussels, Belgium, July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, July 19, 2021
A volunteer checks the health of an asylum seeker who is among several hundred migrants requesting to be regularised by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare and who has been on hunger strike for more than 7 weeks, at the Saint-Jean-Baptiste au Beguinage church, in Brussels, Belgium, July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An asylum seeker who is among several hundred migrants requesting to be regularised by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare and who has been on hunger strike for more than 7 weeks, lies in a bed at the Saint-Jean-Baptiste au Beguinage church, in Brussels, Belgium, July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, July 19, 2021
An asylum seeker who is among several hundred migrants requesting to be regularised by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare and who has been on hunger strike for more than 7 weeks, lies in a bed at the Saint-Jean-Baptiste au Beguinage church, in Brussels, Belgium, July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Asylum seekers take part in a hunger strike for more than 7 weeks while dozens started a thirst strike on July 16, at the Saint-Jean-Baptiste au Beguinage church, in Brussels, Belgium, July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, July 19, 2021
Asylum seekers take part in a hunger strike for more than 7 weeks while dozens started a thirst strike on July 16, at the Saint-Jean-Baptiste au Beguinage church, in Brussels, Belgium, July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Asylum seekers take part in a hunger strike for more than 7 weeks while dozens started a thirst strike on July 16, at the ULB University campus, in Brussels, Belgium, July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, July 19, 2021
Asylum seekers take part in a hunger strike for more than 7 weeks while dozens started a thirst strike on July 16, at the ULB University campus, in Brussels, Belgium, July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Asylum seekers who are among several hundred migrants requesting to be regularised by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare and who have been on hunger strike for more than a month, wait to be transported to a hospital, outside the Saint-Jean-Baptiste au Beguinage church, in Brussels, Belgium, July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, July 19, 2021
Asylum seekers who are among several hundred migrants requesting to be regularised by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare and who have been on hunger strike for more than a month, wait to be transported to a hospital, outside the Saint-Jean-Baptiste au Beguinage church, in Brussels, Belgium, July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An asylum seeker who is among several hundred migrants requesting to be regularised by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare, shows his sewed lips, as he takes part in a hunger strike for more than 7 weeks while dozens started a thirst strike on July 16, at the ULB University campus July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, July 19, 2021
An asylum seeker who is among several hundred migrants requesting to be regularised by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare, shows his sewed lips, as he takes part in a hunger strike for more than 7 weeks while dozens started a thirst strike on July 16, at the ULB University campus July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An asylum seeker who is among several hundred migrants requesting to be regularised by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare and who has been on hunger strike for more than 7 weeks is transported to an ambulance outside the Saint-Jean-Baptiste au Beguinage church, in Brussels, Belgium, July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, July 19, 2021
An asylum seeker who is among several hundred migrants requesting to be regularised by the Belgian government to have access to healthcare and who has been on hunger strike for more than 7 weeks is transported to an ambulance outside the Saint-Jean-Baptiste au Beguinage church, in Brussels, Belgium, July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
