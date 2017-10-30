Hunting with Donald Trump Jr.
Donald Trump Jr. walks with Rep. Steve King after a Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron, Iowa. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Veteran Jack Zimmerman takes part in the Colonel Bud Day memorial Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Donald Trump Jr. takes part in a Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Donald Trump Jr. walks with Rep. Steve King after the Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Congressional Rep. Louie Gohmert listens as Rep. Steve King speaks to the media after a Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Donald Trump Jr. takes part in a Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Congressional Rep. Steve King speaks to the media after a Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Donald Trump Jr. takes part in a Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Donald Trump Jr. takes part in a Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Donald Trump Jr. walks with Rep. Steve King during a Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
