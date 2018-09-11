Hurricane Florence barrels towards Carolinas
Hurricane Florence is seen from the International Space Station as it churns in the Atlantic Ocean towards the east coast of the United States, September 10, 2018. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
Customers line up to buy propane at Socastee Hardware store in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Randall Hill
The Surfside Beach Pier, which still shows some of the damage from 2016 during Hurricane Matthew, is pictured ahead of Hurricane Florence in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Boarded up houses are seen ahead of Hurricane Florence's expected landfall, at Holden Beach, North Carolina, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Anna Driver
South Carolina National Guard soldiers transfer bulk diesel fuel into fuel tanker trucks for distribution in advance of Hurricane Florence, in North Charleston, South Carolina, September 10, 2018. U.S. Army National Guard/Sgt. Brian Calhoun/Handout...more
Lewis Cooper of Myrtle Beach lines up with other customers to buy propane at Socastee Hardware store, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Empty shelves are seen at a supermarket in Columbia, South Carolina, September 10, 2018. @missgil/via REUTERS
Dogs are seen in a car during an evacuation in Summerville, South Carolina, September 11, 2018. Courtesy Dorchester Paws/via REUTERS
Half empty shelves are seen at a supermarket in Columbia, South Carolina, September 10, 2018. @missgil/via REUTERS
The U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze departs Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin...more
U.S. Airmen from the South Carolina Air National Guard and 169th Fighter Wing prepare to deploy to support rescue efforts in advance of Hurricane Florence at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, September 10, 2018. U.S. Air National...more
