Pictures | Thu Nov 5, 2020 | 10:42am EST

Hurricane Eta batters Central America

Men recover plastic barrels from a business affected by a flooding caused by rains from Hurricane Eta, in Toyos, Honduras, November 4. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A man walks outside his house affected by a flooding caused by rains from Storm Eta, in Tela, Honduras, November 4. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Garbage and debris are seen on the Masachapa river after Hurricane Eta swept the Nicaraguan Caribbean coast in Masachapa, Nicaragua, November 4. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A dog is pictured inside a house at a neighborhood affected by floods as Hurricane Eta approaches, in Tela, Honduras, November 3. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Residents walk along a road with debris dragged by a river during flooding caused by rains from Storm Eta, in Toyos, Honduras, November 4. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A man leaves his house affected by a flooding caused by rains from Storm Eta, in Tela, Honduras, November 4. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A general view shows a flooded street as Hurricane Eta approaches, in Tela, Honduras, November 3. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
A bike is seen on a tree after Hurricane Eta swept through the Nicaraguan Caribbean coast &nbsp;in Masachapa, Nicaragua, November 4. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A resident points at a damaged electric power line after a tree fell from strong winds caused by Eta in San Salvador, El Salvador, November 4. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A general view shows houses affected by a flooding caused by rains from Storm Eta, in Tela, Honduras, November 4. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Lineworkers repair a power line damaged by a tree that fell from strong winds caused by Eta in San Salvador, El Salvador, November 4. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Palm trees sway in the wind as Hurricane Eta approaches, in Tela, Honduras, November 3. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
A man sits on the shore of the Masachapa river under the rain caused by Storm Eta in Masachapa, Nicaragua, November 4. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A lineworker cuts the branches of a tree that fell from strong winds caused by Eta in San Salvador, El Salvador, November 4. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A man walks under the rain as Storm Eta passes through Tela, Honduras, November 4. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A family stand outside their home damaged by a flooding caused by rains from Eta, in Tela, Honduras, November 4. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Heavy machinery removes debris from a road affected by a flooding caused by rains from Eta, in Toyos, Honduras, November 4. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A cameraman films a beach as Hurricane Eta approaches, in Tela, Honduras, November 3. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
A girl who was evacuated along her family from their home is pictured at a sports center being used as a shelter as Hurricane Eta approaches in Tela, Honduras, November 2. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2020
Lineworkers repair a power line damaged by a tree that fell from strong winds caused by Eta in San Salvador, El Salvador, November 4. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A resident checks a flooded street as Hurricane Eta approaches, in Tela, Honduras, November 3. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Boats put ashore by fishermen sit under palm trees swaying in the wind as Hurricane Eta passes through Tela, Honduras, November 3. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2020
