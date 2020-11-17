Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 17, 2020 | 9:05am EST

Hurricane Iota smashes into Central America

People wade in floodwaters caused by Hurricane Iota in Cartagena, Colombia, November 14. LUIS GUILLERMO FERREBUS/via REUTERS

People wade in floodwaters caused by Hurricane Iota in Cartagena, Colombia, November 14. LUIS GUILLERMO FERREBUS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
People wade in floodwaters caused by Hurricane Iota in Cartagena, Colombia, November 14. LUIS GUILLERMO FERREBUS/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 20
Hurricane Iota makes landfall in San Andres, Colombia, November 16. RAYMOND GORDON via REUTERS &nbsp;

Hurricane Iota makes landfall in San Andres, Colombia, November 16. RAYMOND GORDON via REUTERS  

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
Hurricane Iota makes landfall in San Andres, Colombia, November 16. RAYMOND GORDON via REUTERS  
Close
2 / 20
A woman is evacuated on a raft amid floodwaters caused by Hurricane Iota in Cartagena, Colombia, November 14. LUIS GUILLERMO FERREBUS/via REUTERS

A woman is evacuated on a raft amid floodwaters caused by Hurricane Iota in Cartagena, Colombia, November 14. LUIS GUILLERMO FERREBUS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
A woman is evacuated on a raft amid floodwaters caused by Hurricane Iota in Cartagena, Colombia, November 14. LUIS GUILLERMO FERREBUS/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 20
People rest in hammocks at a school being used as a shelter as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 16. REUTERS/Wilmer Lopez

People rest in hammocks at a school being used as a shelter as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 16. REUTERS/Wilmer Lopez

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
People rest in hammocks at a school being used as a shelter as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 16. REUTERS/Wilmer Lopez
Close
4 / 20
People wade in floodwaters caused by Hurricane Iota in Cartagena, Colombia, November 14. LUIS GUILLERMO FERREBUS/via REUTERS

People wade in floodwaters caused by Hurricane Iota in Cartagena, Colombia, November 14. LUIS GUILLERMO FERREBUS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
People wade in floodwaters caused by Hurricane Iota in Cartagena, Colombia, November 14. LUIS GUILLERMO FERREBUS/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 20
A man carries a mattress while moving to a shelter as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 16. REUTERS/Wilmer Lopez

A man carries a mattress while moving to a shelter as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 16. REUTERS/Wilmer Lopez

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
A man carries a mattress while moving to a shelter as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 16. REUTERS/Wilmer Lopez
Close
6 / 20
People clear debris in floodwaters caused by Hurricane Iota in Cartagena, Colombia, November 14. LUIS GUILLERMO FERREBUS/via REUTERS

People clear debris in floodwaters caused by Hurricane Iota in Cartagena, Colombia, November 14. LUIS GUILLERMO FERREBUS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
People clear debris in floodwaters caused by Hurricane Iota in Cartagena, Colombia, November 14. LUIS GUILLERMO FERREBUS/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 20
Residents arrange their belongings in the trunk of their car whilst evacuating their house in anticipation of heavy rains as Hurricane Iota approaches, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 16. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Residents arrange their belongings in the trunk of their car whilst evacuating their house in anticipation of heavy rains as Hurricane Iota approaches, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 16. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
Residents arrange their belongings in the trunk of their car whilst evacuating their house in anticipation of heavy rains as Hurricane Iota approaches, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 16. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
8 / 20
A damaged boat is seen on sand as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 16. REUTERS/Wilmer Lopez

A damaged boat is seen on sand as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 16. REUTERS/Wilmer Lopez

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
A damaged boat is seen on sand as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 16. REUTERS/Wilmer Lopez
Close
9 / 20
A man shields himself from the rain with a plastic sheet as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 16. REUTERS/Wilmer Lopez

A man shields himself from the rain with a plastic sheet as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 16. REUTERS/Wilmer Lopez

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
A man shields himself from the rain with a plastic sheet as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 16. REUTERS/Wilmer Lopez
Close
10 / 20
A general view shows storm clouds as Hurricane Iota approaches, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 16. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A general view shows storm clouds as Hurricane Iota approaches, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 16. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
A general view shows storm clouds as Hurricane Iota approaches, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 16. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
11 / 20
Sandwiches, fruit, and water are delivered as part of humanitarian aid before Hurricane Iota makes landfall in Urraco, Honduras, November 16. WORLD CENTRAL KITCHEN via REUTERS &nbsp;

Sandwiches, fruit, and water are delivered as part of humanitarian aid before Hurricane Iota makes landfall in Urraco, Honduras, November 16. WORLD CENTRAL KITCHEN via REUTERS  

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
Sandwiches, fruit, and water are delivered as part of humanitarian aid before Hurricane Iota makes landfall in Urraco, Honduras, November 16. WORLD CENTRAL KITCHEN via REUTERS  
Close
12 / 20
People use plastic trash bags to cover the windows of a school being used as a shelter as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 16. REUTERS/Wilmer Lopez

People use plastic trash bags to cover the windows of a school being used as a shelter as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 16. REUTERS/Wilmer Lopez

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
People use plastic trash bags to cover the windows of a school being used as a shelter as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 16. REUTERS/Wilmer Lopez
Close
13 / 20
A man repairs the roof of his house as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 16. REUTERS/Wilmer Lopez

A man repairs the roof of his house as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 16. REUTERS/Wilmer Lopez

