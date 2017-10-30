Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 30, 2017 | 3:30pm EDT

Hunting with Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. walks with Rep. Steve King after a Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron, Iowa. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Donald Trump Jr. walks with Rep. Steve King after a Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron, Iowa. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
Donald Trump Jr. walks with Rep. Steve King after a Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron, Iowa. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 10
Veteran Jack Zimmerman takes part in the Colonel Bud Day memorial Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Veteran Jack Zimmerman takes part in the Colonel Bud Day memorial Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
Veteran Jack Zimmerman takes part in the Colonel Bud Day memorial Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 10
Donald Trump Jr. takes part in a Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Donald Trump Jr. takes part in a Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
Donald Trump Jr. takes part in a Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 10
Donald Trump Jr. walks with Rep. Steve King after the Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Donald Trump Jr. walks with Rep. Steve King after the Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
Donald Trump Jr. walks with Rep. Steve King after the Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 10
Congressional Rep. Louie Gohmert listens as Rep. Steve King speaks to the media after a Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Congressional Rep. Louie Gohmert listens as Rep. Steve King speaks to the media after a Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
Congressional Rep. Louie Gohmert listens as Rep. Steve King speaks to the media after a Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 10
Donald Trump Jr. takes part in a Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Donald Trump Jr. takes part in a Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
Donald Trump Jr. takes part in a Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 10
Congressional Rep. Steve King speaks to the media after a Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Congressional Rep. Steve King speaks to the media after a Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
Congressional Rep. Steve King speaks to the media after a Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 10
Donald Trump Jr. takes part in a Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Donald Trump Jr. takes part in a Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
Donald Trump Jr. takes part in a Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 10
Donald Trump Jr. takes part in a Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Donald Trump Jr. takes part in a Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
Donald Trump Jr. takes part in a Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 10
Donald Trump Jr. walks with Rep. Steve King during a Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Donald Trump Jr. walks with Rep. Steve King during a Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
Donald Trump Jr. walks with Rep. Steve King during a Colonel Bud Day memorial pheasant hunt near Akron. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Women say 'Me Too'

Women say 'Me Too'

Next Slideshows

Women say 'Me Too'

Women say 'Me Too'

Women share their stories of sexual abuse and harassment while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit.

3:15pm EDT
Portraits from the Women's Convention

Portraits from the Women's Convention

The faces of organizers involved in the Women's March movement and the Women's Convention in Detroit.

3:00pm EDT
Kenya's president wins re-run election

Kenya's president wins re-run election

Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta wins 98 percent of the vote in a repeat presidential election in Kenya, although only 39 percent of voters turned out due to...

12:50pm EDT
Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

12:35pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Nearly six weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, only about a quarter of homes and businesses have power.

Athletes protest racial injustice

Athletes protest racial injustice

Athletes stage on-field protests against police brutality and racial injustice, as President Donald Trump calls for owners to fire those who refuse to stand during the anthem.

Women say 'Me Too'

Women say 'Me Too'

Women share their stories of sexual abuse and harassment while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit.

Portraits from the Women's Convention

Portraits from the Women's Convention

The faces of organizers involved in the Women's March movement and the Women's Convention in Detroit.

Kenya's president wins re-run election

Kenya's president wins re-run election

Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta wins 98 percent of the vote in a repeat presidential election in Kenya, although only 39 percent of voters turned out due to an opposition boycott.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Ex-Trump campaign chief charged

Ex-Trump campaign chief charged

Paul Manafort surrenders to federal authorities amid an ongoing probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Here comes Halloween

Here comes Halloween

Costumed revelers and spooky sights ahead of Halloween.

When Hurricane Sandy struck

When Hurricane Sandy struck

Five years have passed since Hurricane Sandy devastated the northeast.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast