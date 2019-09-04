Edition:
Wed Sep 4, 2019

Hurricane Dorian destruction from above

An aerial view shows devastation after hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, September 3, 2019. Michelle Cove/Trans Island Airways/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2019
An aerial view of damaged houses seen from a U.S. Coast Guard aircraft in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, in Bahamas September 3, 2019. Courtesy Adam Stanton/U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 04, 2019
An aerial view of damaged houses seen from a U.S. Coast Guard aircraft in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, in Bahamas September 3, 2019. Courtesy Adam Stanton/U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 04, 2019
An aerial view shows devastation after hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, September 3, 2019. Terran Knowles/Our News Bahamas/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2019
An aerial view of a row of damaged structures seen from a U.S. Coast Guard aircraft in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, in Bahamas September 3, 2019.Courtesy Adam Stanton/U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 04, 2019
An aerial view shows devastation after hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, September 3, 2019. Terran Knowles/Our News Bahamas/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2019
An aerial view shows devastation after hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, September 3, 2019. Michelle Cove/Trans Island Airways/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2019
An aerial view shows devastation after hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, September 3, 2019. Michelle Cove/Trans Island Airways/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2019
An aerial view shows devastation after hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, September 3, 2019. Michelle Cove/Trans Island Airways/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2019
An aerial view shows devastation after hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, September 3, 2019. Michelle Cove/Trans Island Airways/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2019
An aerial view of the Marsh Harbour Airport after hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, September 3, 2019. Terran Knowles/Our News Bahamas/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2019
An aerial view of devastation after hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, September 3, 2019. Terran Knowles/Our News Bahamas/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2019
An aerial view shows devastation after hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, September 3, 2019. Michelle Cove/Trans Island Airways/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2019
An aerial view shows devastation after hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, September 3, 2019. Terran Knowles/Our News Bahamas/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2019
An aerial view shows devastation after hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, September 3, 2019. Michelle Cove/Trans Island Airways/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2019
An aerial view of devastation after hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, September 3, 2019. Terran Knowles/Our News Bahamas/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2019
An aerial view shows devastation after hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, September 3, 2019. Michelle Cove/Trans Island Airways/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2019
An aerial view shows the Marsh Harbour Airport after hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, September 3, 2019. Michelle Cove/Trans Island Airways/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2019
An aerial view of devastation after hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, September 3, 2019. Terran Knowles/Our News Bahamas/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2019
An aerial view shows devastation after hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, September 3, 2019. Terran Knowles/Our News Bahamas/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 03, 2019
