Hurricane Delta churns across Gulf of Mexico
Fallen utility poles are seen after Hurricane Delta hit, in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Damaged telecom lines and street signs are seen in the wake of Hurricane Delta in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Traffic moves bumper to bumper along I-10 west as residents evacuate before the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Westlake, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jeremy Wood and Danny Schwem move a piece of metal roofing while making repairs as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Couple Ronda Fontenot, 58, and Jesse Wamboldt, 54, sit on the driveway of their home damaged by Hurricane Laura as they await the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Bang Bui prepares his business Handy Mart as Hurricane Delta approaches in Abbeville, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Tourists wait to depart from Cancun's international airport in Mexico's state of Quintana Roo, after Hurricane Delta hit in Cancun, Mexico, October 8. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Soldiers remove branches of trees that fell over a road after Hurricane Delta hit, in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A damage gas station is seen after a utility pole fell over it, in the wake of Hurricane Delta, in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero
People line up to pay for goods at a supermarket, in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Delta, in Cancun, Mexico, October 6. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado
Strong winds and rain are seen hitting building as Hurricane Delta passes through Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Tourists leave a hotel to board vehicles bound to the airport ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Delta, in Cancun, Mexico, October 6. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado
Tourists embrace as they leave a hotel ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Delta, in Cancun, Mexico, October 6. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado
A damaged Subway restaurant is seen after a utility pole fell over it, in the wake of Hurricane Delta, in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero
People walk in a dock, in the wake of Hurricane Delta, in Puerto Morelos, near Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Palm trees wave and fallen after Hurricane Delta hit, in the state of Quintana Roo, in Cancun, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A fallen utility pole is seen after Hurricane Delta hit, in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A damaged plaza is seen after Hurricane Delta hit, in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A general view shows the pool of a building and a beach after Hurricane Delta hit, in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Jeremy Wood climbs a ladder in order to make repairs to his roof as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Bill Guidry walks back to his house after clearing debris from a storm drain on his street as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Tourists are seen on the beach after Hurricane Delta hit in Cancun, Mexico October 8. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A tree blown down into a fence by Hurricane Laura still remains as Hurricane Delta approaches in Perry, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Traffic is pictured along I-10 west as residents evacuate ahead of Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Cathy Evans secures her belongings in the bed of her truck as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A man walks past a gas station that was damaged by Hurricane Laura as Hurricane Delta approaches in Iowa, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Terry Rose places what is left of his belongings in the bed of his truck before evacuating as Hurricane Delta approaches in Iowa, Louisiana, October 8. Rose, whose Lake Charles home was destroyed by Hurricane Laura, has since been staying with his...more
Traffic moves bumper to bumper on I-10 west past Phillips 66 company as residents evacuate ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Westlake, Louisiana, October 8. Phillips 66 on Thursday said all non-essential personnel have been released from the...more
Residents prepare and load up on sand bags at the Mid-City Library as Hurricane Delta approaches in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 7. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Claire Byun, left, and Olin Parker, prepare sandbags for distribution at the Mid-City Library as Hurricane Delta approaches in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 7. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Dennis Sanson uses a drill while boarding up a business as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Claire Byun, middle right, gives Tony Hall a hand at a sand bag distribution location organized by Joe Giarrusso, council member for district A, at the Mid-City Library as Hurricane Delta approaches in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 7....more
A fallen traffic light is seen after Hurricane Delta hit, in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Elle Grimes places sandbags in a trailer as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A damaged boat is seen after Hurricane Delta hit, at Tortuga beach, in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A fallen utility pole is seen after Hurricane Delta hit Cancun in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo
Next Slideshows
Midway, masks and social distancing at Mississippi State Fair
The Mississippi State Fair gets underway during the coronavirus outbreak with lower occupancy, sanitizer, masks and social distancing.
Alarm grows as Armenian-Azeri fighting threatens wider war
The renewed fighting has increased concern that Turkey, a close ally of Azerbaijan, and Russia, which has a defense pact with Armenia, could be sucked into the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Europe records 100,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time
Europe surpassed 100,000 daily reported COVID-19 cases for the first time on Thursday, after countries such as Russia and United Kingdom saw no respite in the mounting number of infections.
Protests spread in Indonesia over polarizing jobs law
Police and demonstrators clash during protests and labor strikes against a polarizing new jobs law passed in Southeast Asia's largest economy.
Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire
Azerbaijan says Azeri cities outside Nagorno-Karabakh have been struck, and both sides say the other has hit civilian areas. Each denies targeting civilians.
Midway, masks and social distancing at Mississippi State Fair
The Mississippi State Fair gets underway during the coronavirus outbreak with lower occupancy, sanitizer, masks and social distancing.
Alarm grows as Armenian-Azeri fighting threatens wider war
The renewed fighting has increased concern that Turkey, a close ally of Azerbaijan, and Russia, which has a defense pact with Armenia, could be sucked into the conflict.
Key moments from the Harris-Pence vice presidential debate
Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris clashed over the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, taxes, the Supreme Court and climate change.
Jewish faithful celebrate Sukkot with masks, social distancing
The Jewish holiday of Sukkot, when worshippers build an outdoor hut called a sukkah, has been altered this year with pared-down prayers and social distancing.