Hurricane Irma slams Florida
Wrecked boats that have come ashore are pictured in Coconut Grove following Hurricane Irma in Miami. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Friends wade through floodwaters after Hurricane Irma in Jacksonville. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A law enforcement vehicle patrols a flooded street of in Everglades City. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Mexican immigrants gather outside their home which was left devastated by Hurricane Irma in Naples. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Brenda Hamilton, 62, points to her boats, resting in the trees after Hurricane Irma in Everglades City. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A truck is seen turned over as Hurricane Irma passes Miami. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Residents sit on their front porch watching water reside after Hurricane Irma in Everglades City. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Police officers climb atop a vehicle, from which they reported no fatalities, while trying to salvage it from the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in North Port. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Olga Teakell, on right, and her family clean her mobile home after it was damaged by Hurricane Irma in Naples. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Jorge Gonzalez walks by his car after his home was damaged by Hurricane Irma in Naples. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Property damage is seen at a mobile home park after passing of Hurricane Irma in Naples. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Flooding in the Brickell neighborhood of Miami. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Men stand next to a boat that went ashore after the passing of Hurricane Irma in Key Biscayne. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A trailer home with a front ripped off near Naples. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Destroyed roofs at a residential area in Miami. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A boat rack storage facility lays destroyed in Hollywood. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A partially submerged car at a flooded area in Coconut Grove, Miami. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A local resident walks across a flooded street in downtown Miami. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The crumbled canopy of a gas station in Bonita Springs. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Boats are seen at a marina in Coconut Grove in Miami. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Sand covers Ft Lauderdale Beach Blvd. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The damaged facade of a shopping complex in Pompano Beach. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Flood waters block the entrance to a mobile home park near Naples. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A gas station sign lays destroyed in Fort Lauderdale. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Thomas Sanz clears a fallen branch in Miami. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
The Tampa skyline is seen in the background as local residents (L-R) Rony Ordonez, Jean Dejesus and Henry Gallego take photographs after walking into Hillsborough Bay ahead of Hurricane Irma in Tampa. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Boats are seen at a marina in Miami's South Beach. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A collapsed construction crane in downtown Miami. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man and his sons walk on the sea floor after water receded from Hillsborough Bay ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Irma in Tampa. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Water rises up to a sidewalk by the Miami river. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A vehicle drives along Ocean Drive in Miami's South Beach. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A fallen tree blocks Biscayne Blvd. in Hollywood. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People walk along a street in Miami's South Beach. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A lifeguard hut is pictured as Irma arrives in Hollywood. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Vehicles drive along Ocean Drive in Miami's South Beach. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Boats lay on the bottom of Hurricane Harbor during an extremely low tide at Fort Myers Beach. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A homeless man takes shelter at a bus stop in Miami Beach. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Heavy wind is seen along Ocean Drive in South Beach, Miami. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
