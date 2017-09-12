Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 11, 2017 | 11:10pm EDT

Hurricane Irma slams Florida

Wrecked boats that have come ashore are pictured in Coconut Grove following Hurricane Irma in Miami. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Friends wade through floodwaters after Hurricane Irma in Jacksonville. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
A law enforcement vehicle patrols a flooded street of in Everglades City. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Mexican immigrants gather outside their home which was left devastated by Hurricane Irma in Naples. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Brenda Hamilton, 62, points to her boats, resting in the trees after Hurricane Irma in Everglades City. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
A truck is seen turned over as Hurricane Irma passes Miami. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
Residents sit on their front porch watching water reside after Hurricane Irma in Everglades City. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Police officers climb atop a vehicle, from which they reported no fatalities, while trying to salvage it from the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in North Port. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Olga Teakell, on right, and her family clean her mobile home after it was damaged by Hurricane Irma in Naples. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Jorge Gonzalez walks by his car after his home was damaged by Hurricane Irma in Naples. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Property damage is seen at a mobile home park after passing of Hurricane Irma in Naples. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Flooding in the Brickell neighborhood of Miami. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
Men stand next to a boat that went ashore after the passing of Hurricane Irma in Key Biscayne. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
A trailer home with a front ripped off near Naples. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Destroyed roofs at a residential area in Miami. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
A boat rack storage facility lays destroyed in Hollywood. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
A partially submerged car at a flooded area in Coconut Grove, Miami. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
A local resident walks across a flooded street in downtown Miami. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
The crumbled canopy of a gas station in Bonita Springs. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
Boats are seen at a marina in Coconut Grove in Miami. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
Sand covers Ft Lauderdale Beach Blvd. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
The damaged facade of a shopping complex in Pompano Beach. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Flood waters block the entrance to a mobile home park near Naples. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
A gas station sign lays destroyed in Fort Lauderdale. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
Thomas Sanz clears a fallen branch in Miami. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
The Tampa skyline is seen in the background as local residents (L-R) Rony Ordonez, Jean Dejesus and Henry Gallego take photographs after walking into Hillsborough Bay ahead of Hurricane Irma in Tampa. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
Boats are seen at a marina in Miami's South Beach. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
A collapsed construction crane in downtown Miami. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
A man and his sons walk on the sea floor after water receded from Hillsborough Bay ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Irma in Tampa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
Water rises up to a sidewalk by the Miami river. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
A vehicle drives along Ocean Drive in Miami's South Beach. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
A fallen tree blocks Biscayne Blvd. in Hollywood. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
People walk along a street in Miami's South Beach. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
A lifeguard hut is pictured as Irma arrives in Hollywood. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
Vehicles drive along Ocean Drive in Miami's South Beach. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
Boats lay on the bottom of Hurricane Harbor during an extremely low tide at Fort Myers Beach. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
A homeless man takes shelter at a bus stop in Miami Beach. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
Heavy wind is seen along Ocean Drive in South Beach, Miami. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
