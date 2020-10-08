Hurricane Delta steams across Gulf of Mexico
Fallen utility poles are seen after Hurricane Delta hit, in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Damaged telecom lines and street signs are seen in the wake of Hurricane Delta in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Soldiers remove branches of trees that fell over a road after Hurricane Delta hit, in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A damage gas station is seen after a utility pole fell over it, in the wake of Hurricane Delta, in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero
People line up to pay for goods at a supermarket, in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Delta, in Cancun, Mexico, October 6. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado
Strong winds and rain are seen hitting building as Hurricane Delta passes through Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Tourists leave a hotel to board vehicles bound to the airport ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Delta, in Cancun, Mexico, October 6. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado
Tourists embrace as they leave a hotel ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Delta, in Cancun, Mexico, October 6. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado
A damaged Subway restaurant is seen after a utility pole fell over it, in the wake of Hurricane Delta, in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero
People walk in a dock, in the wake of Hurricane Delta, in Puerto Morelos, near Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Palm trees wave and fallen after Hurricane Delta hit, in the state of Quintana Roo, in Cancun, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A fallen utility pole is seen after Hurricane Delta hit, in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A damaged plaza is seen after Hurricane Delta hit, in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A general view shows the pool of a building and a beach after Hurricane Delta hit, in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Residents prepare and load up on sand bags at the Mid-City Library as Hurricane Delta approaches in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 7. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Claire Byun, left, and Olin Parker, prepare sandbags for distribution at the Mid-City Library as Hurricane Delta approaches in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 7. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Dennis Sanson uses a drill while boarding up a business as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Claire Byun, middle right, gives Tony Hall a hand at a sand bag distribution location organized by Joe Giarrusso, council member for district A, at the Mid-City Library as Hurricane Delta approaches in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 7....more
A fallen traffic light is seen after Hurricane Delta hit, in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Elle Grimes places sandbags in a trailer as Hurricane Delta approaches in Lafayette, Louisiana, October 8. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A damaged boat is seen after Hurricane Delta hit, at Tortuga beach, in Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A fallen utility pole is seen after Hurricane Delta hit Cancun in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, October 7. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo
