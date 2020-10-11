Hurricane Delta slams storm-battered Louisiana
Homes are seen destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Cameron, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Local resident Keaton Boudreaux salvages wood from his family run lumber yard which was destroyed by Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Brian Schexnayder rescues his goat from a damaged silo on his farm after Hurricane Delta in Iowa, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A destroyed home is reflected in flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A tractor is seen submerged in flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Yahara Chambers, 17, watches as Lailyn Pete, 18, douses a wood fire he made to cook dinner after the friends returned to their home without electricity in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A home is seen destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Flood waters surround a truck after Hurricane Delta, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A vehicle is submerged in flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jose Rodriguez rakes debris from his front yard in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Iyana Sells, 9, plays on her street which is still lined with debris from Hurricane Laura the day after Hurricane Delta swept through Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Local resident Keaton Boudreaux removes debris from in front of his family run lumber yard which was destroyed by Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The remains of a tractor trailer that flipped off the side of I-10 the day after Hurricane Delta swept through Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Sarah Adams, 33, holds her three months old son Conner as she and her family wade through flood waters to check on their family run lumber yard which was destroyed by Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Homes destroyed by Hurricane Laura are surrounded by flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Cameron, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Local resident Keaton Boudreaux leaves after surveying his family run lumber yard which was destroyed by Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A gas station remains flooded from Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Sarah Adams, 33, holds her three months old son Conner after visiting her family run lumber yard which was destroyed by Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Vehicles drive past destroyed electrical poles in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Brian Schexnayder walks past his deer that died during Hurricane Delta while checking on his farm in Iowa, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A mannequin is seen inside a building damaged by Hurricane Laura the day after Hurricane Delta swept through Lake Charles, Louisiana, U.S., October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A street is seen during Hurricane Delta in Jennings, Louisiana, October 10. Balin Rogers via REUTERS
A truck flipped on its side due to winds from Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9. Adam Fields via REUTERS
A tree that was blown down after Hurricane Delta is seen blocking a street in Jennings, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Brian Schexnayder checks on his flooded garage damaged by Hurricane Delta in Iowa, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Bore Michael Thomas, named after New Orleans Saints wide receiver, wades through flood waters after Hurricane Delta in Iowa, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A fish displaced by tidal surge from Hurricane Delta swims over a stop sign destroyed by Hurricane Laura at the entrance to Ben Lane in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman uses her phone to record the facade of a convenience store after Hurricane Delta, in Jennings, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A vehicle is submerged in flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man walks under a tree that was blown down after Hurricane Delta, in Jennings, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A high-heeled shoe lies in the middle of the road after Hurricane Delta swept through Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A submerged car is seen on a flooded street after Hurricane Delta, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Brian Schexnayder points to a hole in his roof caused by Hurricane Delta while walking through flood water in Iowa, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Debris and tarps are tossed around after Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A submerged car is pictured on a flooded street after Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Debris and tarps are tossed around after Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 10. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A man walks down a railroad track in search of an open store during Hurricane Delta in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Cars move through a flooded street as Hurricane Delta approaches, in Baker, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Michael Roberson, 46, is framed by debris from Hurricane Laura, as he watches the arrival of Hurricane Delta from his doorsteps in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man carries a shopping cart with supplies past a pile of debris collected after Hurricane Laura as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 9. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Traffic moves bumper to bumper along I-10 west as residents evacuate before the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Westlake, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Bang Bui prepares his business Handy Mart as Hurricane Delta approaches in Abbeville, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A sign is seen overturned from Hurricane Laura as traffic moves bumper to bumper along I-10 west as residents evacuate ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Delta in Vinton, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
