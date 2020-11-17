Hurricane Iota smashes into Central America
People wade in floodwaters caused by Hurricane Iota in Cartagena, Colombia, November 14. LUIS GUILLERMO FERREBUS/via REUTERS
Hurricane Iota makes landfall in San Andres, Colombia, November 16. RAYMOND GORDON via REUTERS
A woman is evacuated on a raft amid floodwaters caused by Hurricane Iota in Cartagena, Colombia, November 14. LUIS GUILLERMO FERREBUS/via REUTERS
People rest in hammocks at a school being used as a shelter as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 16. REUTERS/Wilmer Lopez
People wade in floodwaters caused by Hurricane Iota in Cartagena, Colombia, November 14. LUIS GUILLERMO FERREBUS/via REUTERS
A man carries a mattress while moving to a shelter as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 16. REUTERS/Wilmer Lopez
People clear debris in floodwaters caused by Hurricane Iota in Cartagena, Colombia, November 14. LUIS GUILLERMO FERREBUS/via REUTERS
Residents arrange their belongings in the trunk of their car whilst evacuating their house in anticipation of heavy rains as Hurricane Iota approaches, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 16. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A damaged boat is seen on sand as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 16. REUTERS/Wilmer Lopez
A man shields himself from the rain with a plastic sheet as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 16. REUTERS/Wilmer Lopez
A general view shows storm clouds as Hurricane Iota approaches, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 16. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Sandwiches, fruit, and water are delivered as part of humanitarian aid before Hurricane Iota makes landfall in Urraco, Honduras, November 16. WORLD CENTRAL KITCHEN via REUTERS
People use plastic trash bags to cover the windows of a school being used as a shelter as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 16. REUTERS/Wilmer Lopez
A man repairs the roof of his house as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 16. REUTERS/Wilmer Lopez
A person looks as Hurricane Iota makes landfall in San Andres, Colombia, November 16. RAYMOND GORDON via REUTERS
A woman protects her baby from the rain as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 16. REUTERS/Wilmer Lopez
Aerial patrols are conducted over beach areas to prevent entry of swimmers, ahead of Hurricane Iota in Cartagena, Colombia, November 15. LUIS GUILLERMO FERREBUS/via REUTERS
People carry their belongings while heading to a shelter as Hurricane Iota approaches Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 16. REUTERS/Wilmer Lopez
A man checks for belongings to pack whilst evacuating his house in anticipation of heavy rains as Hurricane Iota approaches, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 16. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People push a boat off the sea as Hurricane Iota approaches to Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, November 16. REUTERS/Wilmer Lopez
