Hurricane Eta batters Central America
Men recover plastic barrels from a business affected by a flooding caused by rains from Hurricane Eta, in Toyos, Honduras, November 4. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A man walks outside his house affected by a flooding caused by rains from Storm Eta, in Tela, Honduras, November 4. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Garbage and debris are seen on the Masachapa river after Hurricane Eta swept the Nicaraguan Caribbean coast in Masachapa, Nicaragua, November 4. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A dog is pictured inside a house at a neighborhood affected by floods as Hurricane Eta approaches, in Tela, Honduras, November 3. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Residents walk along a road with debris dragged by a river during flooding caused by rains from Storm Eta, in Toyos, Honduras, November 4. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A man leaves his house affected by a flooding caused by rains from Storm Eta, in Tela, Honduras, November 4. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A general view shows a flooded street as Hurricane Eta approaches, in Tela, Honduras, November 3. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A bike is seen on a tree after Hurricane Eta swept through the Nicaraguan Caribbean coast in Masachapa, Nicaragua, November 4. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A resident points at a damaged electric power line after a tree fell from strong winds caused by Eta in San Salvador, El Salvador, November 4. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A general view shows houses affected by a flooding caused by rains from Storm Eta, in Tela, Honduras, November 4. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Lineworkers repair a power line damaged by a tree that fell from strong winds caused by Eta in San Salvador, El Salvador, November 4. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Palm trees sway in the wind as Hurricane Eta approaches, in Tela, Honduras, November 3. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A man sits on the shore of the Masachapa river under the rain caused by Storm Eta in Masachapa, Nicaragua, November 4. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A lineworker cuts the branches of a tree that fell from strong winds caused by Eta in San Salvador, El Salvador, November 4. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A man walks under the rain as Storm Eta passes through Tela, Honduras, November 4. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A family stand outside their home damaged by a flooding caused by rains from Eta, in Tela, Honduras, November 4. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Heavy machinery removes debris from a road affected by a flooding caused by rains from Eta, in Toyos, Honduras, November 4. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A cameraman films a beach as Hurricane Eta approaches, in Tela, Honduras, November 3. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A girl who was evacuated along her family from their home is pictured at a sports center being used as a shelter as Hurricane Eta approaches in Tela, Honduras, November 2. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Lineworkers repair a power line damaged by a tree that fell from strong winds caused by Eta in San Salvador, El Salvador, November 4. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A resident checks a flooded street as Hurricane Eta approaches, in Tela, Honduras, November 3. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Boats put ashore by fishermen sit under palm trees swaying in the wind as Hurricane Eta passes through Tela, Honduras, November 3. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Next Slideshows
Americans rally to 'protect the vote' amid election cliffhanger
After months of protests about racism and police brutality, the United States now sees street demonstrations over the cliffhanger presidential election, after...
Counting the votes in excruciatingly close election
The close U.S. presidential election hangs in the balance, with a handful of closely contested states set to decide the outcome in the coming hours or days.
Voices of voters in battleground Ohio
Residents of Cleveland share why they're voting while lined up at the polls in the Midwestern swing state.
Poll challengers escorted out of Detroit vote-counting center
Detroit election officials blocked about 30 people, mostly Republicans, from entering the vote-counting hall at TCF Center due to COVID-19 capacity...
MORE IN PICTURES
Protests across America over post-election uncertainty
A second day of sometimes dueling demonstrations over the integrity of the presidential election continued across the U.S. as ballot counting dragged on in a handful of states that would decide the outcome.
Americans rally to 'protect the vote' amid election cliffhanger
After months of protests about racism and police brutality, the United States now sees street demonstrations over the cliffhanger presidential election, after President Donald Trump falsely claimed victory and called for voting to stop.
Counting the votes in excruciatingly close election
The close U.S. presidential election hangs in the balance, with a handful of closely contested states set to decide the outcome in the coming hours or days.
Voices of voters in battleground Ohio
Residents of Cleveland share why they're voting while lined up at the polls in the Midwestern swing state.
Poll challengers escorted out of Detroit vote-counting center
Detroit election officials blocked about 30 people, mostly Republicans, from entering the vote-counting hall at TCF Center due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions. Democrats said they had also been barred, and one poll worker told Reuters Republicans were "trying to slow down and obstruct the counting."
Londoners hit the town one last time before new lockdown
Londoners shrugged off a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic and flocked to pubs and restaurants hours before the introduction of a new month-long lockdown across England.
Spectacular fall colors around the world
Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.
America the day after the vote
Scenes from a nation on edge over an undecided presidential election.
Nail-biting scenes from election night
President Trump and Joe Biden both still have possible paths to win, as states keep counting mail-in ballots that surged amid the coronavirus pandemic.