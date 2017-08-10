Edition:
Hurricane Franklin hits Mexico

A destroyed Pemex logo and a damaged vehicle are seen at a Pemex gas station after the passing of Hurricane Franklin, in San Rafael in Veracruz state, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Tree branches are seen along a road after the passing of Hurricane Franklin, in Nautla in Veracruz state. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A man walks through a flooded street after the passing of Hurricane Franklin, in Nautla in Veracruz state. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Leonor Ortega removes branches and debris in her home damaged after the passing of Hurricane Franklin, in Vega De alatorre in Veracruz state. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A destroyed Pemex gas station is seen after the passing of Hurricane Franklin, in Villanueva in Veracruz state. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A child removes banana trees that were damaged after Hurricane Franklin hit Vega de Alatorre, in Veracruz state. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez

A girl stands at her house that was damaged after Hurricane Franklin hit Vega de Alatorre, in Veracruz state. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez

Debris are seen outside homes damaged after the passing of Hurricane Franklin, in Vega De alatorre in Veracruz state. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Debris are seen outside homes damaged after the passing of Hurricane Franklin, in Vega De alatorre in Veracruz state. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A man removes branches at his home damaged after the passing of Hurricane Franklin, in Vega De alatorre in Veracruz state. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Boats pulled onto a coastal road are seen after the passing of Hurricane Franklin, in the port city of Veracruz. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks at a pier ahead of Hurricane Franklin in Veracruz. REUTERS/Victor Yanez

Banana trees that were damaged after the passing of Hurricane Franklin are seen in Vega De alatorre in Veracruz state. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Tape protects the windows of a restaurant after the passing of Hurricane Franklin, in the port city of Veracruz. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A fallen tree is seen next to a house after the passing of Hurricane Franklin, in Vega De alatorre in Veracruz state. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Fishermen pull their boat ashore ahead of Hurricane Franklin in Veracruz. REUTERS/Victor Yanez

A family react to waves breaking over the sea wall ahead of Hurricane Franklin in Veracruz. REUTERS/Victor Yanez

Boats are pictured on a street after being pulled out of the water ahead of Hurricane Franklin in Veracruz. REUTERS/Victor Yanez

A worker cleans the beach of branches and debris after the passing of Tropical Storm Franklin in Majahual in the state of Quintana Roo. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

