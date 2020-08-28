Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 28, 2020 | 8:33am EDT

Hurricane Laura aftermath from above

Destroyed planes lie damaged around a Southland Field hanger in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp; &nbsp;

Destroyed planes lie damaged around a Southland Field hanger in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif    

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Destroyed planes lie damaged around a Southland Field hanger in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif    
Close
1 / 9
Homes lie destroyed and immersed in water in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Hackberry, Louisiana, August 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp; &nbsp;

Homes lie destroyed and immersed in water in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Hackberry, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif    

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Homes lie destroyed and immersed in water in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Hackberry, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif    
Close
2 / 9
The Southland Field airport is seen damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

The Southland Field airport is seen damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
The Southland Field airport is seen damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
3 / 9
Homes and trees are seen destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Hackberry, Louisiana, August 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Homes and trees are seen destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Hackberry, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Homes and trees are seen destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Hackberry, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
4 / 9
Satellite imagery showing damaged homes near Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women, after Hurricane Laura hit, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. ©2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

Satellite imagery showing damaged homes near Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women, after Hurricane Laura hit, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. ©2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2020
Satellite imagery showing damaged homes near Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women, after Hurricane Laura hit, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. ©2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 9
Satellite imagery showing Lake Charles regional airport after Hurricane Laura hit, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. ©2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

Satellite imagery showing Lake Charles regional airport after Hurricane Laura hit, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. ©2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Satellite imagery showing Lake Charles regional airport after Hurricane Laura hit, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, August 27. ©2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 9
Southland Field airport is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Southland Field airport is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Southland Field airport is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
7 / 9
Destroyed planes lie damaged around a Southland Field airport hanger in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Destroyed planes lie damaged around a Southland Field airport hanger in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Destroyed planes lie damaged around a Southland Field airport hanger in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Sulphur, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
8 / 9
Homes lie destroyed and immersed in water in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Hackberry, Louisiana, August 27. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Homes lie destroyed and immersed in water in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Hackberry, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2020
Homes lie destroyed and immersed in water in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura near Hackberry, Louisiana, August 27.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Republicans meet at scaled-back convention in Charlotte

Republicans meet at scaled-back convention in Charlott...

Next Slideshows

Republicans meet at scaled-back convention in Charlotte

Republicans meet at scaled-back convention in Charlotte

Against the backdrop of a pandemic, an ensuing recession and Trump's erosion in the polls, Republicans hold a partly virtual, partly in-person extravaganza...

2:06am EDT
Protests in Washington as Trump accepts Republican nomination

Protests in Washington as Trump accepts Republican nomination

Anti-Trump demonstrators gather in Washington as Donald Trump accepts the Republican nomination for a second term.

1:28am EDT
Hurricane Laura slams Gulf Coast

Hurricane Laura slams Gulf Coast

Hurricane Laura made landfall in southwestern Louisiana as one of the most powerful storms to hit the state, killing four people but inflicting less damage than...

Aug 27 2020
Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Jacob Blake

Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Jacob Blake

Images from Kenosha after police shot Jacob Blake in the back in front of his three young sons.

Aug 27 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Republicans meet at scaled-back convention in Charlotte

Republicans meet at scaled-back convention in Charlotte

Against the backdrop of a pandemic, an ensuing recession and Trump's erosion in the polls, Republicans hold a partly virtual, partly in-person extravaganza studded with Trump family members that features the president speaking every night even as protesters target the convention site.

Protests in Washington as Trump accepts Republican nomination

Protests in Washington as Trump accepts Republican nomination

Anti-Trump demonstrators gather in Washington as Donald Trump accepts the Republican nomination for a second term.

Hurricane Laura slams Gulf Coast

Hurricane Laura slams Gulf Coast

Hurricane Laura made landfall in southwestern Louisiana as one of the most powerful storms to hit the state, killing four people but inflicting less damage than what forecasters predicted.

Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Jacob Blake

Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Jacob Blake

Images from Kenosha after police shot Jacob Blake in the back in front of his three young sons.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dolphins found dead on Mauritius beach near oil spill

Dolphins found dead on Mauritius beach near oil spill

The full impact of the spill is still unfolding, but scientists have warned to brace for a major ecological disaster in the area, which could impact Mauritius and its tourism-dependent economy for decades.

The worst hurricanes in U.S. history

The worst hurricanes in U.S. history

The most devastating hurricanes to ever make landfall in modern America.

Amazon again under threat from fires

Amazon again under threat from fires

Fires in the Brazilian Amazon have surged so far in August, outstripping the same period of 2019 and renewing concerns about the forest's destruction.

Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Laura

Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Laura

Hurricane Laura is expected to cause catastrophic damage and "unsurvivable storm surge" to the Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border after strengthening to a Category 4 storm.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast