Hurricane Florence strikes Carolinas
Waves are seen coming ashore in Avon, North Carolina. Jason Cole photography in Avon, NC/via REUTERS
Water from Neuse River floods houses as Hurricane Florence comes ashore in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The Union Point Park Complex is seen flooded as the Hurricane Florence comes ashore in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A couple taking pictures on the banks of the Cape Fear River contend with gusts as their umbrella breaks, before the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Water from Neuse River starts flooding houses as the Hurricane Florence comes ashore in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man drives his vehicle around the Union Point Park Complex through floodwaters as the Hurricane Florence comes ashore in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Water from Neuse River floods houses as Hurricane Florence comes ashore in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A firefighter tapes off a street due to a downed power line as Hurricane Florence comes ashore in Wilmington, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman runs past boarded up and taped store fronts during the initial rains before the full arrival of Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Water from Neuse River floods houses as Hurricane Florence comes ashore in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People walk on a local street as water from Neuse River starts flooding houses upon Hurricane Florence coming ashore in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Water from Neuse River floods houses as Hurricane Florence comes ashore in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A member of the U.S. Army walks through floodwaters near the Union Point Park Complex as Hurricane Florence comes ashore in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The Bank of America is seen covered in plywood as the Hurricane Florence comes ashore in New Bern, North Carolina. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A view of Hurricane Florence is shown churning in the Atlantic Ocean in a west, north-westerly direction heading for the eastern coastline of the United States, taken by cameras outside the International Space Station, September 12. NASA/via REUTERS
People are seen inside a shelter run by Red Cross before Hurricane Florence comes ashore in Grantsboro, North Carolina. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Latonya Willis of Wilmington, holds her 17 month-old son Ayden with her other children Kaiden and Dailyn in tow before heading out on a evacuation bus ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Lisa Evers (Foreground) and her daughter Amanda Hamilton, both of Oak Island, decorate their storm shutters before evacuating ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence in Oak Island, North Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A message is posted on a boarded up building before the arrival of Hurricane Florence on Oak Island, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
German police clear protesters from ancient forest
German riot police clear environmental activists from treehouses in an ancient forest, dismantling a protest camp set up five years ago to block a coal mining...
Hurricane Florence barrels towards Carolinas
Beach communities in North and South Carolina emptied out before the arrival of Hurricane Florence, a slow-moving tempest that forecasters warned would cause...
Postcards from Pyongyang
Rare scenes from the North Korean capital on the 70th anniversary of the country's founding.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cuomo beats Nixon in New York primary
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo turned back an aggressive challenge from actress and activist Cynthia Nixon in the race for the Democratic nomination for November's general election.
German police clear protesters from ancient forest
German riot police clear environmental activists from treehouses in an ancient forest, dismantling a protest camp set up five years ago to block a coal mining project.
Hurricane Florence barrels towards Carolinas
Beach communities in North and South Carolina emptied out before the arrival of Hurricane Florence, a slow-moving tempest that forecasters warned would cause catastrophic flooding across a wide swath of the U.S. southeast.
Thousands of birds flock to British estuary
Thousands of wading birds converge on The Wash estuary during the month's highest tides in Norfolk, Britain.
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.
Charlie Chaplin of Afghanistan
Karim Asir, who performs as Charlie Chaplin in Afghanistan, says he has witnessed suicide attacks, explosions and threats from hardline Islamic militant groups, but is determined to waddle and bumble to fulfill the primary goal of his life: "to give Afghans a reason to smile".
Postcards from Pyongyang
Rare scenes from the North Korean capital on the 70th anniversary of the country's founding.
Nixon challenges Cuomo for New York nomination
Activist and actress Cynthia Nixon challenges New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is seeking a third term, in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.