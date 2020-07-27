Edition:
Hurricane Hanna pummels Texas and Mexico

Charles Pecce, 70, and wife Sharon Pecce, 76, survey their destroyed home in the aftermath of Hurricane Hanna in Port Mansfield, Texas, July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
Beach-goers play in high swells from Hurricane Hanna in Galveston, Texas, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
Traffic is halted as tow trucks surround an overturned HEB supermarket truck along US Route 77 in the aftermath of high wind gusts from Hurricane Hanna in Sarita, Texas, July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
Deer graze off leaves from broken tree branches in the aftermath of Hurricane Hanna in Port Mansfield, Texas, July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
A girl covers her face from strong winds as her family members watch high swells from Hurricane Hanna from a jetty in Galveston, Texas, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
A resident clears debris after returning to her home in the aftermath of Hurricane Hanna in Port Mansfield, Texas, July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
Residents survey their destroyed camper trailer in the aftermath of Hurricane Hanna in Port Mansfield, Texas, July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
People walk across a flooded street during Hurricane Hanna in San Nicolas de los Garza, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
A general view of the Santa Catarina river is seen during Hurricane Hanna in Monterrey, Mexico July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
A police vehicle patrols a flooded street during Hurricane Hanna in Monterrey, Mexico July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
A taxi driver is seen crossing a flooded street during Hurricane Hanna in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
A man takes pictures during Hurricane Hanna in San Nicolas de los Garza on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
Rescue workers are seen on a vehicle crossing a flooded street during Hurricane Hanna in Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
People watch a flood during Hurricane Hanna in San Nicolas de los Garza, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
People watch a flooded street during Hurricane Hanna in San Nicolas de los Garza, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
A view shows a partially fallen tent during Hurricane Hanna at a mall, in Monterrey, Mexico July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
