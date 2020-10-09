Edition:
Hurricane Delta churns across Gulf of Mexico

Fallen utility poles are seen after Hurricane Delta hit, in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
1 / 36
Damaged telecom lines and street signs are seen in the wake of Hurricane Delta in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
2 / 36
Traffic moves bumper to bumper along I-10 west as residents evacuate before the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Westlake, Louisiana, October 8. &nbsp; REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
3 / 36
Jeremy Wood and Danny Schwem move a piece of metal roofing while making repairs as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
4 / 36
Couple Ronda Fontenot, 58, and Jesse Wamboldt, 54, sit on the driveway of their home damaged by Hurricane Laura as they await the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
5 / 36
Bang Bui prepares his business Handy Mart as Hurricane Delta approaches in Abbeville, Louisiana, October 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
6 / 36
Tourists wait to depart from Cancun's international airport in Mexico's state of Quintana Roo, after Hurricane Delta hit in Cancun, Mexico, October 8. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
7 / 36
Soldiers remove branches of trees that fell over a road after Hurricane Delta hit, in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
8 / 36
A damage gas station is seen after a utility pole fell over it, in the wake of Hurricane Delta, in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
9 / 36
People line up to pay for goods at a supermarket, in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Delta, in Cancun, Mexico, October 6. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
10 / 36
Strong winds and rain are seen hitting building as Hurricane Delta passes through Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
11 / 36
Tourists leave a hotel to board vehicles bound to the airport ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Delta, in Cancun, Mexico, October 6. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
12 / 36
Tourists embrace as they leave a hotel ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Delta, in Cancun, Mexico, October 6. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
13 / 36
A damaged Subway restaurant is seen after a utility pole fell over it, in the wake of Hurricane Delta, in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
14 / 36
People walk in a dock, in the wake of Hurricane Delta, in Puerto Morelos, near Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
15 / 36
Palm trees wave and fallen after Hurricane Delta hit, in the state of Quintana Roo, in Cancun, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
16 / 36
A fallen utility pole is seen after Hurricane Delta hit, in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
17 / 36
A damaged plaza is seen after Hurricane Delta hit, in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
18 / 36
A general view shows the pool of a building and a beach after Hurricane Delta hit, in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
19 / 36
Jeremy Wood climbs a ladder in order to make repairs to his roof as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
20 / 36
Bill Guidry walks back to his house after clearing debris from a storm drain on his street as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
21 / 36
Tourists are seen on the beach after Hurricane Delta hit in Cancun, Mexico October 8. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
22 / 36
A tree blown down into a fence by Hurricane Laura still remains as Hurricane Delta approaches in Perry, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
23 / 36
Traffic is pictured along I-10 west as residents evacuate ahead of Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
24 / 36
Cathy Evans secures her belongings in the bed of her truck as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
25 / 36
A man walks past a gas station that was damaged by Hurricane Laura as Hurricane Delta approaches in Iowa, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
26 / 36
Terry Rose places what is left of his belongings in the bed of his truck before evacuating as Hurricane Delta approaches in Iowa, Louisiana, October 8. Rose, whose Lake Charles home was destroyed by Hurricane Laura, has since been staying with his sister in Iowa. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
27 / 36
Traffic moves bumper to bumper on I-10 west past Phillips 66 company as residents evacuate ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Westlake, Louisiana, October 8. Phillips 66 on Thursday said all non-essential personnel have been released from the Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex, Gulf Coast Lubricants Plant (GCLP), and Lake Charles area terminals and pipelines ahead of Hurricane Delta. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
28 / 36
Residents prepare and load up on sand bags at the Mid-City Library as Hurricane Delta approaches in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 7. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
29 / 36
Claire Byun, left, and Olin Parker, prepare sandbags for distribution at the Mid-City Library as Hurricane Delta approaches in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 7. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
30 / 36
Dennis Sanson uses a drill while boarding up a business as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
31 / 36
Claire Byun, middle right, gives Tony Hall a hand at a sand bag distribution location organized by Joe Giarrusso, council member for district A, at the Mid-City Library as Hurricane Delta approaches in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 7. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
32 / 36
A fallen traffic light is seen after Hurricane Delta hit, in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
33 / 36
Elle Grimes places sandbags in a trailer as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
34 / 36
A damaged boat is seen after Hurricane Delta hit, at Tortuga beach, in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
35 / 36
A fallen utility pole is seen after Hurricane Delta hit Cancun in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
36 / 36
