Hurricane Delta makes landfall in storm-battered Louisiana

Brian Schexnayder rescues his goat from a damaged silo on his farm after Hurricane Delta in Iowa, Louisiana, October 10. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Brian Schexnayder points to a hole in his roof caused by Hurricane Delta while walking through flood water in Iowa, Louisiana, October 10. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Brian Schexnayder walks past his deer that died during Hurricane Delta while checking on his farm in Iowa, Louisiana, October 10. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Brian Schexnayder checks on his flooded garage damaged by Hurricane Delta in Iowa, Louisiana, October 10. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
A truck flipped on its side due to winds from Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9. Adam Fields via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
Debris and tarps are tossed around after Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
A submerged car is pictured on a flooded street after Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Bore Michael Thomas, named after New Orleans Saints wide receiver, wades through flood waters after Hurricane Delta in Iowa, Louisiana, October 10. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Debris and tarps are tossed around after Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Flood waters surround a house after Hurricane Delta in Iowa, Louisiana, October 10. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Trees and branches are seen after Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Debris and tarps are tossed around after Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
A police officer talks with a couple in a car after Hurricane Delta, in Jennings, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
A man walks down a railroad track in search of an open store during Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
Cars move through a flooded street as Hurricane Delta approaches, in Baker, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
A car drives through a flooded street as Hurricane Delta approaches in New Iberia, Louisiana, October 9. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
Michael Roberson, 46, is framed by debris from Hurricane Laura, as he watches the arrival of Hurricane Delta from his doorsteps in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
A man carries a shopping cart with supplies past a pile of debris collected after Hurricane Laura as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
Traffic moves bumper to bumper along I-10 west as residents evacuate before the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Westlake, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
A resident covers some of his belongings as Hurricane Delta approaches in New Iberia, Louisiana, October 9. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
A man walks past a building that was damaged by Hurricane Laura as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
A car is seen on a flooded street as Hurricane Delta approaches, in Baker, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
Bang Bui prepares his business Handy Mart as Hurricane Delta approaches in Abbeville, Louisiana, October 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Couple Ronda Fontenot, 58, and Jesse Wamboldt, 54, sit on the driveway of their home damaged by Hurricane Laura as they await the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
A pile of debris collected after Hurricane Laura remains in front of a home as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
A sign is seen overturned from Hurricane Laura as traffic moves bumper to bumper along I-10 west as residents evacuate ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Vinton, Louisiana, October 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Jeremy Wood and Danny Schwem move a piece of metal roofing while making repairs as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Eugene Randle, who says he has lived through over a dozen hurricanes, sits with a generator and fuel outside his apartment ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Piles of debris collected after Hurricane Laura remain on the side of a road as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
A man walks past a gas station that was damaged by Hurricane Laura as Hurricane Delta approaches in Iowa, Louisiana, October 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
A family stands near their damaged vehicle after heavy rain before the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Westlake, Louisiana, October 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Terry Rose places what is left of his belongings in the bed of his truck before evacuating as Hurricane Delta approaches in Iowa, Louisiana, October 8. Rose, whose Lake Charles home was destroyed by Hurricane Laura, has since been staying with his sister in Iowa. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Traffic moves bumper to bumper on I-10 west past Phillips 66 company as residents evacuate ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Westlake, Louisiana, October 8. Phillips 66 on Thursday said all non-essential personnel have been released from the Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex, Gulf Coast Lubricants Plant (GCLP), and Lake Charles area terminals and pipelines ahead of Hurricane Delta. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
