Pictures | Sun Oct 11, 2020 | 4:25pm EDT

Hurricane Delta slams storm-battered Louisiana

Homes are seen destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Cameron, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Local resident Keaton Boudreaux salvages wood from his family run lumber yard which was destroyed by Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Brian Schexnayder rescues his goat from a damaged silo on his farm after Hurricane Delta in Iowa, Louisiana, October 10. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
A destroyed home is reflected in flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
A tractor is seen submerged in flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Yahara Chambers, 17, watches as Lailyn Pete, 18, douses a wood fire he made to cook dinner after the friends returned to their home without electricity in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
A home is seen destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Flood waters surround a truck after Hurricane Delta, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
A vehicle is submerged in flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Jose Rodriguez rakes debris from his front yard in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Iyana Sells, 9, plays on her street which is still lined with debris from Hurricane Laura the day after Hurricane Delta swept through Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Local resident Keaton Boudreaux removes debris from in front of his family run lumber yard which was destroyed by Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
The remains of a tractor trailer that flipped off the side of I-10 the day after Hurricane Delta swept through Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Sarah Adams, 33, holds her three months old son Conner as she and her family wade through flood waters to check on their family run lumber yard which was destroyed by Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Homes destroyed by Hurricane Laura are surrounded by flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Cameron, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Local resident Keaton Boudreaux leaves after surveying his family run lumber yard which was destroyed by Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
A gas station remains flooded from Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Sarah Adams, 33, holds her three months old son Conner after visiting her family run lumber yard which was destroyed by Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Vehicles drive past destroyed electrical poles in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Brian Schexnayder walks past his deer that died during Hurricane Delta while checking on his farm in Iowa, Louisiana, October 10. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
A mannequin is seen inside a building damaged by Hurricane Laura the day after Hurricane Delta swept through Lake Charles, Louisiana, U.S., October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
A street is seen during Hurricane Delta in Jennings, Louisiana, October 10. &nbsp;Balin Rogers via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
A truck flipped on its side due to winds from Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9. Adam Fields via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
A tree that was blown down after Hurricane Delta is seen blocking a street in Jennings, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Brian Schexnayder checks on his flooded garage damaged by Hurricane Delta in Iowa, Louisiana, October 10. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Bore Michael Thomas, named after New Orleans Saints wide receiver, wades through flood waters after Hurricane Delta in Iowa, Louisiana, October 10. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
A fish displaced by tidal surge from Hurricane Delta swims over a stop sign destroyed by Hurricane Laura at the entrance to Ben Lane in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
A woman uses her phone to record the facade of a convenience store after Hurricane Delta, in Jennings, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
A vehicle is submerged in flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
A man walks under a tree that was blown down after Hurricane Delta, in Jennings, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
A high-heeled shoe lies in the middle of the road after Hurricane Delta swept through Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
A submerged car is seen on a flooded street after Hurricane Delta, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Brian Schexnayder points to a hole in his roof caused by Hurricane Delta while walking through flood water in Iowa, Louisiana, October 10. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Debris and tarps are tossed around after Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
A submerged car is pictured on a flooded street after Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Debris and tarps are tossed around after Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
A man walks down a railroad track in search of an open store during Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
Cars move through a flooded street as Hurricane Delta approaches, in Baker, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
Michael Roberson, 46, is framed by debris from Hurricane Laura, as he watches the arrival of Hurricane Delta from his doorsteps in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
A man carries a shopping cart with supplies past a pile of debris collected after Hurricane Laura as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
Traffic moves bumper to bumper along I-10 west as residents evacuate before the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Westlake, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Bang Bui prepares his business Handy Mart as Hurricane Delta approaches in Abbeville, Louisiana, October 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
A sign is seen overturned from Hurricane Laura as traffic moves bumper to bumper along I-10 west as residents evacuate ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Vinton, Louisiana, October 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
