Pictures | Tue Sep 3, 2019 | 5:10pm EDT

Hurricane Dorian bashes Bahamas

An aerial photo shows damage from Hurricane Dorian over an unspecified location in the Bahamas, September 2, 2019. Courtesy Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2019
The eye of Hurricane Dorian is shown from the International Space Station orbiting more than 200 miles above the earth, as it churns in the north-western Caribbean nearing the United States mainland, September 2, 2019. Christina Koch/NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2019
Palm trees blow in the wind during the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, the Great Abaco Island, Bahamas, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Dante Carrer

Reuters / Sunday, September 01, 2019
First responders are seen aftermath of the Hurricane Dorian at an unspecified location in the Bahamas, September 2, 2019. Courtesy Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2019
A woman walks in a flooded street after Hurricane Dorian arrived in Nassau, Bahamas, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/John Marc Nutt

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
Sea conditions are seen in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas September 1, 2019. Mark Hall/Christopher Hall via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 01, 2019
Hurricane Dorian is shown from the International Space Station more than 200 miles above the earth as it churns in the north-western Caribbean near the United States mainland, September 2, 2019. Christina Koch/NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2019
An aerial photo shows flooding over an unspecified location in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian, September 2, 2019. Courtesy Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2019
A lightning strike is seen during stormy weather, at Atlantis Bahamas Resort in Paradise Island, Bahamas September 1, 2019. David L Hugon via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
Strong winds batter Oceanhill Boulevard in Freeport, as Hurricane Dorian passes over Grand Bahama Island, Bahamas September 2, 2019. Lou Carroll via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
Sea conditions are seen in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas September 1, 2019. Mark Hall/Christopher Hall via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 01, 2019
A man driving a stalled car is pushed by a truck through a flooded street after Hurricane Dorian arrived in Nassau, Bahamas September 2, 2019. REUTERS/John Marc Nutt

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
The eye of Hurricane Dorian is seen in this still image taken from a Hurricane Hunter footage in The Bahamas, September 2, 2019. United States Air Force/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
A woman walks in a flooded street after Hurricane Dorian arrived in Nassau, Bahamas, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/John Marc Nutt

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
A palm tree bends in the wind next to a flooded street after Hurricane Dorian arrived in Nassau, Bahamas, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/John Marc Nutt

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
Damage left by Hurricane Dorian is pictured in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 2, 2019. DEANNA MCDONALD/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 02, 2019
Uprooted trees, fallen power lines and debris scatter on a road as Hurricane Dorian sweeps through Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 1, 2019. Ramond A King/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 01, 2019
