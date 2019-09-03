Hurricane Dorian bashes Bahamas
An aerial photo shows damage from Hurricane Dorian over an unspecified location in the Bahamas, September 2, 2019. Courtesy Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS
The eye of Hurricane Dorian is shown from the International Space Station orbiting more than 200 miles above the earth, as it churns in the north-western Caribbean nearing the United States mainland, September 2, 2019. Christina Koch/NASA/Handout via...more
Palm trees blow in the wind during the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, the Great Abaco Island, Bahamas, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
First responders are seen aftermath of the Hurricane Dorian at an unspecified location in the Bahamas, September 2, 2019. Courtesy Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS
A woman walks in a flooded street after Hurricane Dorian arrived in Nassau, Bahamas, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/John Marc Nutt
Sea conditions are seen in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas September 1, 2019. Mark Hall/Christopher Hall via REUTERS
Hurricane Dorian is shown from the International Space Station more than 200 miles above the earth as it churns in the north-western Caribbean near the United States mainland, September 2, 2019. Christina Koch/NASA/Handout via REUTERS
An aerial photo shows flooding over an unspecified location in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian, September 2, 2019. Courtesy Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS
A lightning strike is seen during stormy weather, at Atlantis Bahamas Resort in Paradise Island, Bahamas September 1, 2019. David L Hugon via REUTERS
Strong winds batter Oceanhill Boulevard in Freeport, as Hurricane Dorian passes over Grand Bahama Island, Bahamas September 2, 2019. Lou Carroll via REUTERS
Sea conditions are seen in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas September 1, 2019. Mark Hall/Christopher Hall via REUTERS
A man driving a stalled car is pushed by a truck through a flooded street after Hurricane Dorian arrived in Nassau, Bahamas September 2, 2019. REUTERS/John Marc Nutt
The eye of Hurricane Dorian is seen in this still image taken from a Hurricane Hunter footage in The Bahamas, September 2, 2019. United States Air Force/Handout via REUTERS
A woman walks in a flooded street after Hurricane Dorian arrived in Nassau, Bahamas, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/John Marc Nutt
A palm tree bends in the wind next to a flooded street after Hurricane Dorian arrived in Nassau, Bahamas, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/John Marc Nutt
Damage left by Hurricane Dorian is pictured in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 2, 2019. DEANNA MCDONALD/via REUTERS
Uprooted trees, fallen power lines and debris scatter on a road as Hurricane Dorian sweeps through Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, September 1, 2019. Ramond A King/via REUTERS