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
A man repairs the roof of his house as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 16. REUTERS/Wilmer Lopez
Close
14 / 20
A person looks as Hurricane Iota makes landfall in San Andres, Colombia, November 16. RAYMOND GORDON via REUTERS &nbsp;

A person looks as Hurricane Iota makes landfall in San Andres, Colombia, November 16. RAYMOND GORDON via REUTERS  

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
A person looks as Hurricane Iota makes landfall in San Andres, Colombia, November 16. RAYMOND GORDON via REUTERS  
Close
15 / 20
A woman protects her baby from the rain as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 16. REUTERS/Wilmer Lopez

A woman protects her baby from the rain as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 16. REUTERS/Wilmer Lopez

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
A woman protects her baby from the rain as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 16. REUTERS/Wilmer Lopez
Close
16 / 20
Aerial patrols are conducted over beach areas to prevent entry of swimmers, ahead of Hurricane Iota in Cartagena, Colombia, November 15. LUIS GUILLERMO FERREBUS/via REUTERS

Aerial patrols are conducted over beach areas to prevent entry of swimmers, ahead of Hurricane Iota in Cartagena, Colombia, November 15. LUIS GUILLERMO FERREBUS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2020
Aerial patrols are conducted over beach areas to prevent entry of swimmers, ahead of Hurricane Iota in Cartagena, Colombia, November 15. LUIS GUILLERMO FERREBUS/via REUTERS
Close
17 / 20
People carry their belongings while heading to a shelter as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 16. REUTERS/Wilmer Lopez

People carry their belongings while heading to a shelter as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 16. REUTERS/Wilmer Lopez

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
People carry their belongings while heading to a shelter as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 16. REUTERS/Wilmer Lopez
Close
18 / 20
A man checks for belongings to pack whilst evacuating his house in anticipation of heavy rains as Hurricane Iota approaches, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 16. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A man checks for belongings to pack whilst evacuating his house in anticipation of heavy rains as Hurricane Iota approaches, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 16. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
A man checks for belongings to pack whilst evacuating his house in anticipation of heavy rains as Hurricane Iota approaches, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 16. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
19 / 20
People push a boat off the sea as Hurricane Iota approaches to Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 16. REUTERS/Wilmer Lopez

People push a boat off the sea as Hurricane Iota approaches to Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 16. REUTERS/Wilmer Lopez

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2020
People push a boat off the sea as Hurricane Iota approaches to Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 16. REUTERS/Wilmer Lopez
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
America's coast-to-coast COVID surge continues

America's coast-to-coast COVID surge continues

Next Slideshows

America's coast-to-coast COVID surge continues

America's coast-to-coast COVID surge continues

As total U.S. infections crossed the 11 million mark - just over a week after hitting 10 million - states across the nation reimposed restrictions to stem the...

12:08am EST
Deadly deluge in Philippines after Typhoon Vamco

Deadly deluge in Philippines after Typhoon Vamco

The death toll climbs from Typhoon Vamco, the deadliest cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, while many areas remained submerged in a northern region hit...

Nov 16 2020
Armenians set fire to homes before handing villages over to Azerbaijan

Armenians set fire to homes before handing villages over to Azerbaijan

Armenians resort to a scorched earth policy as the clock ticks down to a handover of territory to Azerbaijan under a Russia-brokered peace deal that followed...

Nov 16 2020
Inmates move bodies as coronavirus deaths overwhelm El Paso

Inmates move bodies as coronavirus deaths overwhelm El Paso

El Paso County detention inmates help move bodies to refrigerated trailers during a surge of coronavirus deaths in Texas.

Nov 16 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

America's coast-to-coast COVID surge continues

America's coast-to-coast COVID surge continues

As total U.S. infections crossed the 11 million mark - just over a week after hitting 10 million - states across the nation reimposed restrictions to stem the resurgent virus that is straining many healthcare systems.

Deadly deluge in Philippines after Typhoon Vamco

Deadly deluge in Philippines after Typhoon Vamco

The death toll climbs from Typhoon Vamco, the deadliest cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, while many areas remained submerged in a northern region hit by the worst flooding in more than four decades.

Armenians set fire to homes before handing villages over to Azerbaijan

Armenians set fire to homes before handing villages over to Azerbaijan

Armenians resort to a scorched earth policy as the clock ticks down to a handover of territory to Azerbaijan under a Russia-brokered peace deal that followed six weeks of fighting between ethnic Armenian forces and Azeri troops over the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas.

Inmates move bodies as coronavirus deaths overwhelm El Paso

Inmates move bodies as coronavirus deaths overwhelm El Paso

El Paso County detention inmates help move bodies to refrigerated trailers during a surge of coronavirus deaths in Texas.

Moscow transforms hockey arena into COVID hospital

Moscow transforms hockey arena into COVID hospital

Moscow has turned a local ice rink into a giant temporary hospital to handle an influx of coronavirus patients.

How we're adapting to life in a pandemic

How we're adapting to life in a pandemic

From holidays to haircuts, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.

SpaceX launch marks a new era for NASA

SpaceX launch marks a new era for NASA

Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX launched four astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station, NASA's first full-fledged mission sending a crew into orbit aboard a privately owned spacecraft.

Dustin Johnson wins Masters with record low score

Dustin Johnson wins Masters with record low score

Dustin Johnson finally clinched an elusive second major title with a five-stroke victory at the Masters at Augusta National.

Celebrating Diwali, festival of lights

Celebrating Diwali, festival of lights

Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast