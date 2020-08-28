Hurricane Laura aftermath from above
Destroyed planes lie damaged around a Southland Field hanger in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Homes lie destroyed and immersed in water in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Hackberry, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The Southland Field airport is seen damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Homes and trees are seen destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Hackberry, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Satellite imagery showing damaged homes near Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women, after Hurricane Laura hit, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. ©2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
Satellite imagery showing Lake Charles regional airport after Hurricane Laura hit, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. ©2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
Southland Field airport is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Destroyed planes lie damaged around a Southland Field airport hanger in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Homes lie destroyed and immersed in water in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Hackberry, Louisiana, August 27. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
