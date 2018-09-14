Edition:
Fri Sep 14, 2018

Hurricane Florence strikes Carolinas

Waves are seen coming ashore in Avon, North Carolina. Jason Cole photography in Avon, NC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
Water from Neuse River floods houses as Hurricane Florence comes ashore in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
The Union Point Park Complex is seen flooded as the Hurricane Florence comes ashore in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
A couple taking pictures on the banks of the Cape Fear River contend with gusts as their umbrella breaks, before the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
Water from Neuse River starts flooding houses as the Hurricane Florence comes ashore in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
A man drives his vehicle around the Union Point Park Complex through floodwaters as the Hurricane Florence comes ashore in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
Water from Neuse River floods houses as Hurricane Florence comes ashore in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
A firefighter tapes off a street due to a downed power line as Hurricane Florence comes ashore in Wilmington, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
A woman runs past boarded up and taped store fronts during the initial rains before the full arrival of Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
Water from Neuse River floods houses as Hurricane Florence comes ashore in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
People walk on a local street as water from Neuse River starts flooding houses upon Hurricane Florence coming ashore in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
Water from Neuse River floods houses as Hurricane Florence comes ashore in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
A member of the U.S. Army walks through floodwaters near the Union Point Park Complex as Hurricane Florence comes ashore in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
The Bank of America is seen covered in plywood as the Hurricane Florence comes ashore in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
A view of Hurricane Florence is shown churning in the Atlantic Ocean in a west, north-westerly direction heading for the eastern coastline of the United States, taken by cameras outside the International Space Station, September 12. NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
People are seen inside a shelter run by Red Cross before Hurricane Florence comes ashore in Grantsboro, North Carolina. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2018
Latonya Willis of Wilmington, holds her 17 month-old son Ayden with her other children Kaiden and Dailyn in tow before heading out on a evacuation bus ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Lisa Evers (Foreground) and her daughter Amanda Hamilton, both of Oak Island, decorate their storm shutters before evacuating ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Oak Island, North Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
A message is posted on a boarded up building before the arrival of Hurricane Florence on Oak Island, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
