Hurricane Delta makes landfall in storm-battered Louisiana
Brian Schexnayder rescues his goat from a damaged silo on his farm after Hurricane Delta in Iowa, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Brian Schexnayder points to a hole in his roof caused by Hurricane Delta while walking through flood water in Iowa, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Brian Schexnayder walks past his deer that died during Hurricane Delta while checking on his farm in Iowa, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Brian Schexnayder checks on his flooded garage damaged by Hurricane Delta in Iowa, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A truck flipped on its side due to winds from Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9. Adam Fields via REUTERS
Debris and tarps are tossed around after Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A submerged car is pictured on a flooded street after Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Bore Michael Thomas, named after New Orleans Saints wide receiver, wades through flood waters after Hurricane Delta in Iowa, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Debris and tarps are tossed around after Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Flood waters surround a house after Hurricane Delta in Iowa, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Trees and branches are seen after Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Debris and tarps are tossed around after Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A police officer talks with a couple in a car after Hurricane Delta, in Jennings, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A man walks down a railroad track in search of an open store during Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Cars move through a flooded street as Hurricane Delta approaches, in Baker, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A car drives through a flooded street as Hurricane Delta approaches in New Iberia, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Michael Roberson, 46, is framed by debris from Hurricane Laura, as he watches the arrival of Hurricane Delta from his doorsteps in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man carries a shopping cart with supplies past a pile of debris collected after Hurricane Laura as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Traffic moves bumper to bumper along I-10 west as residents evacuate before the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Westlake, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A resident covers some of his belongings as Hurricane Delta approaches in New Iberia, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A man walks past a building that was damaged by Hurricane Laura as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A car is seen on a flooded street as Hurricane Delta approaches, in Baker, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Bang Bui prepares his business Handy Mart as Hurricane Delta approaches in Abbeville, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Couple Ronda Fontenot, 58, and Jesse Wamboldt, 54, sit on the driveway of their home damaged by Hurricane Laura as they await the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A pile of debris collected after Hurricane Laura remains in front of a home as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A sign is seen overturned from Hurricane Laura as traffic moves bumper to bumper along I-10 west as residents evacuate ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Vinton, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jeremy Wood and Danny Schwem move a piece of metal roofing while making repairs as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Eugene Randle, who says he has lived through over a dozen hurricanes, sits with a generator and fuel outside his apartment ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Piles of debris collected after Hurricane Laura remain on the side of a road as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A man walks past a gas station that was damaged by Hurricane Laura as Hurricane Delta approaches in Iowa, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A family stands near their damaged vehicle after heavy rain before the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Westlake, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Terry Rose places what is left of his belongings in the bed of his truck before evacuating as Hurricane Delta approaches in Iowa, Louisiana, October 8. Rose, whose Lake Charles home was destroyed by Hurricane Laura, has since been staying with his...more
Traffic moves bumper to bumper on I-10 west past Phillips 66 company as residents evacuate ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Westlake, Louisiana, October 8. Phillips 66 on Thursday said all non-essential personnel have been released from the...more
Next Slideshows
Joe Biden's socially distanced presidential campaign
The Democratic candidate campaigns as President Trump recovers from the coronavirus.
Storm-weary Louisiana braces for Hurricane Delta
Hurricane Delta approaches the Gulf Coast, threatening to add misery to residents struggling to recover from the damage inflicted by a hurricane less than two...
Europe records 100,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time
Europe surpassed 100,000 daily reported COVID-19 cases for the first time on Thursday, after countries such as Russia and United Kingdom saw no respite in the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump appears in public for first time since return from hospital
President Trump appeared back to his old self as he addressed supporters at the White House in his first public event since being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Meet the 2020 Nobel Prize winners
The 2020 Nobel Prize winners so far.
Joe Biden's socially distanced presidential campaign
The Democratic candidate campaigns as President Trump recovers from the coronavirus.
Storm-weary Louisiana braces for Hurricane Delta
Hurricane Delta approaches the Gulf Coast, threatening to add misery to residents struggling to recover from the damage inflicted by a hurricane less than two months ago.
Europe records 100,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time
Europe surpassed 100,000 daily reported COVID-19 cases for the first time on Thursday, after countries such as Russia and United Kingdom saw no respite in the mounting number of infections.
Protests spread in Indonesia over polarizing jobs law
Police and demonstrators clash during protests and labor strikes against a polarizing new jobs law passed in Southeast Asia's largest economy.
Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire
Azerbaijan says Azeri cities outside Nagorno-Karabakh have been struck, and both sides say the other has hit civilian areas. Each denies targeting civilians.
Hurricane Delta churns across Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Delta, the latest in a record-breaking series of violent storms, grows into a Category 3 storm over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.