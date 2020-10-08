Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 8, 2020 | 4:26pm EDT

Hurricane Delta steams across Gulf of Mexico

Fallen utility poles are seen after Hurricane Delta hit, in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Damaged telecom lines and street signs are seen in the wake of Hurricane Delta in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Soldiers remove branches of trees that fell over a road after Hurricane Delta hit, in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
A damage gas station is seen after a utility pole fell over it, in the wake of Hurricane Delta, in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
People line up to pay for goods at a supermarket, in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Delta, in Cancun, Mexico, October 6. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Strong winds and rain are seen hitting building as Hurricane Delta passes through Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Tourists leave a hotel to board vehicles bound to the airport ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Delta, in Cancun, Mexico, October 6. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Tourists embrace as they leave a hotel ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Delta, in Cancun, Mexico, October 6. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
A damaged Subway restaurant is seen after a utility pole fell over it, in the wake of Hurricane Delta, in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
People walk in a dock, in the wake of Hurricane Delta, in Puerto Morelos, near Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Palm trees wave and fallen after Hurricane Delta hit, in the state of Quintana Roo, in Cancun, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
A fallen utility pole is seen after Hurricane Delta hit, in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
A damaged plaza is seen after Hurricane Delta hit, in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
A general view shows the pool of a building and a beach after Hurricane Delta hit, in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Residents prepare and load up on sand bags at the Mid-City Library as Hurricane Delta approaches in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 7. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Claire Byun, left, and Olin Parker, prepare sandbags for distribution at the Mid-City Library as Hurricane Delta approaches in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 7. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Dennis Sanson uses a drill while boarding up a business as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Claire Byun, middle right, gives Tony Hall a hand at a sand bag distribution location organized by Joe Giarrusso, council member for district A, at the Mid-City Library as Hurricane Delta approaches in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 7. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
A fallen traffic light is seen after Hurricane Delta hit, in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Elle Grimes places sandbags in a trailer as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 8. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
A damaged boat is seen after Hurricane Delta hit, at Tortuga beach, in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
A fallen utility pole is seen after Hurricane Delta hit Cancun in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
